“Twilight” Vampires Descend on the App Theatre Oct. 20

BOONE, NC – Just a few weeks after “Hocus Pocus” broke modern attendance records for a movie at the Appalachian Theatre, the Cinema Classic Halloween Film Series continues at 7 p.m. on Thursday, October 20 with “Twilight” (2008). The romantic fantasy film starring Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson is based on Stephenie Meyer’s 2005 novel of the same name.

It is the first of three films in “The Twilight Saga” and focuses on the development of the relationship between teenager Bella Swan and vampire Edward Cullen and the subsequent efforts of Edward and his family to keep Bella safe from a coven of evil vampires.

One of the more famous lines from the film has become a mantra for the entire saga: “When youcan live forever, what do you live for?”

“Twilight” was released in theatres on November 21, 2008 and grossed over $407 million dollars. It was released on DVD in March 2009 and became the most purchased DVD of the year. Following the success of “Twilight,” the next two novels in the trilogy series, “New Moon” and “Eclipse,” were both produced as major films.

The filmmakers behind “Twilight” worked to create a film that was as faithful to the novel as they thought possible when converting the story to another medium. Producer Greg Mooradian said, “It’s very important to distinguish that we’re making a separate piece of art that obviously is going to remain very, very faithful to the book. But at the same time, we have a separate responsibility to make the best movie you can make.”

To ensure a faithful adaptation, Meyer was kept very involved in the production process, having been invited to visit the set during filming and even asked to give notes on the script and on a rough cut of the film. Of this process, she said, “It was a really pleasant exchange [between me and the filmmakers] from the beginning, which I think is not very typical. They were really interested in my ideas and kept me in the loop. With the script, they let me see it and said, ‘What are your thoughts?’ They let me have input on it and I think they took 90 percent of what I said and just incorporated it right into the script.”

Sponsored by Lost Province Brewing Company, “Twilight” and the other selections on the Cinema Classic Halloween Film Series were chosen from hundreds of suggestions made by audience members and the general public. The film runs two hours and two minutes in duration. PLEASE NOTE that films @TheApp are shown without trailers, so please arrive a few minutes before the listed start time to secure tickets and purchase concessions.

The remaining screenings on the Cinema Classic Halloween Film Series are cult favorite “Ghostbusters” (1984) on October 28, and Tim Burton’s “The Nightmare Before Christmas” (1993) on October 30. Audience members are strongly encouraged to come to the App Theatre in Halloween costume. Each film has a start time of 7 p.m. with a general admission ticket price of just $5 per person.

While the App Theatre’s online ticketing system is accessible 24/7, customers can avoid the online service fees by visiting the lobby box office between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. from Tuesday through Friday, or one hour prior to showtime for each film. For a complete performance schedule of all upcoming events, or to sign up for the theatre’s e-blast distribution list, visit the organization’s website at www.apptheatre.org

