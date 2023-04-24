Watauga Democrats Elect New Leadership

At its annual county convention on Saturday, the Watauga Democratic Party elected long-time activist Emily Bish as its new chair for 2023-2025. Bish has been a part of the party’s executive board as get-out-the-vote coordinator and has also served as precinct chair of the Watauga Precinct and as 2nd Vice Chair of the county party, among other roles.

In her remarks to the convention after being elected by acclamation, Bish said, “We do have big fights ahead of us and let’s be clear — the Republicans are trying to take us back to the days of Reconstruction. I’m not willing to stand back and let that happen, and I know you aren’t either. That’s why I’m so excited to be the Chair of this magnificent party.”

Former Chair Diane Tilson was honored for her 18 years of service to the party, a period of growth and activism that was described as “the Golden Age” for the local party in remarks honoring her historic contributions as chair.

Beaver Dam Precinct Chair Billy Kennedy was also honored for his many years of activism and community service, culminating in a decade on the County Commission.

