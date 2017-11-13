Town of Boone Holiday Events: Boone Christmas Parade Dec. 9 and Jones House Christmas Tree Lighting Dec. 1

Festivities begin at 5:00 p.m. with performances by Appalachian State University a capella groups and a tour of the Mazie Jones Gallery.

Enjoy live music from 6-8 PM with the annual singer songwriter presentation by Split-Rail Records.

At 6:30 PM, we will kick off the holiday season by lighting the tree on the lawn at the Jones House with help from our friends at the ASU solar club.

Hope to see you there!