Weekly Crime Reports: Activity and Arrests in Boone and Watauga County, Feb. 11- Feb. 20

The following information is provided by local law enforcement agencies.
All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Compiled by Kate Herman
The following were provided by the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office.
Feb. 11
ARREST: A male suspect, 49, of 6669 Roan Creek Road, Butler, was charged with trespassing. Written bond. No trial date has been specified.
Feb. 13
ARREST: A male suspect, 45, of 139 Patton Lane, Boone, was charged with habitual felon. Secured bond: $50,000. Trial date: March 5.
ARREST: A male suspect, 34, of 158 Summer Drive, Boone, was charged with a probation violation. Secured bond: $5,000. Trial date: Feb. 16.
ARREST: A male suspect, 39, of 2256 Antoch Road, Mountain City, was charged with parole and violations and fugitive OTH State. Secured bond: $50,000. Trial date: March 5.
Feb. 14
INCIDENT: Breaking and entering and damage to property were reported at 1176 Hattie Hill Road, Vilas.
ARREST: A male suspect, 24, of 234Parsons Road, Wilkesboro, was charged with FTA-DWLR not impaired rev and FTA of fictional/alteration title/reg card/tag. Other bond: $2,000. Trial date: March 7.
ARREST: A male suspect, 29, of 175 Echo Point Drive, Deep Gap, was charged with the failure to appear. Secured bond: $5,000. Trial date: March 7.
Feb. 15
INCIDENT: Criminal damage to property was reported at 405 Sleepy Hollow Lane, Banner Elk.
INCIDENT: Using or the utterance of forgery was reported at 886 Old US Highway 421, Sugar Grove.
ARREST: A male suspect, 29, of 452 Hidden Pond Road, Boone, was charged with identity theft, uttering forged instrument and obtaining money or property by false pretenses. Secured bond: $7,500. Trial date: March 16.
ARREST: A male suspect, 45, of 124 Reas St., Boone, was charged with parole violations. No further information has been given.
Feb. 16
INCIDENT: Simple physical assault was reported at 194 Woodring Circle, Boone.
INCIDENT: A drug violation was reported at Brookshire Park, Boone.
ARREST: A male suspect, 42, of 626 Church Road, Boone, was charged with contempt of court, perjury and court violations. Secured bond: $2,000. Trial date: March 16.
ARREST: A male suspect, 36, of 2748 NC Highway 105 S, Boone, was charged with assault on a female. No bond. Trial date: March 16.
Feb. 17
INCIDENT: Drug possession violations of schedule I and schedule VI were reported at 2628 Brookshire Road, Boone.
INCIDENT: Damage to property was reported at 3091 Russ Cornet Road, Boone.
INCIDENT: All other larceny was reported at 1471 Deerfield Road, Boone.
INCIDENT: All other offenses were reported at 934 Mount Zion Road, Deep Gap.
INCIDENT: Drug violations were reported at 985 Laurel Gap Ridge, Boone.
ARREST: A male suspect, 20, of 561 W Peak Road, Creston, was charged with drug violations or the possession of schedule I. Secured bond: $3,000. Trial date: March 16.
ARREST: A male suspect, 25, of 130 Glory Drive, Boone, was charged with a DWI of alcohol and or drugs. Written promise. Trial date: March 16.
ARREST: A male suspect, 35, of 11404 Highway 421 S, Trade, was charged with the possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana (up to ½ of an ounce) and the possession of methamphetamine. Secured bond: $3,000. Trial date: March 16.
ARREST: A male suspect, 38, of 2114 Long Hope Road, Todd, was charged with the possession of methamphetamine. Secured bond: $3,000. Trial date: March 16.
Feb. 18
INCIDENT: Fraud of confidence games was reported at 1670 Poplar Grove Road, Boone.
INCIDENT: Drug violations of paraphernalia or equipment were reported at 446 Peaceful Haven Drive, Unit 811, Boone.
INCIDENT: All other larceny was reported at 514 Guy Ford Road, Sugar Grove.
INCIDENT: Criminal damage to property (vandalism) was reported at 130 Hensels Lane, Boone.
INCIDENT: Criminal damage to property and breaking and entering were reported at 834 Fallview Lane, Unit 1, Boone.
ARREST: A male suspect, 25, of 4203 Whitetail Circuit, Greenville, was charged with a DWI. No further information has been given.
ARREST: A female suspect, 19, of 1108 Doverstone Circuit, Matthews, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $1,000. Trial date: March 16.
ARREST: A female suspect, 33, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was charged with DWLR. Secured bond: $1,000. Trial date: March 16.
Feb. 19
INCIDENT: Larceny from buildings and obtaining property by false pretenses were reported at 1130 Sherwood Road, Vilas.
INCIDENT: Misdemeanor larceny was reported at 2339 Longhope Road, Todd.
INCIDENT: Damage to property was reported at 394 Margo Road, Unit B, Boone.
Feb. 20
INCIDENT: A civil dispute was reported at 280 South Fork Church Road, Todd.
INCIDENT: Damage to property was reported at Appalachian Ski Mountain, 940 Ski Mountain Road, Blowing Rock.
INCIDENT: Communicating threats and injury to real property were reported at NC Highway 105 S/ Devil’s Den Road, Banner Elk.
INCIDENT: Communicating threats were reported at 230 Mesa Circle, Unit 2, Boone.
INCIDENT: Communicating threats were reported at 286 Cody Lane, Vilas.
ARREST: A male suspect, 43, of 988 Isaacs Branch Road, Vilas, was charged with worthless checks. Other bond. Trial date: March 14.
ARREST: A male suspect, 26, of 1354 Hopewell Church Road, Boone, was charged with defrauding drug and or an alcohol screen test. No further information has been given.
