Watauga MS golfers capture Oakwoods CC event

By David Rogers for HighCountrySports.net

WILKESBORO, N.C. — Competing against four Wilkes County middle schools and one from Ashe County at Oakwoods Country Club, Watauga’s middle school golf team captured another tournament on Sept. 26.

In capturing the team title by nine strokes, Watauga’s Oliver carded a 42 to lead the Pioneers.

INDIVIDUAL SCORES

Oliver Lewis 42

Justice Hendley 47

Dylan Taylor 48

Rush Brasier 53

Connow Cowart 53

Thad Martin 54

TEAM SCORES

Watauga (190)

West Wilkes (199)

Ashe (211)

Central Wilkes (215)

North Wilkes (215)

East Wilkes (222)

