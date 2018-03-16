Today’s Email Announcements

Published Friday, March 16, 2018 at 1:03 pm

Notice of Special Meeting, 3/21

The Banner Elk Easter Egg Hunt, 3/24

The Banner Elk Easter Egg Hunt will be held in Tate-Evans park on March 24, 2018. The fun begins at 11 a.m. with a “Find the bunny” hunt andmaking s’mores. Welter Entertainment will be on the stage with music and games.

At noon the egg hunts will begin, separated into 3 age groups:

12:00 p.m.-12:15 p.m.: ages 0-4

12:15 p.m.-12:30 p.m.:ages 5-8

12:30 p.m.-1:00 p.m.: ages 9-12

After the egg hunt, activities Continue with Bunny stories and facepainting at the book exchange, from 1:30 p.m.-3:00 p.m. Then from 3:00 p.m.-4:00 p.m. color Easter eggs at the Banner Elk Café.

Banner Elk Seventh Day Adventist Health and Wellness Expo, 4/15

Health Expo Flyer 2018

The Award-Winning Virginia Creeper Fest Returns to Abingdon, 4/28

Abingdon, VA – The Virginia Creeper Fest is a free, family-friendly event celebrating all things outdoors, and now, in its second year, it can add “award-winning” to that list of adjectives. At the recent American Advertising Federation Awards, SWVA Chapter, Virginia Creeper Fest took home a Gold Award for the Virginia Creeper Fest advertising campaign, as well as the People’s Choice and overall Best in Show. The festival returns Saturday April 28th to downtown Abingdon.

Virginia Creeper Fest celebrates the creation of the famous Virginia Creeper Trail, and highlights the multitude of outdoor recreation opportunities along the trail. The festival includes hands-on activities and demos for all ages, live music, food trucks, and information about how to get outside and enjoy the Creeper Trail.

Virginia Creeper Fest received the Gold designation at the 2018 AAF SWVA American Advertising Awards Gala, held February 24, 2018 at K-VA-T Corporate Support Center in Abingdon. The advertising campaign, including posters, ads, merchandise and website, were also awarded the People’s Choice Award and Best in Show. The American Advertising Awards, formerly the ADDYs, is the advertising industry’s largest and most representative competition, attracting over 40,000 entries every year in local AAF Club (Ad Club) competitions. The mission of the American Advertising Awards competition is to recognize and reward the creative spirit of excellence in the art of advertising.

Virginia Creeper Fest returns for a second year Saturday April 28, from 10:30am to 5:00pm. With activities like a climbing wall, hammock hangouts, disc dog exhibitions, and field games for the kids, tree identification along the trail and scavenger hunts, there will be plenty to keep the hard-core outdoor enthusiasts and novice nature lovers busy all day. There will be also be live music, food trucks and local outfitters throughout the day, as well as raffle giveaways.

The festival takes place in Abingdon, at the intersection of Green Spring Road and A Streets, near the trailhead. Additional activities, like nature walks and bike rides, will take place on the trail itself. A full schedule and festival guide will be available on www.vacreeperfest.com beginningApril 1st.

One of the earliest rails-to-trails success stories, the Creeper Trail is now a major economic engine for Southwest Virginia, drawing over 200 thousand visitors annually.

Joint Kiwanis-Rotary Meeting, 6/12

June 12 at Banner Elk Best Western is the date and place for a joint Kiwanis-Rotary meeting, featuring a special panel discussion on the “Effects of the Opioid Crisis in Avery County.” Special presenters include Sheriff Kevin Frye, District Attorney Seth Banks, NC Rep. Josh Dobson, Dr. Charlie Baker, and DSS Child Protective Services Director Kelly Icenhour. This will be an hour and a half event, starting with a luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Attendance is open to those in the community who are interested and concerned about the subject; there is a $5 reservation fee for those who are not members of the local Kiwanis or Rotary clubs.

Watauga County Democrats Saw Historic Increase in Precinct Meeting Attendance in 2018

The Watauga County Democratic Party saw record turn-out at its 2018 precinct meetings, making it the 5th highest increase in precinct meeting attendance in the state, according to Jesse Presnell, data director for the North Carolina Democratic Party.

