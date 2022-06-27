Town of Boone Partners with High County Audubon Society for Tree Planting Event

Richard and Patricia Laurent at the June 25th Boone Tree Planting. Photo submitted.

On June 25, 2022, the Town of Boone partnered with the High County Audubon Society (HCAS) to host a tree planting event at the Bolick Property. The Town of Boone originally purchased the Bolick Property in 2016, and has permanently conserved approximately 31 acres of the 54 acre property. The partnership HCAS began when the town, working with New River Conservancy and Watauga County, embarked on a restoration of the South Fork New River flowing by the Bolick Property.

The High Country Audubon Society, whose mission is to encourage beginning birders and experts alike in the five-county area of Alleghany, Ashe, Avery, Watauga and Wilkes, and engage in conservation, education, and research for the benefit of the birds of western North Carolina, purchased over 260 trees using grant funding to benefit the reforestation of the Bolick Property. Trees purchased and planted include Hemlocks, Basswoods, Sycamore, Cherry, Sourwood, Hazel Nut, Witch Hazel, and Dogwood trees as well as shrubs like rhododendrons, mountain laurel, and silky dogwood.

The Town of Boone thanks the High Country Audubon Society, the High Country Chapter of the Sierra Club and other individuals who dedicated their Saturday to helping reforest the Bolick Property. To date, together with its partners, the town has planted over 1,000 trees and shrubs on the Bolick Property in an effort to reforest the floodplain along the South Fork New River.

For more information on how to get involved in events similar to this, please contact Laney Pilkington, Administration Support Specialist/Communications at [email protected] or at (828) 268-6200.

Courtesy of the Town of Boone.

George Santucci, Sustainability and Special Projects Manager for the Town of Boone, and Brandon Wise, Environmental Planner for the Town of Boone at the June 25th Boone Tree Planting. Photo submitted.

Councilmember Dalton George and Mayor Pro-Tem Edie Tugman at the June 25th Boone Tree Planting. Photo submitted.

Bob Cherry of the High Country Chapter of the Sierra Club at the June 25th Boone Tree Planting. Photo submitted.

