Watauga Habitat for Humanity Annual Blueprints and Bow Ties Live Auction and Reception Oct 19

Published Wednesday, October 4, 2017 at 10:07 am

Boone, NC, October 3rd, 2017– Watauga Habitat for Humanity will hold its 6th annual Blueprints and Bow Ties Live Auction and Gala Reception on Thursday, October 19th. The acclaimed auctioneer Jesse Miller, of First Security Insurance, will be soliciting the bids for items including a weekend beach getaway, a one-of-a-kind vintage Sunfish sailboat, gift certificates to the trendiest local eateries, and much more. This once-a-year event promises some exhilarating, high energy bidding with great food from Gadabouts Catering and music provided by DJ Butch Berry.

“This is our sixth year and we expect this will be one of the most exciting Blueprints and Bow Ties yet. We will be kicking off the event with a lively game of “Heads or Tails” to get the crowd going and there will also be a silent auction taking place until 8:00pm that evening. We have had an outpouring of support from local businesses, including Premiere Sponsor Wells Fargo and Platinum Sponsor Mast General Store. We are excited to once again host the event at our ReStore as guests look forward to seeing us re-do our nonprofit home improvement store for the evening,” said Allison Jennings, Director of Development. “With the community’s support, Watauga Habitat for Humanity is building strength, stability and self-reliance through shelter. Families who partner with Habitat for Humanity are extremely grateful for your support.” said Jennings.

Wine, beer and cider will be provided through a cash bar by Appalachian Mountain Brewery. Food will be catered by Gadabouts Catering, serving items such as Grilled Shrimp Shooters, BBQ Pork Sliders, and Caramel Apple Cupcakes. The event will be held at the Habitat Restore which is located at 1200 Archie Carroll Rd in Boone. Doors will open at 6:30pm with the live auction starting at 7:30. Tickets are $40.00 each or 2 for $75.00 and can be purchased on-line at www.wataugahabitat.org. For more information, call 828-268-9545.

Watauga Habitat for Humanity works to eliminate barriers to a better, healthier and more financially stable life by providing homebuyers with a decent and affordable place to call home. Homebuyers partner with Habitat, helping build their own homes alongside volunteers. Habitat offers zero interest mortgages to the home owners. Watauga Habitat for Humanity needs your financial support, your voice and your time. For more information, to donate, or volunteer go to www.wataugahabitat.org.

