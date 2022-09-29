Watauga volleyball sweeps Freedom, 3-0

By David Rogers for HighCountrySports.net
BOONE, N.C. — Caroline Farthing’s 16 kills and fellow senior Brooke Scheffler’s 12 kills and 18 assists helped host Watauga to a dominant, 3-0 women’s volleyball sweep over visiting Morganton-Freedom on Sept. 26, 25-7, 25-11, 25-4, at Lentz Eggers Gym.
Although Freedom had its moments with strong serving and good digging ability to keep the ball in play, by match’s end the overall skill of the Pioneers was clearly evident, up and down the host’s roster. Watauga head coach Kim Pryor emptied her bench in the 3-set sweep and didn’t lose a step when some of her younger players stepped in.
“I was really glad we could showcase our roster depth,” said Watauga senior Faith Watson after the match. “We have some very talented athletes, but only six of us can be on the court at any given time.”
Watson is a middle blocker and outside hitting specialist for the Pioneers, with plans to attend East Tennessee State and pursue a career in nursing, she told High Country Sports.
Now 13-1 overall and 4-0 in Northwestern Conference play, the Pioneers go on the road to Ashe County on Sept. 28 before returning home on Oct. 3 to face South Caldwell and Oct. 5 vs. Alexander Central before hosting a tri-match with two of the region’s more powerful programs on Saturday, Oct. 8, vs. Foard (Newton) and T.C. Roberson (Asheville).
SELECTED WATAUGA INDIVIDUAL STATS
- Caroline Farthing: 16 kills, 3 service aces, 9 digs, 1 stuff block
- Brooke Scheffler: 12 kills, 18 assists, 6 digs, 1 stuff block, 1 service ace
- Cam Norris: 13 assists, 2 service aces, 3 digs
- Evie Robbins: 7 digs
- Kenzie Baldwin: 4 service aces, 6 digs, 1 assist
- Faith Watson: 3 kills
- Madi Combs: 4 assists, 1 service ace, 2 digs
- Kate McCullough: 4 kills, 1 dig
