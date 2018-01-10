Weekly Crime Reports: Activity and Arrests in Boone and Watauga County, Jan. 1- Jan. 9

The following were provided by the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office.

Jan. 2

INCIDENT: All other larceny was reported at 369 Ransey Woodring Rd, in Todd.

INCIDENT: Larceny from buildings, motor vehicle theft of an automobile and breaking and or entering were reported at 12892 US HWY 421 S, in Deep Gap.

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 180 Yuma Ln, in Deep Gap.

ARREST: A male suspect, 28, of 102 Bluebonnett Dr, in Boone, was charged with all traffic (except DWI) DWRL. Secured bond: $500. Trial date: Jan. 30.

Jan. 3

INCIDENT: All other larceny was reported at 12290 US HWY 421 N, in Zionville.

INCIDENT: Larceny from a motor vehicle was reported at Knowles Haven Ln and White Oak Rd, in Boone.

INCIDENT: Communicating threats, assault with a deadly weapon and civil dispute were reported at 1253 Brookshire Rd, Apt B, in Boone.

INCIDENT: Calls for service was reported at 136 Laurel Reach Ln, Unit A, in Boone.

ARREST: A male suspect, 44, of 139 Patton Ln, in Boone, was charged with failure to pay child support. Other bond: $2,543. Trial date: Feb. 5

ARREST: A female suspect, 22, of 217 Wallace Circ, in Boone, was charged with failure to appear. Written promise. Trial date: Jan. 30.

ARREST: A male suspect, 47, of 56 Mustang Ln, in Elk Park, was charged for being a fugitive from justice. Secured bond: $50,000. Trial date: Feb. 6.

Jan. 4

INCIDENT: Larceny from buildings was reported at 154 Shores Way, in Boone.

ARREST: A male suspect, 42, of 228 Hampton Tr Ct, in Boone, was charged with OFA/ non-support. Other bond: $640. Trial date: This has not been specified.

Jan. 5

INCIDENT: Counterfeiting was reported at 156 Circle Oak Dr, in Boone.

INCIDENT: Drug violations of equipment or paraphernalia and the possession of stolen property were reported at 240 Shadowline Dr, in Boone.

INCIDENT: Fraud of obtaining money or property by false pretenses was reported at 2006 US HWY421 N, Unit 6, in Boone.

INCIDENT: The possession of marijuana (less than ½ ounce) was reported at Zippi’s 105 Exxon Food Mart, 2968 NC HWY 105 S, in Boone.

INCIDENT: Driving without a license, failure to maintain lane control and a misdemeanor flee to elude were reported at US HWY 421 S/N Pine Run Rd, in Boone.

ARREST: A female suspect, 32, of 828 Templeoak Ave, in Fayetteville, was charged with unathorized use of motor vehicle. Secured bond: $5,000. Trial date: Jan. 30.

ARREST: A female suspect, 35, of 951 Alford Woodie Ln, in Newland, was charged with breaking or entering a motor vehicle. Secured bond: $10,000. Trial date: Feb. 26.

ARREST: A male suspect, 40, of 8138 Creek Darby Rd, in Ferguson, was charged with breaking or entering a motor vehicle, felony larceny, and misdemeanor larceny. Secured bond: $140,000. Trial date: Feb. 26.

Jan. 6

INCIDENT: Drug violations of equipment or paraphernalia were reported at 2200 421 S, in Boone.

ARREST: A male suspect, 36, of 103 McNab Ln, in Boone, was charged with DWLR and drug violations of possessing drug paraphernalia. Secured bond: $1,000. Trial date: Feb. 26.

ARREST: A female suspect, 37, of 103 McNab Ln, in Boone, was charged with aid and abets DWLR. Secured bond: $500. Trial date: Feb. 26.

ARREST: A male suspect, 42, of 626 Church Rd, in Boone, was charged with drug violations of equipment and or paraphernalia. Secured bond: $500. Trial date: Feb. 26.

Jan. 7

INCIDENT: Criminal damage to property (vandalism) was reported at 530 Howards Knob Rd, in Boone.

INCIDENT: Larceny from buildings was reported at 636 Schaffer Rd, in Boone.

INCIDENT: Calls for service were reported at The Green Park Inn, 9239 Valley Blvd, in Blowing Rock.

ARREST: A male suspect, 33, of 380 Vannoy Ln, in Boone, was charged with assault on a female. No bond. Trial date: Feb. 26.

Jan. 8

ARREST: A male suspect, 32, of 3575 Philips Gap Rd, in West Jefferson, was charged with DWLR and an expired registration card or tag. Secured bond: $1,000. Trial date: Jan. 30.

Jan. 9

INCIDENT: A noise ordinance violation and possession of nontax paid alcoholic beverage were reported at 1904 NC HWY 194 N, in Boone.

ARREST: A male suspect, 21, of 1904 NC HWY 194 N, in Boone, was charged with possessing or concealing a non-tax paid liquor and with a city ordinance violations noise ordinance. Secured bond: $1,000. Trial date: Feb. 26.