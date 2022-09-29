Watauga volleyball sweeps Freedom, 3-0

By David Rogers for HighCountrySports.net

BOONE, N.C. — Caroline Farthing’s 16 kills and fellow senior Brooke Scheffler’s 12 kills and 18 assists helped host Watauga to a dominant, 3-0 women’s volleyball sweep over visiting Morganton-Freedom on Sept. 26, 25-7, 25-11, 25-4, at Lentz Eggers Gym.

Although Freedom had its moments with strong serving and good digging ability to keep the ball in play, by match’s end the overall skill of the Pioneers was clearly evident, up and down the host’s roster. Watauga head coach Kim Pryor emptied her bench in the 3-set sweep and didn’t lose a step when some of her younger players stepped in.

Pioneer setter Camryn Norris does her thing on Sept. 26 against Freedom at Lentz Eggers Gym. Photo by David Rogers

“I was really glad we could showcase our roster depth,” said Watauga senior Faith Watson after the match. “We have some very talented athletes, but only six of us can be on the court at any given time.”

Watson is a middle blocker and outside hitting specialist for the Pioneers, with plans to attend East Tennessee State and pursue a career in nursing, she told High Country Sports.

Now 13-1 overall and 4-0 in Northwestern Conference play, the Pioneers go on the road to Ashe County on Sept. 28 before returning home on Oct. 3 to face South Caldwell and Oct. 5 vs. Alexander Central before hosting a tri-match with two of the region’s more powerful programs on Saturday, Oct. 8, vs. Foard (Newton) and T.C. Roberson (Asheville).

A small, but enthusiastic student section was on hand Sept. 26 to watch Watauga volleyball sweep Freedom, 3-0, in Lentz Eggers Gym. Photo by David Rogers

SELECTED WATAUGA INDIVIDUAL STATS

Caroline Farthing: 16 kills, 3 service aces, 9 digs, 1 stuff block

Brooke Scheffler: 12 kills, 18 assists, 6 digs, 1 stuff block, 1 service ace

Cam Norris: 13 assists, 2 service aces, 3 digs

Evie Robbins: 7 digs

Kenzie Baldwin: 4 service aces, 6 digs, 1 assist

Faith Watson: 3 kills

Madi Combs: 4 assists, 1 service ace, 2 digs

Kate McCullough: 4 kills, 1 dig

