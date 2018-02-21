Today’s Email Announcements

Published Wednesday, February 21, 2018 at 1:12 pm

The Baha’is of Watauga Annual Community Celebration, 2/25

The Baha’is of Watauga, Ashe and Avery will meet for their annual community celebration at Western Watauga Community Center from 11 am – 2pm on Sunday February 25th. There will be a covered dish lunch, an all-ages art project and the showing of a new film commissioned for the current worldwide Baha’i Bicentennial Celebrations called Light to the World. Anyone who would like to join in the celebration is most welcome. Baha’is believe in the underlying unity of all the world’s great faiths and they follow the teachings of Baha’u’llah, their founder-prophet, whose name means The Glory of God ,who brought a message of unity and the removal of prejudice to all the world’s people. For more information call Mary Gray at 264 5620.

Weekly Events at Lost Province Brewing Company, 2/19- 3/2

Tuesday, 2/20/18- Cheap Date Night. Two pints, two side salads and a pizza for $25.

Wednesday, 2/21/18-Trivia at 7pm.

Thursday, 2/22/18-$3 Thirsty Thursday and Open Mic Night with Mike Preslar benefiting The Appalachian Theatre at 7:30pm.

Friday, 2/23/18-Live Music: Dane Page at 7:30pm.

Saturday, 2/24/18-Live Music: Jane Kramer at 7:30pm.

Sunday, 2/25/18-Live Music: Flat Fives Jazz Quintet from 12pm-2pm.

Tuesday, 2/27/18- Beer 101 featuring Belgian Beers I.

Wednesday, 2/28/18-Trivia at 7pm.

Thursday, 3/1/18-$3 Thirsty Thursday and Live Music with Charles Walker and Corgi at 7:30pm.

Friday, 3/2/18-Live Music: JJ Hips and the Hideaways at 7:30pm.

Saturday, 3/3/18-Live Music: Abigail Dowd Duo at 7:30pm.

