Watauga Surgical Group will join Appalachian Regional Healthcare System 

Boone, NC (December 18, 2017) – Watauga Surgical Group will become of a member of Appalachian Regional Healthcare System (ARHS) on January 1, 2017. The practice, which is located less than a mile from Watauga Medical Center, will join Appalachian Regional Medical Associates (ARMA), the healthcare systems multi-specialty practice. Established in 1970, Watauga Surgical Group specializes in general, vascular, cancer and thoracic surgery. The practice consists of Paul Dagher, MD, Tim Edmisten, MD, Anne-Corinne Beaver, MD, Lionel van der Westhuizen, MD, Emily Moore, PA, John Shoaf, PA, and Matthew Lutz, PA. Dr. Paul Dagher said of the transition, “we decided to join ARMA so that the surgeons can focus on patient care and have ARMA run operations of the practice. By joining ARMA the providers get to devote more time to patient care and to potentially expand clinical services in the future at Watauga Surgical Group to better serve our community.” As part of the transition, Watauga Surgical Group will switch over to the healthcare system’s centralized electronic medical record. For patients, this means that their medical records will transition seamlessly between ARMA offices and the hospital, improving the continuity of care for all patients. “We are very pleased to welcome Watauga Surgical Group into the Appalachian Regional Medical Associates family,” said Robert Johnston, Vice President of Ambulatory Services and Clinical Integration. “Our goal in ARMA is to integrate our collective services in order to provide the best care possible for our patients.” The Boone office location, 965 State Farm Road , as well as the phone number 828-264-2340 will remain the same. To schedule an appointment at Watauga Surgical Group call 828-264-2340 . To learn more about Appalachian Regional Healthcare System visit apprhs.org