“There’s great energy in Watauga,” Presnell said, pointing not only to turnout for precinct meetings but to the fund balance the WataugaDems reported in their Board of Elections quarterly filings — the third highest cash on hand of any county party in the state.

“We’re in the trenches every day, and we do not give up,” said WataugaDems Treasurer Susan Phipps. “The Democrats in Watauga County believe in their party, and they reward us when we fight the good fight and uphold progressive ideals.”

The WataugaDems are famous for fighting for student voting rights, suing the State Board of Elections for an Early Voting site on the Appalachian State campus, a suit they won in 2014 with an order from the Wake County Superior Court. A second suit in 2017 reaffirmed that right for the municipal elections last fall.

High Country United Way Accepting Applications for Funding

The High Country United Way will begin accepting applications for programs for the fiscal year 2018-19 in early April of 2018. We seek proposals that meet the goals and strategies identified by our Community Impact Visioning Councils as well as those that continue to meet basic and emergency needs. These can be found in the application which will be available by March 28, 2018 on our website at www.highcountryunitedway.org or by contacting the HCUW office at 828-265-2111 on or after March 28.

Non-profit 501c3 organizations providing health and human service programming and operating in Watauga, Avery, and/or Mitchell counties are eligible to apply for funding from High Country United Way. Eligible, interested agencies are invited to a meeting at 9:30 am on March 27, 2018 in the large, 2nd floor, conference room of Wells Fargo Bank in Boone. The purposes of this meeting are to explain HCUW’s goals for the 2018-19 programs, distribute information and applications, explain the process, and answer questions. Coffee, juice, water, and light snacks will be provided starting at 9:30 with the meeting beginning at 9:45 am. The deadline for submitting applications to renew existing programs is April 10, 2018. The deadline for submitting applications for new programs is April 24, 2018.

High Country United Way continues to support programs that help meet basic and emergency human needs plus those that address underlying causes of serious problems within our communities. To determine those underlying causes and establish strategies to address them HCUW adopted the Community Impact Approach being used by United Ways across the country. Using this process, we sought input from informed citizens across the High Country through Visioning Councils in the areas of Education, Health, and Income Stabilization. From the work of those Councils the list of goals/visions for improving community conditions in the High Country and the strategies to achieve them were developed.

Information on how to apply, the 2018-19 High Country United Way funding priorities, as well as applications and RFP forms will be available on the High Country United Way website by March 28,2018 at www.highcountryunitedway.org.

Call High Country United Way with further questions at 828-265-2111.

Dr. Gary Childers, Executive Director

gchilders@highcountryunitedway.org

NC Science Olympiad Results

On Saturday, March 10th, the Two Rivers Community School (TRCS) made its premiere appearance in the North Carolina Science Olympiad Regional Tournament in Hickory. Thirteen 6th through 8th grade students competed against approximately one dozen middle school teams (comprised of up to eighteen 6th-9th graders) in 22 different events. Perhaps most noteworthy is that the Two Rivers team won the Spirit Award for good sportsmanship. Science Olympiad coordinators noted that Two Rivers students were observed helping their own as well as other teammates, not losing heart when faced with challenges, and proceeding with their events even when they didn’t have handouts to guide them. The team demonstrated the best qualities of the spirit of the Science Olympiad, and helped to demonstrate part of the TRCS mission to build a compassionate community. The following students also received awards: Landon VanSliederecht and Fairlight Strong (8th graders) took 1st place in Microbe Mission; Rory Greene and Abbey Lehmuth (8th graders) took 1st place in Roller Coaster; Fairlight Strong (8th grade) took 1st place in Rocks and Minerals; Landon VanSliederecht (8th grade) took 2nd place in Disease Detectives; Micah Ireland (7th grade), Jack Nicklaw, and Grayson Scott (6th graders) took 3rd place in Hovercraft; Sebastian Harwood (6th grade) and Micah Ireland (7th grade) took 3rd place in Wright Stuff; and Saylor Vonrosenberg and Amy Latendresse (6th graders) took 4th place in Solar System. One of the team “rock” stars was Fairlight Strong. On her own initiative, she spent many hours studying in the Appalachian State University’s (ASU) McKinney Museum and getting help from the Geology undergrads, so much that they assumed she was a transfer student rather than a middle schooler! In fact, she became such an expert, that she was even able to identify a rock for which the labeling was missing or unclear. Further, the Geology students and staff confirmed that her identification was correct. The TRCS Science Olympiad team was coached by TRCS middle school science teacher and ASU Biology Alumnus, Mr. Clint Byers, and assistant coach, Dr. Suzanna Bräuer, ASU Biologist, TRCS parent, and former national “Science Olympian”. Additional volunteers who assisted with preparation included the following ASU faculty and staff: Dr. Chris Thaxton (Physics), Dr. Sarah Carmichael (Geology and TRCS parent), Dr. David Sitar (Physics), Dr. Tonya Coffey (Physics), Dr. Michael Osborn (Biology), Ms. Marta Toran (Geology), and Ms. Monique Eckerd (Biology, Animal Facility); the following ASU graduate students: Nick DelPaoli (Biology), Nick Roberts (Physics and TRCS parent), and Katrina Godsey (Biology); and the following ASU undergraduate students: Austin Lubkemann (Exercise Science), Matthew Dye (Physics), Allie Fulp (Nutrition), Madison Dietrich (Chemistry), Nicholas Powell (Geology), Olivia Paschall (Geology), Joshua Gregory (Physics/Astronomy), Matthew Calvel ( Physics/Astronomy), and Taylor Cromer (Biology/Animal Facility). The first place medal winners will also be eligible to compete in the state tournament at NCSU on April 21st, 2018, and the team has already begun preparing for next year’s competition.

