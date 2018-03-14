Weekly Crime Reports: Activity and Arrests in Boone and Watauga County, Feb. 26- March 11

The following information is provided by local law enforcement agencies.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Compiled by Kate Herman

Feb. 27INCIDENT: All traffic (except DWI) was reported at Goober Peas Country Store, 1773 NC Highway 194, Boone.ARREST: A male suspect, 39, of 121 Monteagle Drive, Boone, was charged with child support. Other bond: $865. Trial date: March 28.Feb. 28ARREST: A female suspect, 53, of 11468 Highway 105 S, Banner Elk, was charged with larceny. Other bond. Trial date: March 6.ARREST: A male suspect, 55, of 174 Louie Presnell Road, Banner Elk, was charged with writing a worthless check. Other bond. Trial date: March 14.March 1INCIDENT: The unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported at 849 NC Highway 105 Bypass, Unit 1, Boone.INCIDENT: Burglary of non-forced entry, aggravated assault and all other simple assault were reported at 770 Arnett Hollow Road, Vilas.INCIDENT: Vandalism and communicating threats were reported at 536 NC Highway 105 Bypass, Boone.INCIDENT: A fugitive from justice was reported at the Watauga County Jail, 184 Hodges Gap Road, Boone.INCIDENT: Calls for service or medical assistance was reported at 237 Bloomfield Drive, Unit 10, Blowing Rock.ARREST: A male suspect, 34, of 2146 Silverstone Road, Zionville, was charged with the failure to appear of obtaining property by a false pretense. Secured bond: $5,000. Trial date: April 2.ARREST: A male suspect, 31, of 4106 421 N, Boone, was charged with the failure to appear of the possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Secured bond: $500. Trial date: April 2.ARREST: A male suspect, 22, of 455 Willowdale Church Road, Vilas, was charged with FTA Speeding. Secured bond: $750. Trial date: May 3.ARREST: A male suspect, 39, of 2256 Antoche Road, Mountain City, was charged with being a fugitive of justice.Secured bond: $50,000. Trial date: March 16.March 2INCIDENT: Drug violations of equipment or paraphernalia were reported at 4842 Meat Camp Road, Todd.INCIDENT: Cyberstalking was reported at 128 Dovick Drive, Banner Elk.March 3INCIDENT: A felony possession of schedule II, the possession of marijuana paraphernalia and the possession of drug paraphernalia were reported at 411 Huffman Road, Vilas.INCIDENT: Vandalism was reported at 1306 Laurel Branch Road, Vilas.ARREST: A male suspect, 52, of 2278 Silverstone Road, Zionville, was charged with DWLR. Secured bond: $1,000. Trial date: April 16.ARREST: A male suspect, 48, of 411 Huffman Road, Vilas, was charged with a felony possession of schedule II, the possession of marijuana paraphernalia and the possession of drug paraphernalia. Secured bond: $10,000. Trial date: April 16.ARREST: A male suspect, 32, of 190 Preacher Billings Road, Banner Elk, was charged with a DWI of alcohol and or drugs. Other bond. Trial date: May 29.ARREST: A female suspect, 49, of 411 Huffman Road, Vilas, was charged with OFA FTA simple assault and resisting a public officer, OFA FTA probation violation and OFA FTA shoplifting concealment of goods. Secured bond: $10,000. Trial date: April 6.March 4INCIDENT: Larceny from building were reported at 111 Mystery Hill Lane, Blowing Rock.INCIDENT: All other larceny was reported at 220 Sunrise Ridge, Vilas.ARREST: A male suspect, 39, of 338 Brookhollow Road, Boone, was charged with DWLR. Secured bond: $1,000. Trial date: April 27.March 5INCIDENT: Breaking or entering and injury to real property were reported at 334 NC Highway 105 Bypass, Unit 4, Boone.INCIDENT: Drug violations of equipment and or paraphernalia were reported at Ingles, 2575 Highway 105, Boone.INCIDENT: Larceny from buildings and breaking or entering was reported at 6466 Old US Highway 421, Deep Gap.INCIDENT: Larceny and breaking and entering were reported at 237 Bloomfield Drive, Apt. 5, Blowing Rock.INCIDENT: Burglary, assault on a female and resisting a public officer was reported at 1939 Silverstone Road, Zionville.ARREST: A male suspect, 33, of 491 Mulberry Creek Road, Wilkesboro, was charged with parole and probation violations. Secured bond: $25,000. Trial date: April 2.ARREST: A female suspect, 18, of 570 Horney Creek Road, Banner Elk, was charged with the failure to appear. Secured bond: $20,000. Trial date: April 16.ARREST: A female suspect, 18, of 2013 Coxwoods Road, Clayton, was charged with the failure to appear. Secured bond: $750. Trial date: April 27.ARREST: A male suspect, 27, of 1935 Silverstone Road, Zionville, was charged with burglary of the 1st degree, interfering with emergency communication and injury to real property. Secured bond: $100,000. Trial date: April 27.March 7INCIDENT: Breaking or entering were reported at 544 Crocker Road, Unit B, Blowing Rock.INCIDENT: Calls for service were reported at 655 Greer Lane, Vilas.INCIDENT: All other larceny was reported at 220 Lake Park Drive, Boone.INCIDENT: Burglary of non-forced entry and larceny from buildings were reported at 455 Locust Hill Road, Boone.INCIDENT: All other offenses and all other larceny were reported at 237 Bloomfield Drive, Apt. 5, Blowing Rock.March 8INCIDENT: A sex offender registry violation was reported at 1033 Seven Oaks Road, Boone.March 9INCIDENT: Obtaining property by false pretenses was reported at 455 Hardaman Circle, Boone.INCIDENT: Calls for service were reported at Valley Grocery and Gas, 9258 US Highway 421 N, Zionville.March 10INCIDENT: The possession of firearm by felon, the possession of methamphetamine and the possession of drug paraphernalia were reported at 147 Roberts Drive, Boone.INCIDENT: An unattended death was reported at 510 Deck Hill Road, Boone.March 11INCIDENT: Vandalism was reported at 596 NC Highway 105 Bypass, Boone.