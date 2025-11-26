Town Council honors Amy Davis for over 25 years of service to Boone

Town Manager Amy Davis, members of her family and members of Boone Town Council at the Town Council meeting. Photo provided.

Written by: Sam Garrett

During the Boone Town Council’s monthly meeting last week, they took a moment to present Town Manager Amy Davis with a resolution and to thank her. Davis will officially retire on November 30. The “Resolution Honoring the Retirement of Town Manager Amy Davis” was not only for her longevity in the position but for the impact she has had on the town and staff with whom she worked.

Davis started working for the town of Boone in 2000. She served as finance director before becoming the town manager. The town’s social media posts reflected on her service:

Davis is being honored for her financial expertise, leadership, and compassion that has set her apart. Over the years, she served as Finance Director and later as Town Manager, guiding the Town with integrity, professionalism, and genuine care for our community and staff. Throughout her career, Amy has been a steady and thoughtful leader, someone who always led with both wisdom and heart. Her impact on the Town of Boone will be felt for many years to come.

Colleagues also commented on their time working with Davis:

“It has been a true privilege to work alongside Amy throughout my eleven years with the Town of Boone. Her kindness, steady leadership, and unwavering support for Town staff have made a lasting impact on the Town of Boone. Amy will be deeply missed, and I am grateful to also call her a friend.” – Nicole Harmon, Town Clerk

“Amy has been my biggest cheerleader since taking on the role of Town Manager! Not only does she see the value in my position, she sees the value in me as a person. Amy has been such an amazing mentor, in work and in life, and I am forever grateful for her guidance and leadership throughout it all.” – Laney Wise, Grants Coordinator/Communications

“It has been a true delight to serve with Amy over the past decade, first as a board chairperson, then as a Town Council member. Her commitment to securing competitive pay and benefits for Town employees has made her a standout Town manager, not just for Boone but also for the region. It is rare to encounter someone in this role whose integrity and sense of fairness is always on display, and we will miss her terribly.” – Eric Plaag, Town Council

“It has been a privilege to work with Amy and sit beside her on the dais. I learned so much from her and really value her, not just as town manager but as a wonderful human and representative of the values that make Boone special. I am really going to miss her but if anyone deserve retirement, it is Amy.” – Todd Carter, Town Council