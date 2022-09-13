Watauga women’s tennis rolls by Hibriten, 8-1

By David Rogers for HighCountrySports.net

BOONE, N.C. — It was another near-sweep of a conference opponent for Watauga women’s tennis on Sept. 12. This time, their Northwestern Conference victim was Lenoir-based Hibriten.

The Pioneers lost only the No. 6 singles match to the visiting Panthers, going 8-1 on the day.

“We won five out of six singles matches, so I am very pleased with that result,” said the Pioneers head tennis coach, Jennifer Pillow, while the doubles matches were still being decided. “I have seen a lot of really good smart playing by our athletes today, with their placement of the ball. They are moving very well today. We have been working on putting the ball away and they have done a good job of it in these matches against a well-coached Hibriten team.”

Pillow noted that she has eight seniors on the 2022 fall edition of the Pioneers, with a good sprinkling of underclassmen, including some sophomore and freshman standouts, so it is challenging at times to get everyone competitive court time.

The Pioneers have two more home matches this week, the first a Sept. 13 encounter vs. T.C. Roberson (6-1) to whom they lost, 7-2, in Asheville on Aug. 24 for their only blemish on the season’s record. They stay at home on Sept. 14 in another conference match, this one against Freedom (0-3), before going back on the road Sept. 19 at Ashe County and Sept. 21 at South Caldwell.