Mayland Community College Classes

Self-Care with Massage (8 Hours)

NEW! Aches and pains are a normal part of our everyday life. Although time and money hinder ones’ ability to receive a professional massage on a regular basis, these self-help and/or partner assisted techniques will allow you to destress and give yourself a little TLC from those aches and pains. In this class, you will learn safe, inexpensive and reasonable approaches to self-care for many common pain problems such as muscle tension headaches, gen­eralized low back pain, plantar fasciitis and many more. For more information on this course visit www.mayland.edu and click on the Continuing Education link or call 828.733.5883. Class begins on March 24 at 9 a.m. at MCC’s Avery Learning Center. Registration for Continuing Education classes is always open and you can register and pay online.

EKG Technician (105 Hours)

For more information on this course visit www.mayland.edu and click on the Continuing Education link or call 828.733.5883. Class begins on March 26 at 6 p.m. at MCC’s Avery Learning Center. Registration for Continuing Education classes is always open and you can register and pay online.

Guitar (9 Hours)

Bring your guitar and together we will learn five chord positions that will make it possible to play songs in two different keys. We will start at the very beginning, so no experience necessary. We will use some different strumming patterns and maybe learn a couple of simple things to “jazz up” your playing. If there is interest, we can visit a luthier and actually see how a guitar is made. For more information on this course visit www.mayland.edu and click on the Continuing Education link or call 828.733.5883. Class begins on March 26 at 9 a.m. at MCC’s Avery Learning Center. Registration for Continuing Education classes is always open and you can register and pay online.

Bees – What’s the Buzz About? (24 Hours)

Just in time for Bee season! Before pur­chasing your first hive, learn some helpful tips to get you started right. This class will share information that will help you decide if beekeeping is really for you, determine needed equipment, discuss protective gear and much more. No class on April 19th. For more information on this course visit www.mayland.edu and click on the Continuing Education link or call 828.733.5883. Class begins on March 29 at 6 p.m. at MCC’s classroom located at the Historic Banner Elk School. Registration for Continuing Education classes is always open and you can register and pay online.

Folk Harp (10 Hours)

The folk harp (a.k.a. “Celtic” or “Irish” harp) is a smaller and more portable version of the more-familiar orchestral harps. Having fewer strings (22, 26, 29 or 34) it is also much simpler to play. This class is for the absolute beginning harp player; no knowl­edge of musical notation is necessary, as we will learn to play using simple chord/ arpeggio patterns. A few loaner harps are available, please reserve at registration. For more information on this course visit www.mayland.edu and click on the Continuing Education link or call 828.733.5883. Class begins on April 9 at 7 p.m. at MCC’s Avery Learning Center. Registration for Continuing Education classes is always open and you can register and pay online.

