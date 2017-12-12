Weekly Crime Reports: Activity and Arrests in Boone and Watauga County, Dec. 5- Dec. 12

Published Tuesday, December 12, 2017 at 6:45 pm

The following were provided by the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office.

Nov. 5

ARREST: A female suspect, 45, of 405 Virgils Ln, in Boone, was charged with larceny by employee and simple possession of schedule II CS. Secured bond: $5,000. Trial date: Jan. 30.

ARREST: A female suspect, 37, of 338 Brook Hollow Rd, in Boone, was charged with child support. Secured bond: $150. Trial date: Dec. 20.

Nov. 6

INCIDENT: A fugitive from justice was reported at 111 Paul Critcher Dr, in Boone.

ARREST: A male suspect, 53, of 635 Troy Ward Rd, in Elk Park, was charged with trespassing. Written promise. Trial date: Jan. 5.

ARREST: A female suspect, 50, of 111 Paul Crticher Drive, in Boone, was charged with fugitive from justice. Secured bond: $10,000. Trial date: Jan. 30.

ARREST: A male suspect, 44, of 232 Corbett McNeil Rd, in Boone, was charged with felony possession of stolen goods. Secured bond: $10,000. Trial date: Jan. 30.

Nov. 7

INCIDENT: A sex offender’s failure to register was reported at 3715 George’s Gap Rd, in Vilas.

INCIDENT: All other larceny was reported at Lot #76 / Sweet Grass, in Blowing Rock.

INCIDENT: Breaking and entering was reported at 1738 Joe Shoemaker Rd, in Vilas.

INCIDENT: Criminal damage to property (vandalism) was reported at 233 Ridge View Dr, Unit A, in Boone.

INCIDENT: Forgery was reported at 835 8th Ave, Kalispell, MT 59901.

ARREST: A male suspect, 31, of 326 Vannoy Ln, in Boone, was charged with OFA/ FTA. Other bond: $2,000. Trial date: Dec. 17.

ARREST: A male suspect, 21, of 418 Stadium Heights Dr, in Boone, was charged with all other larceny. Written promise. Trial date: Jan. 29.

ARREST: A male suspect, 20, of 6334 Fair Valley Dr, in Charlotte, was charged with all other larceny. Written promise. Trial date: Jan. 29.

ARREST: A male suspect, 18, of 3229 Old Chapel Ln, in Charlotte, was charged with all other larceny. Written promise. Trial date: Jan. 29.

Nov. 8

ARREST: A male suspect, 40, of 251 Betsy Circ, in Todd, was charged with assault on a female and interfering with emergency communication. No bond. Trial date: Jan. 29.

ARREST: A female suspect, 29, of 251 Betsy Circ, in Todd, was charged with simple physical assault. No bond. Trial date: Jan. 29.

Nov. 10

ARREST: A male suspect, 45, of 3560 Beaver Dam Road, in Vilas, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $5,000. Trial date: Jan. 24.

Nov. 11

INCIDENT: Breaking and entering a motor vehicle and larceny were reported at Tractor Supply Co, 2221 Old 421 S, in Boone.

INCIDENT: Burglary of non-forced entry and motor vehicle theft of an automobile were reported at 662 Oliver Hill Rd, in Banner Elk.

ARREST: A male suspect, 30, of 3403 Mountain Dale Rd, in Bethel, was charged with all other sex offenses. Secured bond: $25,000. Trial date: Jan. 30.

ARREST: A male suspect, 41, of 2621 Meat Camp Rd, in Boone, was charged with failure to appear and possession of CS prison/jail premises. Secured bond: $15,500. Trial date: Jan. 30.

Nov. 12

INCIDENT: Possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia were reported at 104 Hobert S Rd, in Zionville.

ARREST: A male suspect, 50,of 4217 Camp St, in Maiden, was charged with possession of marijuana and drug violations of using equipment/paraphernalia. Secured bond: $3,000. Trial date: Jan. 30.

