THIS WEEKEND: The Pioneer Playmakers Present “Our Town” by Thornton Wilder, Feb. 23-25

This weekend, Feb. 23-25, The Pioneer Playmakers will present “Our Town” by Thornton Wilder. The performance is a not a musical and has three acts. The play focuses on love, marriage, eternity, daily life and death. Showtimes will take place at 7 p.m., on Friday and Saturday. Sunday’s show will take place at 2:30 p.m. All shows will take place in Watauga High School’s auditorium.
The Playmakers are considered to be some of the best actors/actresses at Watauga High School. Members are asked to audition in order to be apart of the course. A lot of time and effort is spent in order to curate such talented work. Annually the Playmakers curate their own play, which is called “Punchline.” This year, the group elected to perform “Our Town” instead of “Punchline.”
The Cast for “Our Town” by Thornton Wilder includes:
Stage Manager – Sage Souza
Dr. Gibbs – Andrew Brown
Joanie Crowell – Alley DiBella
Howie Newsome – John Furman
Mrs. Gibbs – Zoa Archer
Mrs. Webb – Madi Marlowe
George Gibbs – Sammy Osmond
Rebecca Gibbs – Alice Knight
Wally Webb – Garland Schumann
Emily Webb – Katelyn Woolard
Professor Willard – Emma Bednar
Mr. Webb – Spencer Ball
Woman In The Balcony – Kelsey Marlett
Woman in The Auditorium – Calimae Vesty
Lady In The Box – Audrey Smith
Simone Stimson – Norma Behrend-Martinez
Mrs. Soames – Hope Langston
Constable Warren – Jacob Williams
Si Crowell – Calimae Vesty
Samantha Craig – Kelsey Marlett
Joanne Stoddard – Brooke Ashcraft
Farmer McCarty – Jacob Williams
Man Among The Dead – Alley DiBella
Woman Among The Dead – Audrey Smith
Sound – Elizabeth Copenhaver
Lights – Eve Sigmon
Live Foley Artists – All Playmakers