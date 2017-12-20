Weekly Crime Reports: Activity and Arrests in Boone and Watauga County, Dec. 12- Dec. 18

The following information is provided by local law enforcement agencies.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Compiled by Kate Herman

Dec. 12INCIDENT: Breaking and entering was reported at 235 Parkway Village Dr. in Boone.ARREST: A male suspect, 50, of 4217 Camp St, in Maiden, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and drug violations of using equipment and or paraphernalia. Secured bond: $3,000. Trial date: Jan. 30.ARREST: A male suspect, 50, of 272 Trivette Circle, Apt B1, in Sugar Grove, was charged with habitual felon. Secured bond: $50,000. Trial date: Jan. 2.Dec. 13INCIDENT: Fraud of wire/computer/other electronic machines was reported at 4695 Meat Camp Rd, in Todd.ARREST: A male suspect, 34, of 1172 Rock Creek Rd, in Creston, was charged with fugitive from justice, Secured bond: $15,000. Trial date: Jan. 30.Dec. 14INCIDENT: Simple possession of marijuana and possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia were reported at 582 Clint Norris Rd, in Boone.INCIDENT: Breaking or entering was reported at 133 East Cove Ln, Unit B, in Boone.ARREST: A female suspect, 23, of 133B E. Cove Ln, in Boone, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $1,000. Trial date: Jan. 16.ARREST: A male suspect, 45, of 7515 George’s Gap Rd, in Vilas, was charged with possession of stolen goods. No bond information has been given at this time. Trial date: Jan. 30.ARREST: A male suspect, 47, of 314 Meadowview Dr, Apt 101, in Boone, was charged with FTA communicating threats. Secured bond: $500. Trial date: Jan. 26.ARREST: A male suspect, 38, of 110 Cook Rd, Apt 2A, in Gibsonville, was charged with FTA of expired registration card/tag and FTA of driving while impaired. Secured bond: $5,000. Trial date: Feb. 19.ARREST: A male suspect, 36, of 338 Brook Hollow Rd, in Boone, was charged with simple assault and communicating threats. Written promise. Trial date: Jan. 30.ARREST: A male suspect, 28, of 256 Bluebird Ln, in Boone, was charged with OFA FTA citation. Secured bond: $1,500. Trial date: Jan. 18.Dec. 15INCIDENT: Uttering and or using forgery was reported at 988 Issac’s Branch Rd, in Sugar Grove.INCIDENT: All other drug violations were reported at 167 Jefferson Rd, in Boone.ARREST: A male suspect, 41, of 2621 Meat Camp Rd, in Boone, was charged with breaking or entering, larceny after breaking/entering and misdemeanor larceny. Secured bond: $25,000. Trial date: Jan. 30.ARREST: A male suspect, 23, of 6672 Roan Creek Rd, in Butler, TN, was charged with larceny. Secured bond: $1,000. Trial date: No information has been given at this time.Dec. 16INCIDENT: Misdemeanor larceny was reported at 484 Kellersville Rd, in Banner Elk.INCIDENT: Calls for service were reported at 1053 Flat Top Rd, in Blowing Rock.Dec. 17INCIDENT: Calls for service were reported at 4310 US HWY 421 N, in Vilas.INCIDENT: Carrying a concealed weapon was reported at 159 Roaring Fork Rd, in Todd.INCIDENT: An unattended death was reported at 378 Ruby Ln, in Banner Elk.Dec. 18INCIDENT: Larceny of shoplifting and drug violations of equipment/paraphernalia were reported at The Mast General Store,3566 HWY 194 S, in Valle Crucis.INCIDENT: All other fraud was reported at 466 Hite William Rd, in Zionville.ARREST: A male suspect, 57, of 106 Pinnacle Rd, in Boone, was charged with FTA-Misdemeanor probation violation out of county. Secured bond: $15,000. Trial date: Jan. 18.ARREST: A male suspect, 20, of 1063 Church Rd, in Boone, was charged with FTA Unsupervised probation violation and FTA consumption of alcohol by 19/20. Secured bond: $1,500. Trial date: Feb. 15.

