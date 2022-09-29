Watauga MS golfers capture Oakwoods CC event

By David Rogers for HighCountrySports.net
WILKESBORO, N.C. — Competing against four Wilkes County middle schools and one from Ashe County at Oakwoods Country Club, Watauga’s middle school golf team captured another tournament on Sept. 26.
In capturing the team title by nine strokes, Watauga’s Oliver carded a 42 to lead the Pioneers.
INDIVIDUAL SCORES
- Oliver Lewis 42
- Justice Hendley 47
- Dylan Taylor 48
- Rush Brasier 53
- Connow Cowart 53
- Thad Martin 54
TEAM SCORES
- Watauga (190)
- West Wilkes (199)
- Ashe (211)
- Central Wilkes (215)
- North Wilkes (215)
- East Wilkes (222)
