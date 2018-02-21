Weekly Crime Reports: Activity and Arrests in Boone and Watauga County, Feb. 11- Feb. 20

The following information is provided by local law enforcement agencies.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Compiled by Kate Herman

Feb. 11ARREST: A male suspect, 49, of 6669 Roan Creek Road, Butler, was charged with trespassing. Written bond. No trial date has been specified.Feb. 13ARREST: A male suspect, 45, of 139 Patton Lane, Boone, was charged with habitual felon. Secured bond: $50,000. Trial date: March 5.ARREST: A male suspect, 34, of 158 Summer Drive, Boone, was charged with a probation violation. Secured bond: $5,000. Trial date: Feb. 16.ARREST: A male suspect, 39, of 2256 Antoch Road, Mountain City, was charged with parole and violations and fugitive OTH State. Secured bond: $50,000. Trial date: March 5.Feb. 14INCIDENT: Breaking and entering and damage to property were reported at 1176 Hattie Hill Road, Vilas.ARREST: A male suspect, 24, of 234Parsons Road, Wilkesboro, was charged with FTA-DWLR not impaired rev and FTA of fictional/alteration title/reg card/tag. Other bond: $2,000. Trial date: March 7.ARREST: A male suspect, 29, of 175 Echo Point Drive, Deep Gap, was charged with the failure to appear. Secured bond: $5,000. Trial date: March 7.Feb. 15INCIDENT: Criminal damage to property was reported at 405 Sleepy Hollow Lane, Banner Elk.INCIDENT: Using or the utterance of forgery was reported at 886 Old US Highway 421, Sugar Grove.ARREST: A male suspect, 29, of 452 Hidden Pond Road, Boone, was charged with identity theft, uttering forged instrument and obtaining money or property by false pretenses. Secured bond: $7,500. Trial date: March 16.ARREST: A male suspect, 45, of 124 Reas St., Boone, was charged with parole violations. No further information has been given.Feb. 16INCIDENT: Simple physical assault was reported at 194 Woodring Circle, Boone.INCIDENT: A drug violation was reported at Brookshire Park, Boone.ARREST: A male suspect, 42, of 626 Church Road, Boone, was charged with contempt of court, perjury and court violations. Secured bond: $2,000. Trial date: March 16.ARREST: A male suspect, 36, of 2748 NC Highway 105 S, Boone, was charged with assault on a female. No bond. Trial date: March 16.Feb. 17INCIDENT: Drug possession violations of schedule I and schedule VI were reported at 2628 Brookshire Road, Boone.INCIDENT: Damage to property was reported at 3091 Russ Cornet Road, Boone.INCIDENT: All other larceny was reported at 1471 Deerfield Road, Boone.INCIDENT: All other offenses were reported at 934 Mount Zion Road, Deep Gap.INCIDENT: Drug violations were reported at 985 Laurel Gap Ridge, Boone.ARREST: A male suspect, 20, of 561 W Peak Road, Creston, was charged with drug violations or the possession of schedule I. Secured bond: $3,000. Trial date: March 16.ARREST: A male suspect, 25, of 130 Glory Drive, Boone, was charged with a DWI of alcohol and or drugs. Written promise. Trial date: March 16.ARREST: A male suspect, 35, of 11404 Highway 421 S, Trade, was charged with the possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana (up to ½ of an ounce) and the possession of methamphetamine. Secured bond: $3,000. Trial date: March 16.ARREST: A male suspect, 38, of 2114 Long Hope Road, Todd, was charged with the possession of methamphetamine. Secured bond: $3,000. Trial date: March 16.Feb. 18INCIDENT: Fraud of confidence games was reported at 1670 Poplar Grove Road, Boone.INCIDENT: Drug violations of paraphernalia or equipment were reported at 446 Peaceful Haven Drive, Unit 811, Boone.INCIDENT: All other larceny was reported at 514 Guy Ford Road, Sugar Grove.INCIDENT: Criminal damage to property (vandalism) was reported at 130 Hensels Lane, Boone.INCIDENT: Criminal damage to property and breaking and entering were reported at 834 Fallview Lane, Unit 1, Boone.ARREST: A male suspect, 25, of 4203 Whitetail Circuit, Greenville, was charged with a DWI. No further information has been given.ARREST: A female suspect, 19, of 1108 Doverstone Circuit, Matthews, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $1,000. Trial date: March 16.ARREST: A female suspect, 33, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was charged with DWLR. Secured bond: $1,000. Trial date: March 16.Feb. 19INCIDENT: Larceny from buildings and obtaining property by false pretenses were reported at 1130 Sherwood Road, Vilas.INCIDENT: Misdemeanor larceny was reported at 2339 Longhope Road, Todd.INCIDENT: Damage to property was reported at 394 Margo Road, Unit B, Boone.Feb. 20INCIDENT: A civil dispute was reported at 280 South Fork Church Road, Todd.INCIDENT: Damage to property was reported at Appalachian Ski Mountain, 940 Ski Mountain Road, Blowing Rock.INCIDENT: Communicating threats and injury to real property were reported at NC Highway 105 S/ Devil’s Den Road, Banner Elk.INCIDENT: Communicating threats were reported at 230 Mesa Circle, Unit 2, Boone.INCIDENT: Communicating threats were reported at 286 Cody Lane, Vilas.ARREST: A male suspect, 43, of 988 Isaacs Branch Road, Vilas, was charged with worthless checks. Other bond. Trial date: March 14.ARREST: A male suspect, 26, of 1354 Hopewell Church Road, Boone, was charged with defrauding drug and or an alcohol screen test. No further information has been given.ARREST: A male suspect, 28, of 515 Junaluska Road, Boone, was charged with a violation of court order. Written bond. Trial date: March 16.ARREST: A male suspect, 33, of 607 Boyd Harmon Road, Vilas, was charged with the failure to report a new address- sex offender. No further information has been given.ARREST: A male suspect, 27, of 121 Dovick Drive, Banner Elk, was charged with a FTA of failure to deliver title. Secured bond: $100. Trial date: Feb. 27.ARREST: A male suspect, 22, of 5150 Bamboo Road, Boone, was charged with assault on a female. No bond. Trial date: March 16.ARREST: A male suspect, 20, of 355 Old E King St., Apt. 508, Boone, was charged with defrauding a drug or alcohol screening test. Secured bond: $1,500. Trial date: March 16.ARREST: A male suspect, 66, of 244 Devil’s Den Road, Banner Elk, was charged with injury to real property and communicating threats. Secured bond: $2,500. Trial date: March 16.ARREST: A male suspect, 25, of 230 Mesa Circle, Unit 2, Boone, was charged with communicating threats. Written promise. Trial date: April 16.