Dec. 12INCIDENT: Failure to appear, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine were reported at 910 W King St, in Boone.INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 199 North St, in Boone.INCIDENT: All other sex offenses were reported at 115 E King St, in Boone.INCIDENT: Simple physical assault was reported at 2200 US 421, in Boone.ARREST: A male suspect, 40, of 229 Pebbles Ln, in Todd, was charged with failure to appear, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine. Secured bond: $7,000. Trial date: Jan. 29.Dec. 13INCIDENT: Calls for service was reported at US HWY 421 S, 1500 Block, in Boone.INCIDENT: Assault inflicting a serious wound was reported at 276 Watauga Village Dr, in Boone.INCIDENT: Criminal damage to property was reported at 1469 W King St, in Boone.INCIDENT: Calls for service was reported at 2890 HWY 105, Bubbles Car Wash, in Boone.ARREST: A male suspect, 21, of 635 Howard St, Apt B, was charged with driving while impaired. Written promise. Trial date: Jan. 29.Dec. 14INCIDENT: Communicating threats and criminal damage to personal property were reported at 223 New Market Centre, in Boone.INCIDENT: Damage to property was reported at 379 New Market Blvd, in Boone.ARREST: A male suspect, 30, of 504 Pebble Creek Way, in Cary, was charged with contempt of court, perjury and court violations. Secured bond: $500. Trial date: Feb. 16.ARREST: A male suspect, 38, of 178 W King St, in Boone, was charged with communicating threats and damage to personal property. Secured bond: $1,500. Trial date: Jan. 30.ARREST: A female suspect, 16, of 170 Spruce St, in Boone, was charged with possession of schedule VI and open container. Secured bond: $500. Trial date: Jan. 29.ARREST: A female suspect, 22, of 1500 Sampson Rd, in Boone, was charged with larceny. Written promise. Trial date: Jan. 29.Dec. 15INCIDENT: All other larceny was reported at Baymont In, 1075 HWY 105, in Boone.INCIDENT: Fraud of wire/computer/other electric manipulation was reported at Wells Fargo Bank, 958 Blowing Rock Rd, in Boone.INCIDENT: Larceny of shoplifting was reported at The Mast General Store, 630 W King St, in Boone.INCIDENT: Fraud of obtaining money by false pretenses was reported at 200 Watauga Village Dr, in Boone.INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at the Baymont Inn, 1075 HWY 105, room 411, in Boone.INCIDENT: Attempt to obtain alcohol by using false ID was reported at 1996 Blowing Rock Rd, Kangaroo Peddler, in Boone.ARREST: A male suspect, 26, of 115 Eric Ln, Apt. 28, in Boone, was charged with improper right turn and driving while impaired. Written promise. Trial date: Jan. 29ARREST: A male suspect, 21, of 850 Blowing Rock Rd, Apt 1305, in Boone, was charged with sexual battery. Secured bond: $2,500. Trial date: Jan. 30.ARREST: A male suspect, 45, of 388 Brook Hollow Rd, in Boone, was charged with parole and probation violations. Secured bond: $3,000. Trial date: Jan. 19.ARREST : A male suspect, 21, of 218 Eric Ln, G30, in Boone, was charged with assault on a female. No bond. Trial date: Jan. 29.Dec. 16ARREST: A female suspect, 50, of 284 Grady Winkler Rd, in Boone, was charged with maintain vehicle/dwelling place, conspire to sell methamphetamine, conspire to traffick methamphetamine and trafficking in methamphetamine. Secured bond: $250,000. Trial date: Jan. 29.ARREST: A female suspect, 42, of Boone, was charged with trespassing and larceny. Secured bond: $1,000. Trial date: Jan. 30.Dec. 17INCIDENT: Criminal damage to property (vandalism) and larceny from a motor vehicle were reported at 355 Hunting Hills Ln, in Boone.INCIDENT: Larceny from a motor vehicle was reported at 1855 Blowing Rock Rd, in Boone.ARREST: A female suspect, 24, of 1020 Sheetbend Rd, in Raleigh, was charged with DWI of alcohol and driving left of center. Written promise. Trial date: Jan. 29.ARREST: A female suspect, 35, of 467 McGuire Rd, in Sugar Grove, was charged with DWI of alcohol and or drugs, careless and reckless driving and speeding. Written promise. Trial date: Feb. 26.