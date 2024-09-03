Town of Boone Awarded the Accessible Parks Grant; Will Go to Rivers House Project

The Town of Boone was recently awarded $250,000 from the Accessible Parks Grant Program through the North Carolina Division of Parks and Recreation.. With this award, the Town will renovate the detached garage of the Rivers House into publicly accessible ADA-compliant restrooms. The Town has also committed $50,000 of local funds toward this project.

The Rivers House and the Rivers House Park, located at 150 Clay House Drive, were willed to the Town of Boone by Ms. Rachel Rivers-Coffey, a prominent member of the Boone Community. Upon passing, Ms. Rivers-Coffey maintained that the 13-acre property must be used for recreational space, green space, and underground utility installation provided they have minimal impact on the natural environment, flood mitigation, wildlife sanctuary, or historical purposes. In partnership with Blue Ridge Conservancy, the Town of Boone is honoring her request by installing the southern terminus of the Northern Peaks State Trail on this property alongside the ADA-accessible restrooms.

“All deserve the right to experience nature, and as one of the only locations in Downtown Boone where nature is preserved indefinitely, adding ADA-accessible features to a planned trail terminus is critical to allowing all individuals the amenities needed to maximize the joy people experience when participating in recreational activities. We’re excited to see this project come to life!” – Tim Futrelle, Mayor of Boone.

The Rivers House was designated a local historic landmark by the Boone Town Council during the June 26th, 2024, meeting.

“With this award, the Town of Boone will now begin the process of fully utilizing this historic property as Ms. Rivers-Coffey wanted. Once the trail is installed and the restrooms are created,

(828) 268-6206 laney.wise@townofboone.net

we can seek additional grant funding to renovate the Rivers House into a usable property and bring life back into this property.” – Amy Davis, Town Manager.

For more information regarding this grant award, please contact Laney Wise, Grants Coordinator/Communications for the Town of Boone, at (828) 268-6206.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

