Town of Boone Holiday Events: Boone Christmas Parade Dec. 9 and Jones House Christmas Tree Lighting Dec. 1

The Town of Boone is pleased to announce this year’s holiday events: The Jones House Christmas Tree Lighting and the Boone Christmas Parade. These events are free and open to the public. All are invited to join us for our holiday celebrations. Happy holidays!
Jones House Christmas Tree Lighting, 12/1
The annual Jones House Christmas Tree Lighting will be held on Friday, December 1st,
from 5:00 to 8:00 PM
Festivities begin at 5:00 p.m. with performances by Appalachian State University a capella groups and a tour of the Mazie Jones Gallery.
Enjoy live music from 6-8 PM with the annual singer songwriter presentation by Split-Rail Records.
At 6:30 PM, we will kick off the holiday season by lighting the tree on the lawn at the Jones House with help from our friends at the ASU solar club.
Hope to see you there!
Boone Christmas Parade, 12/9
The Annual 2017 Boone Christmas Parade will be held on Saturday, December 9th at 11:00 a.m.
Celebrate the holiday season in Boone! The parade will travel down King Street with lots of treats and surprises for everyone.
Santa, Mrs. Claus, and the Christmas elves may even make a special appearance!
After the parade, head up to the Jones House to warm up with hot cider and cookies.
Interested in participating in the parade? Click here for a 2017 parade registration form. For more information, please contact the Jones House at (828) 268-6280 or email Sarah Upton at sarah.upton@townofboone.net.