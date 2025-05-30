Town of Boone Proposed Budget FY25/26

The proposed budget for the Town of Boone has been presented to the Boone Town Council and is available for public inspection by appointment at Town Hall from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays and on the Town’s website: www.townofboone.net.

The proposed budget will be discussed at a public hearing on Wednesday, June 11, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. in Council Chambers located at 1500 Blowing Rock Road. Following the public hearing, the proposed budget will be adopted at the June 25, 2025, regular Town Council meeting at 6:00 p.m. in Town Council Chambers located at 1500 Blowing Rock Road.

Public Comment (Remote): Individuals who wish to address the Council remotely can do so through WebEx, either online or by phone. If you wish to provide public comment remotely, please email Town Manager Amy Davis at meetings@townofboone.net, and you will be provided with an invite to the meeting. All registrations must be completed by 12:30 PM the day before the meeting.



The Town of Boone does not discriminate on the basis of disability. If you need auxiliary aid, service, or other accommodation to attend or fully participate in this meeting, please contact the Clerk’s office as far in advance of the meeting as possible so that your request can be considered.