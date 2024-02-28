Watauga Parks and Recreation Center Hosting Health Fair Friday, March 1 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m

By Sherrie Norris

It’s all about health and fitness every day at the Watauga County Parks and Recreation Center in Boone, but the folks there are taking it all one step further on Friday, March 1.

Partnering with about three dozen area agencies and healthcare organizations, the Rec Center is hosting the High Country Health Fair from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on location at 231 Complex Drive in Boone.

According to Laura Hawley and Janie Prewitt, volunteer coordinators who have been working closely on this project with Parks and Rec Director, Keron Poteat, the fair promises to be “a unique healthcare event.”

“We are partnering with over 30 agencies, all aimed at helping the citizens of Boone and Watauga County to reach their ultimate health and wellness goals,” Hawley shared. “With demographics ranging from children, to students, to parents to senior populations, the High Country Health Fair will offer something for everyone.”

In addition to various booths, demonstrations, displays and seminars helping to educate the public about some of the services that are available around the High Country, Parks and Rec. staff and volunteers will provide tours of the center that serves hundreds on a daily basis. Showcasing the state-of-the-art facility, these tours will be extremely helpful for those who may not have had the opportunity to visit and/or take advantage of the multiple opportunities available therein.

And, last but certainly not least, there will be opportunities to win door prizes, with at least one valued at more than $200.

“This is a free event,” Hawley added. “ You don’t have to be a member of the rec center to attend. It is open to the public and everyone is invited to join us. We will have so much to offer the community during this health fair and look forward to seeing everyone there.”

For more information call 828–264–9511

