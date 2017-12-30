Weekly Crime Reports: Activity and Arrests in Boone and Watauga County, Dec. 19- Dec. 28

Published Saturday, December 30, 2017 at 1:35 pm

The following were provided by the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office.

Dec. 19

ARREST: A male suspect, 33, of 573 Preacher Blackburn Rd, in Todd, was charged with contempt of court, perjury and court violations. Secured bond: $3, 500. Trial date: Jan. 18.

ARREST: A male suspect, 29, of 309 Meadow Hill Dr. Apt. 22, in Zionville, was charged with contempt of court, perjury and court violations. Secured bond: $500. Trial date: Jan. 18.

ARREST: A female suspect, 28, of 3339 Bessemer Dr, in Charlotte, was charged with all other offenses/impersonating the law enforcement. Secured bond: $1,500. Trial date: Jan. 30.

ARREST: A male suspect, 50, of 285 Walls Rd, in Vilas, was charged with PWIMSD methamphetamine and possession of a stolen firearm. Secured bond: $20,000. Trial date: Jan. 30.

Dec. 20

INCIDENT: Simple possession of Schedule IV was reported at the Hospitality House, 338 Brook Hollow Rd, in Boone.

INCIDENT: Calls for service were reported at 866 Bamboo Rd, in Boone.

INCIDENT: All other larceny was reported at 299 Joe J Miller Rd, in Boone.

ARREST: A male suspect, 52, of 2279 Silverstone Rd, in Zionville, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $20,000. Trial date: Feb. 20.

Dec. 21

INCIDENT: Simple physical assault was reported at 203 Greer Ln, in Vilas.

INCIDENT: Injury to real property was reported at 1256 Ray Brown Rd, in Boone.

INCIDENT: A misdemeanor larceny was reported at Appalachian Ski Mtn, 940 Ski Mtn Rd, in Blowing Rock.

INCIDENT: Forgery of buying/receiving and fraud of obtaining money/property by false pretenses were reported at 1561 Winklers Creek Rd, in Boone.

INCIDENT: Simple possession of schedule VI was reported at US HWY 421 S, near N Pine Run Rd, in Boone.

ARREST: A male suspect, 33, of 412 Beshears Ownings Ln, in N Wilkesboro, was charged with driving while license revoked (impaired revocation). Secured bond: $1,000. Trial date: Jan. 29.

ARREST: A male suspect, 45, of 427 Presnell Rd, in Banner Elk, was charged with possession of schedule II CS. Secured bond: $3,500. Trial date: Jan. 30.

ARREST: A male suspect, 22, of 1165 Julius Dr, in Salisbury, was charged with criminal damage to property (vandalism). Written promise. Trial date: Jan. 30.

ARREST: A male suspect, 22, of 4725 Elk Creek Rd, in Deep Gap, was charged with resist delay obstruct. Secured bond: $1,500. Trial date: Jan. 30.

ARREST: A male suspect, 55, of 338 Brook Hollow Rd, in Boone, was charged with sexual battery and stalking. Secured bond: $5,000. Trial date: Jan. 30.

Dec. 22

INCIDENT: All other larceny was reported at 1052 Mt. Zion Rd, in Deep Gap.

INCIDENT: Communicating threats and resisting a public officer were reported at 393 Little Laurel Rd Ext, in Boone.

ARREST: A male suspect, 28, of 4804 Ol Faison, in Knightdale, was charged with resisting a public officer, and communicating threats. Secured bond: $3,500. Trial date: Jan. 30.

ARREST: A female suspect, 21, of 252 Woodring Circ, in Boone, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Other bond. Trial date: Jan. 30.

ARREST: A male suspect, 23, of 8692 HWY 105 S, in Boone, was charged with probation violation. Secured bond: $5,000. Trial date: Jan. 19.

ARREST: A male suspect, 59, of 747 Rocky Creek Rd, in Boone, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $2,500. Trial date: Jan. 18.

ARREST: A male suspect, 52, of 2278 Silverstone Rd, in Zionville, was charged with larceny. No bond. Trial date: Dec. 22.