Blacksmith Shop (12 Hours)

Have a project idea, but no place to create? Join this weekend class to learn some basics of blacksmithing while receiving guidance on your special project using our space and tools. For more information on this course visit www.mayland.edu and click on the Continuing Education link or call 828.733.5883. Class is April 13-15 at MCC’s Avery Learning Center. Registration for Continuing Education classes is always open and you can register and pay online.

Bike Repair: The Doctor Is In (6 Hours)

Albert Einstein said it best, “Life is like riding a bicycle, to keep your balance you must keep moving.” That is what we want to do, keep you moving. Join JC Lakey of HQ Bike and Outdoor on this journey to maintaining your bike. Start at the begin­ning with tube change/tire repair and prog­ress into advanced care. Bring your bike and let’s get started in this quick course to keep you moving! Students will receive a Co2 flat kit to work with and take home. For more information on this course visit www.mayland.edu and click on the Continuing Education link or call 828.733.5883. Class begins on April 16 at 6 p.m. at MCC’s classroom located at the Historic Banner Elk School. Registration for Continuing Education classes is always open and you can register and pay online.

Drawing (18 Hours)

NEW! Drawing is fundamental for any form of 2 or 3 dimensional art making. Learning to see and conceptualize or interpret helps us bring our creative visions to life. Take first steps or refresh your technique in a fun, interactive environment. All levels are most welcome! For more information on this course visit www.mayland.edu and click on the Continuing Education link or call 828.733.5883. Class begins on April 19 at 10 a.m. at MCC’s classroom located at the Historic Banner Elk School. Registration for Continuing Education classes is always open and you can register and pay online.

Wonderful World of Ginseng (3 Hours)

Ginseng, believed to restore and enhance well-being, may be hiding in our own backyard. Join Rodney Wise as he shares with you properties of this mysterious herb, gives tips for identification of ginseng, and the laws surrounding it. Rodney has grown ginseng on a medium scale and will share with you a wealth of information gained from trial and error in his own adventure. For more information on this course visit www.mayland.edu and click on the Continuing Education link or call 828.733.5883. Class begins on April 24 at 6 p.m. at MCC’s Avery Learning Center. Registration for Continuing Education classes is always open and you can register and pay online.

Notary (8 Hours)

This eight-hour class prepares students for the required NC Notary Public test. To become a notary, you just be 18 years of age, have a high school diploma or GED, and pass the test given at the end of class. Preregistration and prepayment are required 24 hours before the class date. Participants must purchase and read the manual prior to the class. For more information on this course visit www.mayland.edu and click on the Continuing Education link or call 828.733.5883. Class begins on April 27 at 8 a.m. at MCC’s Avery Learning Center. Registration for Continuing Education classes is always open and you can register and pay online.

The Mayland SBC Entrepreneurship Certificate Series

Attend one class or all six! In this series, learn how to be a successful entrepreneur. SBC business professionals and guest presenters will increase your business savvy by providing current and applicable information. Upon completion of all six classes, participants will receive a certificate from the Mayland Small Business Center which is a great document to include in a business plan.

CLASS THREE: Marketing your Business (3 Hours)

This class discusses how to build a customer base. Business location, layout, signage, pricing, service, traditional/social media, direct marketing, promotional material, and trade shows will be discussed to help entrepreneurs effectively communicate and market. For more information on this free SBC class or to pre-register visit www.mayland.edu and click on the Continuing Education link or call 828-766-1295. Class begins on March 26 at 5:30 PM at MCC’s Mitchell Campus.

CLASS FOUR: Basics of Bookkeeping (3 Hours)

This class will discuss the four most important financial statements in business: the personal financial statement, the balance sheet, the income statement, and the cash flow statement. The class will also cover basic bookkeeping and record keeping skills. Attendees will gain a workable knowledge of how to properly record financial transactions for a business. For more information on this free SBC class or to pre-register visit www.mayland.edu and click on the Continuing Education link or call 828-766-1295. Class begins on March 29 at 5:30 PM at MCC’s Mitchell Campus.

CLASS FIVE: Your Small Business Taxes (3 Hours)

Gain a solid understanding of taxes required for small business owners and develop the best tax strategy for your business. Attendees will become familiar with the latest tax forms and procedures for both state and federal taxes. Don’t let your business fail due to lack of tax knowledge. For more information on this free SBC class or to pre-register visit www.mayland.edu and click on the Continuing Education link or call 828-766-1295. Class begins on April 2 at 5:30 PM at MCC’s Mitchell Campus.

