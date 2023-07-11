Watauga County Farmers’ Market to Host Pollination Celebration

Boone, NC – July 11, 2023 – A Pollination Celebration will be held at the Watauga

County Farmers’ Market on Saturday, July 15. Located at 591 Horn in the West Dr. in

Boone, this bustling market with over 60 local vendors runs from 8:00 AM until 12:00

PM on Saturdays. The Pollination Celebration is a celebration of all things flowers and honey. Community members are invited to enjoy summer-season abundance from our local farmers, and learn more about beekeeping and the important role that pollinators play in our ecosystem.

Sunflowers, dahlias, and gladiolas are in bloom now, and summer honey harvests are coming in strong! Enjoy peak flower season and build your own vibrant bouquet, find locally produced honey distinct to our unique region, and visit the observation hive at the Blue Ridge Apiaries booth to see honey bees at work. There will be honey tastings, honey-infused beer samples from Booneshine Brewing co., bee and flower themed crafts and kid’s activities hosted by Two Rivers Community School, live music by violinist Timothy Kelley, popular food trucks, and more!

Area organizations that support beekeepers and work with pollinator habitats, including HiveTracks and Bee Hero, will be on-site sharing resources and information about the impactful work they do in our community.

Watauga County Farmers’ Market has been “Boone’s Town Square ” since 1974 and is

open every Saturday morning May through November. For more information and to

learn more about participating vendors and upcoming events, please visit

wataugacountyfarmersmarket.org and sign up for the weekly newsletter which

highlights what’s in season and other Market news.

The Watauga County Farmers’ Market offers the Double Up Food Bucks program which

allows individuals and families to redeem SNAP and WIC/Senior Farmers’ Market

Nutrition Program benefits at the Market Info Booth. Participants will receive tokens in

double the amount redeemed to be spent at vendor booths on local food.

Courtesy of Watauga County Farmer’s Market.

