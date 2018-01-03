Watauga County Habitat For Humanity Kicks off ‘A Brush With Kindness’ Repair Program

Published Wednesday, January 3, 2018 at 12:48 pm

By Alex Hooker

Boone, NC. December 29, 2017– In 2018 Watauga County Habitat for Humanity will begin repairing homes in partnership with qualified, low-income homeowners. The new housing repair program called A Brush with Kindness is aimed at providing services such as exterior minor repairs to low-income homeowners in need.

Habitat for Humanity’s A Brush with Kindness has a goal to serve low-income homeowners who struggle to maintain the exterior of their homes. The work is done by volunteers who use donated materials whenever possible. To qualify, the homeowner must meet the demonstrated need, willingness to partner and ability to re-pay a no interest loan. Payments made by the partner family are placed in a revolving fund to help ABWK serve others in need.

“Habitat’s A Brush with Kindness initiative gives us a great opportunity to help more families in need, as well as have an impact on the entire community” said Alex Hooker, Executive Director, Watauga County Habitat for Humanity. “Helping people repair and maintain their homes fits in seamlessly with Habitat’s core mission of making decent, affordable housing available to low-income families.”

For more information about how you can volunteer with Watauga County Habitat for Humanity, please visit www.wataugahabitat.org.

About Watauga County Habitat for Humanity

Watauga County Habitat for Humanity seeks to provide decent, affordable housing for and in partnership with low-income Watauga County residents. We do this by building modest homes with volunteer labor, land and materials that are donated or purchased at reduced costs. Habitat for Humanity offers a zero-interest mortgage to our homeowners and homes are sold at no profit. Through our building program in Watauga County and our tithe to other countries, we have served more than 70 families since 1987.

About Habitat for Humanity International

Driven by the vision that everyone needs a decent place to live, Habitat for Humanity began in 1976 as a grassroots effort on a community farm in southern Georgia. The Christian housing organization has since grown to become a leading global nonprofit working in more than 1,300 communities throughout the U.S. and in more than 70 countries. Families and individuals in need of a hand up partner with Habitat for Humanity to build or improve a place they can call home. Habitat homeowners help build their own homes alongside volunteers and pay an affordable mortgage. Through financial support, volunteering, or adding a voice to support affordable housing, everyone can help families achieve the strength, stability, and self-reliance they need to build better lives for themselves. Through shelter, we empower. To learn more, visit habitat.org.