CLASS SIX: How to Present Your Business (2 Hours)

Development and proper presentation of a business pitch can build sales or attract investment. In this seminar, attendees will learn how to craft an effective business pitch that can be used in both verbal and written communications. For more information on this free SBC class or to pre-register visit www.mayland.edu and click on the Continuing Education link or call 828-766-1295. Class begins on April 5 at 5:30 PM at MCC’s Mitchell Campus.

Build an Artist Biography – Workshop (2 Hours)

An artist biography provides customers with a quick look into the life and values of an artist. In this class, learn how to build a biography that can connect customers to you and your art. Students will work through exercises to complete an effective bio that can be used on websites, social media, and print materials. For more information on this free class or to pre-register visit www.mayland.edu and click on the Continuing Education link or call 828-766-1295. Class begins at 5:30 p.m. on March 28 at the TRAC Art Resource Center Spruce Pine.

Connect with Customers by Telling Your Story (2 Hours)

Customers tend to buy more frequently from artists who tell the story behind their art because a story establishes a personal connection. This class will help you craft your story in a manner that will communicate your brand, values, and competitive advantage. Learn how to design a story that will enchant customers and emphasize your unique qualities. For more information on this free class or to pre-register visit www.mayland.edu and click on the Continuing Education link or call 828-766-1295. Class begins at 5:30 p.m. on April 11 at the TRAC Art Resource Center Spruce Pine.

Tips for Success from the Yummy Mud Puddle (2 Hours)

NEW! Get tips for long term success from area artists Claudia Dunaway and John Richards with the Yummy Mud Puddle. With local insight and over 100 years of combined experience in operating a thriving studio, this seminar will be very informative and entertaining. Learn how to “make a living” in the arts business. For more information on this free class or to pre-register visit www.mayland.edu and click on the Continuing Education link or call 828-766-1295. Class begins at 5:30 p.m. on April 25 at the TRAC Art Resource Center Spruce Pine.

How to Start a Non-Profit (3 Hours)

Nonprofit organizations do great work in our local communities. What are the requirements to create a nonprofit? This seminar will look at the process of creating a nonprofit including legal issues, your desired outcomes, and the application process. For more information on this free class or to pre-register visit www.mayland.edu and click on the Continuing Education link or call 828-766-1295. Class begins at 5:30 p.m. on April 12 at MCC’s Mitchell Campus in Spruce Pine.

How to Make Money Doing What You Love (3 Hours)

NEW! Turn your passion into a paycheck by learning 10 money tips for entrepreneurs. You’ll learn about budgeting, pricing, and inventory to gain essential tools for success. For more information on this free class or to pre-register visit www.mayland.edu and click on the Continuing Education link or call 828-766-1295. Class begins at 5:30 p.m. on April 17 at MCC’s Mitchell Campus in Spruce Pine.

Grant Writing for Beginners (3 Hours)

Grants can be a source of income for both nonprofit and for-profit businesses. How do you find out about grants? How much money is available? What is the application process like? We will consider these issues and more in this seminar. For more information on this free class or to pre-register visit www.mayland.edu and click on the Continuing Education link or call 828-766-1295. Class begins at 5:30 p.m. on April 19 at MCC’s Mitchell Campus in Spruce Pine.

How to Get More Customers (3 Hours)

NEW! Learn proven marketing techniques to grow your customer base. Take home a personalized strategy to market your business. Discover strengths and opportunities to build your business or concept. For more information on this free class or to pre-register visit www.mayland.edu and click on the Continuing Education link or call 828-766-1295. Class begins at 5:30 p.m. on April 24 at MCC’s Mitchell Campus in Spruce Pine.

Advanced Grant Writing (3 Hours)

You have identified a project you want to accomplish and a potential grant funder for financing. Now what do you do? This seminar will discuss how to evaluate a grant proposal, how grants are scored for approval, and how to write a grant. We will also discuss how grants are administered and monitored by the funders. For more information on this free class or to pre-register visit www.mayland.edu and click on the Continuing Education link or call 828-766-1295. Class begins at 5:30 p.m. on April 26 at MCC’s Mitchell Campus in Spruce Pine.