ARREST: A male suspect, 28, of 515 Junaluska Road, Boone, was charged with a violation of court order. Written bond. Trial date: March 16.
ARREST: A male suspect, 33, of 607 Boyd Harmon Road, Vilas, was charged with the failure to report a new address- sex offender. No further information has been given.
ARREST: A male suspect, 27, of 121 Dovick Drive, Banner Elk, was charged with a FTA of failure to deliver title. Secured bond: $100. Trial date: Feb. 27.
ARREST: A male suspect, 22, of 5150 Bamboo Road, Boone, was charged with assault on a female. No bond. Trial date: March 16.
ARREST: A male suspect, 20, of 355 Old E King St., Apt. 508, Boone, was charged with defrauding a drug or alcohol screening test. Secured bond: $1,500. Trial date: March 16.
ARREST: A male suspect, 66, of 244 Devil’s Den Road, Banner Elk, was charged with injury to real property and communicating threats. Secured bond: $2,500. Trial date: March 16.
ARREST: A male suspect, 25, of 230 Mesa Circle, Unit 2, Boone, was charged with communicating threats. Written promise. Trial date: April 16.
The following were provided by the Boone Police Department.
Feb. 12
INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at the Greenway Trail, 565 Deerfield Road, Boone.
INCIDENT: The possession of marijuana and the possession of marijuana paraphernalia were reported at 289 Ambling Way, Apt. 517, Boone.
INCIDENT: Breaking or entering, criminal damage to real property and larceny were reported at 1480 US Highway 421 S, Boone.
Feb. 13
INCIDENT: Breaking and entering was reported at 199 Windy Drive, Apt. 12, Boone.
INCIDENT: Assault on a female was reported at Madvapes, 240 Shadowline Drive, Boone.
ARREST: A female suspect, 30, of 124 Cole St., Boone, was charged with FTA of the possession of stolen goods, the FTA of fictitious/altered title/reg card and FTA DWLR. Secured bond: $1,000. Trial date: March 8.
Feb. 14
INCIDENT: Assault on a female and simple physical assault was reported at 128 Winter Drive, Boone.
INCIDENT: Breaking and entering was reported at 574 Old E King St., Apt. 105, Boone.
ARREST: A male suspect, 20, of 289 Ambling Way, Apt. 517, Boone, was charged with a warrant for all other drug violations and with a warrant for drug violations of possessing or concealing equipment or paraphernalia. Secured bond: $500. Trial date: March 16.
ARREST: A male suspect, 25, of 275 Cabbage Creek Road, Creston, was charged with contempt of court, perjury and court violations. Secured bond: $30,000. Trial date: March 2.
ARREST: A male suspect,34, of 4607 Larkhill Drive, Dallas, was charged with being drunk and disruptive. Secured bond: $2,000. Trial date: March 16.
Feb. 15
INCIDENT: Breaking and entering and larceny after breaking and entering were reported at 276 Highway 105 Extension, Boone.
ARREST: A male suspect, 24, of 833 Biggerstaff Road, Spruce Pine, was charged with a DWI of alcohol. Written promise. Trial date: March 2.
ARREST: A male suspect, 32, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was charged with contempt of court, perjury and court violations. Secured bond: $500. Trial date: April 11.
ARREST: A female suspect, 18, of 601 Dogwood Road, Boone, was charged with criminal damage to property (vandalism) and breaking or entering. Written promise. Trial date: March 16.
ARREST: A male suspect, 23, of 269 Greenehouse Road, Banner Elk, was charged with a stop sign violation and with a DWI of alcohol. Written promise. Trial date: March 2.
Feb. 16
ARREST: A male suspect, 22, of 206 Salt Marsh Lane, Hampstead, was charged with a DWI and with being left of center. Written promise. Trial date: March 16.
Feb. 17
INCIDENT: Communicating threats, being intoxicated and disruptive in public, and simple physical assault were reported at 970 Rivers St., Boone.
INCIDENT: Criminal damage to property (vandalism) was reported at 323 Moutain Aire Lane, Boone.
INCIDENT: Larceny of shoplifting was reported at Shoe Department Encore, 1180 Blowing Rock Road, Boone.
INCIDENT: Criminal damages to property were reported at 826 Hillcrest Circle, Boone.
INCIDENT: Assault by strangulation, injury to personal property, the possession of less than ½ ounce of marijuana and the possession of marijuana paraphernalia were reported at 138 S Water St., Apt. 201, Boone.
ARREST: A male suspect, 40, of 220 Horseshoe Drive, Boone, was charged with failure to appear of failing to stop at a stop-sign when flashing red and for the failure to appear of DWLR not impaired rev. Secured bond: $400. Trial date: April 3.
ARREST: A male suspect, 21, of 1027 Oxwich Circuit, Wake Forest, was charged with a DWI of alcohol. Written promise. Trial date: March 16.
ARREST: A male suspect, 23, of 239 Sharon Ave., Lenoir, was charged with reckless driving to endanger. Written promise. Trial date: March 16.
ARREST: A male suspect, 36, of 2244 Devils Den Road, Banner Elk, was charged with trespassing. Secured bond: $750. Trial date: March 16.
Feb. 18
INCIDENT: Simple physical assault was reported at Greene’s Motel, 1377 Blowing Rock Road, Boone.
INCIDENT: Credit card fraud was reported at 200 Watauga Village Drive, Boone.
ARREST: A male suspect, 19, of 519 E Easton St., Snow Hill, was charged with assault by strangulation. No bond. Trial date: March 16.
ARREST: A male suspect, 23, of 105 Pine Circle, Morehead City, was charged with simple assault. Secured bond: $750. Trial date: March 16.