The Town of Boone Announces St. Patrick’s Day Parade to be Held on March 17

“Shamrock floats” take on a new meaning this March, as the Town of Boone’s Cultural Resources Department presents the inaugural St. Patrick’s Day Parade. Come celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in Boone, and be part of a new tradition! Events begin Saturday, March 17, at 2:00 P.M. on King Street in Boone with the St. Patrick’s Day Parade. The parade will start at the Poplar Grove Extension traveling east on King Street through Boone.

“We invite all members of the community join us as we turn Boone green for the day and celebrate the coming of spring in the High Country,” says Cultural Resources Director, Pilar Fotta.

Following the parade, the Town of Boone will continue the celebration with free cookies and refreshments on the lawn of the Jones House Cultural and Community Center. Mayor Rennie Brantz and other Town staff will be there to greet guests and pass out St. Patrick’s Day treats! Later that night, the Fourth annual Daniel Boone Rail Jam will take place at the Town of Boone’s Daniel Boone Park.

“We are very excited to introduce a spring parade to Boone,” says Cultural Resources Director, Pilar Fotta. “After missing our Christmas parade to inclement weather, we are hopeful that everyone will be excited for the chance to join in a whole day of activities in Boone.”

To participate in the parade with your own float or entry, please fill out the parade registration form located online at joneshouse.org/st-patricks-day-parade/. Registration forms should be returned by March 16 to ensure a space in the parade.

For more information about the St. Patrick’s Day activities, the Jones House, and other events, including indoor and outdoor concerts, gallery exhibits, jam sessions, music lessons, and more, please visit www.joneshouse.org or contact the Town of Boone’s Cultural Resources Department at (828) 268-6280.

