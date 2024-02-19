Town of Boone Notification of Discharge of Untreated Wastewater on February 16, 2024

North Carolina General Statute 143-215.1C requires that the owner or operator of any wastewater collection or treatment works to issue a press release when an untreated wastewater discharge of 1,000 gallons or more reaches surface waters.

In accordance with that regulation. The following news release has been prepared and issued to media in the affected county.

The Town of Boone had a discharge of untreated wastewater on February 16, 2024 of an estimated 7,000 gallons located in the area of 346 Howard Street. The discharge started at 2:00 p.m. and continued until 9 p.m.. The untreated wastewater was discharged into the Boone Creek in the New River River Basin.

The Division of Water Resources was notified of the event on February 16, 2024 and is reviewing the matter. For more information contact the Town of Boone at (828) 268-6200.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

