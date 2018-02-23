THIS WEEKEND: The Pioneer Playmakers Present “Our Town” by Thornton Wilder, Feb. 23-25

Published Friday, February 23, 2018 at 2:23 pm

This weekend, Feb. 23-25, The Pioneer Playmakers will present “Our Town” by Thornton Wilder. The performance is a not a musical and has three acts. The play focuses on love, marriage, eternity, daily life and death. Showtimes will take place at 7 p.m., on Friday and Saturday. Sunday’s show will take place at 2:30 p.m. All shows will take place in Watauga High School’s auditorium.

Admission to the performances vary in price. Watauga understands that admission can be tolling for some, so for Friday night’s show the Playmakers are asking other to pay what they can. There will not be a minimum or maximum requirement. General admission on Saturday and Sunday is five dollars. Tickets are sold at the door on a first-come, first-served basis. Come to the show early to ensure that you and your crew will have a great seat.

The Playmakers are considered to be some of the best actors/actresses at Watauga High School. Members are asked to audition in order to be apart of the course. A lot of time and effort is spent in order to curate such talented work. Annually the Playmakers curate their own play, which is called “Punchline.” This year, the group elected to perform “Our Town” instead of “Punchline.”

“This performance will replace the annual Playmaker Punchline! We hope that you can join us for one of these performances and catch up with (maybe) some of your former students! I know they would love to see you there to support them! There are quite a few seniors, and this will be one of their last shows representing WCS! It is appropriate for all ages,” says Garrett Price.

The Cast for “Our Town” by Thornton Wilder includes:

Stage Manager – Sage Souza

Dr. Gibbs – Andrew Brown

Joanie Crowell – Alley DiBella

Howie Newsome – John Furman

Mrs. Gibbs – Zoa Archer

Mrs. Webb – Madi Marlowe

George Gibbs – Sammy Osmond

Rebecca Gibbs – Alice Knight

Wally Webb – Garland Schumann

Emily Webb – Katelyn Woolard

Professor Willard – Emma Bednar

Mr. Webb – Spencer Ball

Woman In The Balcony – Kelsey Marlett

Woman in The Auditorium – Calimae Vesty

Lady In The Box – Audrey Smith

Simone Stimson – Norma Behrend-Martinez

Mrs. Soames – Hope Langston

Constable Warren – Jacob Williams

Si Crowell – Calimae Vesty

Samantha Craig – Kelsey Marlett

Joanne Stoddard – Brooke Ashcraft

Farmer McCarty – Jacob Williams

Man Among The Dead – Alley DiBella

Woman Among The Dead – Audrey Smith

Sound – Elizabeth Copenhaver

Lights – Eve Sigmon

Live Foley Artists – All Playmakers​

