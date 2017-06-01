Vidalia Restaurant & Wine Bar to Hold F.A.R.M. Cafe Wine Dinner Fundraiser Monday, June 19

Published Thursday, June 1, 2017 at 2:38 pm

By Bailey Faulkner

Vidalia Restaurant & Wine Bar will offer the High Country a perfect opportunity to enjoy fine dining and wine while helping a great local cause on Monday, June 19. The Boone-favorite “upscale casual restaurant” is holding a dinner and fundraiser in support of its King Street neighbor F.A.R.M. Cafe, a non-profit restaurant that feeds its diners on a “pay-what-you-can” basis.

After months of planning the wine dinner, co-owners Sam and Alyce Ratchford are excited to see their idea to help a fellow restaurant and active member of the Boone community come to fruition. Having seen the success of past wine dinners at Vidalia, the Ratchfords are especially excited to devote their efforts to help F.A.R.M. Cafe on June 19.

“We want one of those dinners to be for a good cause,” Alyce said.

Executive chef at F.A.R.M. Cafe Renee Boughman largely influenced the Ratchfords’ decision to hold the fundraiser for the non-profit restaurant. Both of the Ratchfords have known Renee for years as a peer in the High Country restaurant community.

“We respect Renee and realize that F.A.R.M. Cafe is at the whim of what people can donate each week. We thought it would be a wonderful way to support them,” Alyce said.

The fundraiser will feature a five-course dinner with wine pairings. You can check out the fundraiser’s menu by clicking here. In addition to bringing Boughman on board for the night, Vidalia will invite Andrew Long of Over Yonder as a guest chef for the fundraiser. Executive chef Sam Ratchford will work with Vidalia’s own Julius Kalman, who will contribute his skills in the kitchen for the fundraiser.

“Julius is going to work his dessert magic,” Alyce grinned as she looked forward to the night of the fundraiser.

Wine discounts will be available for bottles and cases at the event. For more information on these specials, contact Vidalia at (828) 263-9176.

A percentage from the night’s proceeds will go directly to F.A.R.M. Cafe. The night will also feature raffle tickets and a silent auction of works by local artists. All proceeds from the raffle and silent auction will be donated to F.A.R.M. Cafe. Joyce Farms of Winston-Salem and Heritage Farms of Goldsboro will also donate its services for the night.

Arrival time for the dinner is planned for 6:30 p.m. with seating beginning at 7 p.m. Tickets are $80 per person. Part of that ticket price is a non-refundable $15 deposit going directly to F.A.R.M. Cafe. After placing the deposit, guests can pay the remaining $65 plus tax and gratuity on the night of the fundraiser.

To buy tickets, visit Vidalia or call the restaurant at (828) 263-9176.

“We’re just really excited about the dinner and raising funds for F.A.R.M. Cafe,” Alyce said.

Vidalia hopes that this event will be the first installment of a yearly fundraiser for F.A.R.M. Cafe.

If you have any questions about the fundraiser, visit the event’s Facebook page here. You can also learn more about the fundraiser on Vidalia’s website.

