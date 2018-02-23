Today’s Email Announcements

Published Friday, February 23, 2018 at 1:13 pm

Apple Growing Short Course for the Homeowner, 2/27

Are you interested in growing your own produce in a home orchard? Did you purchase trees from our Extension Fruit Plant Sale and now need advice on how to grow them? If so you will not want to miss this class. Come learn everything you need to know to be successful establishing a small orchard. We will cover site selection, rootstock and variety selection, soil fertility, planting, fertilizing, protection from wildlife, insects and disease. Pruning and training young trees will be demonstrated using containerized trees. The class will be held on Tuesday, February 27th, 2018 from 5:30-7:30 pm in the Watauga Agricultural Conference Center at 252 Poplar Grove Rd, Boone. Signing up is not mandatory but is very helpful to us for planning purposes helping to assure we have enough materials available. Call our office at 828-264-3061 or email paige_patterson@ncsu.edu to let us know you’re coming.

CCC&TI Watauga Campus Calendar Briefs, 3/6-3/15

Carry-Out Cuisine Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute's Watauga Campus Culinary Arts program will offer "Carry-Out Cuisine" on Tuesday, March 6 . Meals are $20 per person and reservations are required. Cash-only payments are accepted when meals are picked up on the day of service. Pick up times are 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Watauga Campus Kitchen, Building W141, Room 102. March 6 Menu: Handmade Hard Rolls, Sautéed Beef Tenderloin Medallions with Jack Daniels Peppercorn Demi-Glace, Garlic and Cheese Grits, Sautéed Matchstick Vegetables and Chocolate Chip Cream Puff. To make your reservation, contact Chef Robert Back at 828-297-3811, ext. 5222. Admissions Night at WHS

Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute will host an Admissions Night for Watauga High School students from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 8 at Watauga High School. A CCC&TI admissions counselor will be present to talk about enrollment, financial aid and other details about services at CCC&TI Watauga Campus.

Watauga Campus Book Club

Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute ’s Watauga Campus will host a book club discussion of this year’s Writers Symposium book, Wiley Cash’s The Last Ballad. The book club will meet on Thursday, March 8 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. in the Watauga Campus library. Light refreshments will be served. The event is open to the public.

CCC&TI Writers Symposium

Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute will host Wiley Cash, author of The Last Ballad, for its 2018 Laurette LePrevost Writers Symposium. Reading and discussion sessions with Cash are scheduled for Thursday, March 15 at 12 p.m. on CCC&TI’s Watauga Campus in Boone and at 7 p.m. at the J.E. Broyhill Civic Center in Lenoir. On Friday, March 16 , the college will host a reading and discussion with Cash at 12 p.m. in the gym on the Caldwell Campus in Hudson. All events are free and open to the public. Cash, who is a native of Western North Carolina, earned his B.A. in Literature at UNC-Asheville, an M.A. in English from the UNC-Greensboro, and a Ph.D. in English from the University of Louisiana-Lafayette. Cash is the New York Times best selling author of the novels The Last Ballad, A Land More Kind Than Home and This Dark Road to Mercy. He currently serves as the writer-in-residence at the UNC-Asheville and teaches in the Mountainview Low-Residency MFA. He lives with his wife and two daughters in North Carolina.

Quilt Meeting, 3/6

The Mountain Laurel Quilt Guild will hold its monthly meeting on Tuesday, March 6th, at 1 PM. We meet in the conference room on the second floor of the Senior Center on Poplar Grove Connector in Boone. Our program, “Color Theory”, will be presented by a local quilter, Becky Shippy. You will learn how colors relate to each other and how color balance can enhance your quilt. Colors can complement each other or be a distraction when making a quilt. Becky currently has some her quilts on exhibit at the Dickson Gallery at Cannon Memorial Hospital in Linville and teaches classes at Sew Original in Boone. Call Dolores at 295-6148 if you have any questions.

Boone Town Council Meeting, 3/15

If anyone wishes to have an agenda item considered by the Boone Town Council at their next regular meeting, scheduled for Thursday, March 15, 2018, it must be submitted to the Town Clerk by March 2, 2018, at 5 p.m.

The agenda item request form is available on the Town’s Web site (www.townofboone.net) or can be picked up at Town Hall, 567 W. King Street. The request shall include a description of the subject matter involved and an explanation of the action which is requested. When appropriate, it shall be accompanied by such materials and documents as may be needed in order to explain or understand the request.

