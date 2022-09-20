Watauga women’s tennis in near sweep of Ashe County, 8-1

By David Rogers for HighCountrySports.com

WEST JEFFERSON, N.C. — Now halfway through the regular season slate in the women’s tennis fall season, Watauga took down another Northwestern Conference opponent on Sept. 19, 8-1, over host Ashe County. The Pioneer women are now 8-1 overall, 5-0 against NWC adversaries. The lone loss came on Aug. 24 at T.C. Roberson, 2-7, although Watauga exacted a measure of revenge on Sept. 13 when the Pioneers defeated the Rams in Boone, 8-1.

“It has been a pretty good season, so far,” said Jennifer Pillow, Watauga’s head coach, “but there is still a lot of tennis to play. We are hoping to qualify athletes to regionals, and then qualify them for the state tournament. We have five more league matches, the last on Oct. 5 against Ashe County. Typically, the regionals are scheduled for early to mid-October and the state tournament for late October.

SCORING, SEPT. 19

Singles

No. 1 = WAT Sienna Davidson def. ASH Claira Corley 6-0, 6-1

No. 2 – WAT Madison Ogden def. ASH Addison Dollar 6-1, 6-3

No. 3 – WAT Larisa Muse def. ASH Julia Herman 6-2, 6-2

No. 4 – WAT Alana Muse def. ASH Maleah Lovell 6-4, 6-3

No. 5 – WAT Laurel West def. ASH Ali Eller 6-2, 6-4

No. 6 – WAT Abbi Shuman def. ASH Bailey Richardson 6-2.6-3

Doubles

No. 1 – WAT Larisa Muse/Macayla Kanoy def. ASH Dollar/Herman 9-7

No. 2 – ASH Corley/Lovell def. WAT Madeline Hays/Katie Harrison 8-1

No. 3 – WAT Fiona Russell/Kennedy Moore def. ASH Ellie Cable/Eller 8-7 (7-3)

