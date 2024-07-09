Town of Boone Parking “Brainstorming” Have Three Sessions Coming Up in July

The Town of Boone would like to invite the Boone community to attend the Parking “Brainstorming” Sessions. During these sessions, we want to hear from you regarding questions, concerns, and constructive suggestions that you may have regarding parking within the Town. As a Boone community member, we want to hear from you, so we have chosen multiple dates and times so that anyone can attend.

The Town of Boone will be hosting three sessions within the following weeks on the following dates:

● Thursday, July 25th at 9:00 a.m.

● Monday, July 29th at 9:00 a.m.

● Wednesday, July 31st at 6:00 p.m. All Parking Brainstorming Sessions will be held in person at the Town of Boone Council Chambers located at 1500 Blowing Rock Road. Further information and updates will be found on the Town of Boone’s social media sites within the upcoming weeks at :

● Facebook: Town of Boone, North Carolina

● Instagram: @townofboonenc For more information, please contact Town Hall at (828) 268-6200.