Please note: All water allocation requests that require Town Council’s approval must be fully completed and turned into the Public Works Department by the first calendar day of the month by 5 p.m. (or closest prior weekday) in order to be placed on that month’s Town Council agenda. Requests are taken on a first-come, first-serve basis with a limit of five per Council meeting.

If you have any questions, please contact Town Clerk Nicole Worley at 828-268-6200 or by e-mail at Nicole.worley@townofboone.net.

Casting for Hope 5K, 3/21

Casting for Hope, a leading non-profit in Western North Carolina, will be hosting the Morning of Hope 5K and Community Sunrise Service on Saturday, March 31, 2018. Dr. Thomas A. Bland, senior minister at First Baptist Church of Morganton, will officiate a community sunrise and communion service at 8:00am to honor Holy Saturday. The race will fire off at 8:45. The race course will begin at at Catawba Meadows Park in Morganton North Carolina, intersect with the Catawba River Greenway and finish back at Catawba Meadows.

To sign up for the race, navigate to Morning of Hope 5K’s RunSignUp page at— https://racesonline.com/events/morning-of-hope-5k-and-sunrise-service

Awards will be awarded to participants in these age classes and the top five overall finishers: men and women <19, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60-69, 70+. All participants will receive an official race t-shirt.

Casting for Hope serves women and families after a diagnosis of ovarian or other gynecological cancer in the 18 western most counties in North Carolina. Casting for Hope’s dual service wings provide retreat opportunities for women and caregivers, during which time participants learn to fly fish and find respite beside and in the flowing waters of North Carolina trout streams and financial assistance to women and families who are experiencing financial hardships due to the associated financial stressors of fighting ovarian or other gynecological cancers. All funds raised across Casting for Hope’s arc of events go directly to these two service wings.

For more information regarding the Morning of Hope 5K and Community Sunrise Service, please e-mail or call Co-Founder John Zimmerman at john@castingforhope.org or 828.443.4850.

NC Gravity Games Revs Up for 2018, 4/28

Registration is now open for the April 28 running of the annual NC Gravity Games in downtown Lenoir: http://www.ncgravitygames.com/ .

The NC Gravity Games is a signature event of the North Carolina Science Festival. The main events are a gravity-powered race and STEM extravaganza designed to get students revved up about science and engineering. The event is brought to you by Google, Appalachian State University, the University of North Carolina and the City of Lenoir.

Teams ranging from middle and high school groups to Cub Scout troops to Y Guide tribes are already using their engineering minds to develop the fastest and the coolest car. Last year, the Games attracted STEM-loving squads from across the state

“In 2017, we celebrated our largest Gravity Games ever welcoming more than 80 teams from across the state and 5,000 attendees to watch the gravity-powered racing competition and visit our gigantic science expo (Science Street),” says Lilyn Hester, head of public affairs – SE, Google. “We expect 2018 to be an equally amazing year for our teams and our community!”

For more information about the NC Gravity Games, please email contact@ncgravitygames.com.

American Pickers to Film in North Carolina

Mike Wolfe, Frank Fritz, and their team are excited to return to North Carolina! They plan to film episodes of the hit series AMERICAN PICKERS throughout your area.

AMERICAN PICKERS is a documentary series that explores the fascinating world of antique ‘picking’ on History. The hit show follows Mike and Frank, two of the most skilled pickers in the business, as they hunt for America’s most valuable antiques. They are always excited to find sizeable, unique collections or accumulations and learn the interesting stories behind them.

As they hit the back roads from coast to coast, Mike and Frank are on a mission to recycle and rescue forgotten relics. Along the way, the Pickers want to meet characters with remarkable and exceptional items. The pair hopes to give historically significant objects a new lease on life, while learning a thing or two about America’s past along the way.

Mike and Frank have seen a lot of rusty gold over the years and are always looking to discover something they’ve never seen before. They are ready to find extraordinary items and hear fascinating tales about them. AMERICAN PICKERS is looking for leads and would love to explore your hidden treasure. If you or someone you know has a large, private collection or accumulation of antiques that the Pickers can spend the better part of the day looking through, send us your name, phone number, location and description of the collection with photos to: americanpickers@cineflix.com or call 855-OLD-RUST. facebook: @GotAPick

Turner Syndrome Month Proclaimation

To learn more about the Turner Syndrome Month Proclaimation, please click on the hyperlink below.

TS Proclamation