ARREST: A male suspect, 50, of 2623 Meat Camp Rd, in Boone, was charged with larceny and breaking or entering. Secured bond: $10,000. Trial date: Jan. 30.

Dec. 23

INCIDENT: Possession of marijuana (less than ½ ounce) and PWISD of methamphetamine were reported at HWY 421 N and Lynn Hill Rd, in Boone.

INCIDENT: Drug violations were reported at HWY 421 N Adams Building Supply, in Vilas.

INCIDENT: Breaking and entering was reported at 5146 Sampson Rd, in Lenoir.

INCIDENT: All other larceny was reported at 322 Saddle Rd, in Boone.

INCIDENT: An unattended death was reported at 221 Don Hayes Rd, in Boone.

ARREST: A male suspect, 52, of 2279 Silverstone Rd, in Zionville, was charged with PWISD methamphetamine. Unsecured bond: $20,000. Trial date: Jan. 30.

ARREST: A male suspect, 37, of 1203 John Exum Parkway, in Johnson City, was charged with FTA, drug violations, and all traffic (except DWI). Secured bond: $27,000. Trial date: Jan. 30.

ARREST: A female suspect, 33, of 151 Green Briar Ln, Unit 2, in Boone, was charged with simple physical assault. No bond. Trial date: Jan. 29.

ARREST: A male suspect, 34, of 151 Green Briar Ln, Unit 2, in Boone, was charged with simple physical assault. No bond. Trial date: Jan. 29.

ARREST: A male suspect, 28, of 102 Blue Bird Ln, in Boone, was charged with possession of stolen goods/property. No bond type was specified. Trial date: Jan. 30.

ARREST: A male suspect, 39, of 338 Brook Hollow Rd, in Boone, was charged with Child Support OFA failure to pay. Other bond: $225. Trial date: Jan. 2.

Dec. 24

INCIDENT: Fraud of obtaining money/property by false pretenses was reported at 656 Ski Mtn Rd, in Blowing Rock.

INCIDENT: An unattended death was reported at 766 Turtle Creek Dr, in Boone.

ARREST: A male suspect, 27, of South Pine Run Rd, in Boone, was charged with FTA, all traffic (except DWI) and RDO. Secured bond: $5,000. Trial date: Feb. 26.

ARREST: A male suspect, 22, of 252 Ivan Trivette Rd, in Vilas, was charged with criminal summons of worthless check. No bond specified. Trial date: Jan. 30.

ARREST: A female suspect, 38, of 1099 Bairds Creek Rd, in Vilas, was charged with fugitive in other state and all other offenses/fictitious info. Secured bond: $5,750. Trial date: Jan. 30.

ARREST: A male suspect, 38, of 1099 Bairds Creek Rd, in Vilas, was charged with all other offenses/rdo and all other offenses/communicating threats. Secured bond: $3,500. Trial date: Jan. 29.

Dec. 25

INCIDENT: Possession of marijuana (less than ½ ounce) and possession of methamphetamine were reported at West End Pantry, 1220 W King St, in Boone.

Dec. 26

INCIDENT: Damage to property was reported at Wash Me Car Wash, 4856 US HWY 421 N, in Vilas.

INCIDENT: Misdemeanor larceny and simple assault were reported at 284 Frank Hodges Dr, in Sugar Grove.

Dec. 27

INCIDENT: Burglary of forcible entry and larceny from buildings were reported at 2480 US HWY 421 N, in Boone.

INCIDENT: Calls for service were reported at 2175 Browns Chapel Rd, in Boone.

INCIDENT: All other larceny was reported at 616 Hite Williams Rd, in Zionville.

INCIDENT: Fraud of credit card/ automated teller machine was reported at 209 Morgan Smith Ln, in Boone.

Dec. 28

INCIDENT: Consumption of alcohol by a 19/20 year old and possession of under ½ ounce of marijuana were reported at Hilltop Drive In, 2530 US HWY 421 N, in Boone.

ARREST: A male suspect, 20, of 6797 Old US HWY 421, in Zionville, was charged with possession of less than ½ ounce of marijuana and consumption of alcohol by 19/20 years old. Other bond. Trial date: Jan. 30.

