Today’s Email Announcements

Good Neighbor Grant Project featuring Cracked, Not Broken by Kevin Hines

MARCH

Tuesday, March 13, 5:30 pm – “Healthy Hacks” with Holly Drake

Friday, March 16, 11:30 am -Yoga for Kids

Saturday, March 17, 3 pm – Mindfulness Meditation with Sophia Ojha

Sunday, March 18, 4 pm – Gentle Yoga with Sandra Diaz at Neighborhood Yoga

Sunday, March 18: Suicide: The Ripple Effect movie at the Regal in Boone on Sunday, Mar. 18 at 3 pm – Register from

link on our website calendar, www.arlibrary.org/watauga

Monday, March 19, 5:30 pm – “13 Reasons Why” with facilitated discussion by Kurt Michael, Appalachian State University

Department of Psychology

Wednesday, March 21, 3 pm – Talk Saves Lives with Betsy Rhodes

APRIL

Friday, April 13, 11:30 am – Kids Yoga

Sunday, April 15, 4 pm – Gentle Yoga with Sandra Diaz at Neighborhood Yoga

Monday, April 16, 6:30 pm – Hear Kevin Hines, author of Cracked, Not Broken at Boone United Methodist Church,

New Market Boulevard, Boone

Saturday, April 21, 3 pm – Mindfulness Meditation with Sophia Ojha

Monday, April 23, 5:30 pm – “The Bridge” (2006), documentary movie (suicides at Golden Gate Bridge)

Friday, April 27, 10 am – Mental Health 101 with Ashley Cole, VAYA Health

Friday, April 27, 11:15 am – 1 pm -Suicide Prevention Training (Question, Persuade, Respond) with Ashley Cole, VAYA

Health

FEBRUARY EVENTS

Youth

February, March and April – Random Acts of Kindness Jar

Tuesday, February 6 at 11am – Fill Your Bucket Stories at Family Story Time

Friday, February 16 at 11:30 am – Family Yoga with Patience Perry * Bring a yoga mat or towel

Wednesday, February 14 at 11 am – Friendship Valentine’s Party * Bring a Friend!

Saturday, February 17 at 11 am – Random Acts of Kindness Day * Family Story Time

Tuesday, February 20 at 11 am – Express Yourself with Music by Ms. Laura Donovan

Adults

Thursday, February 1, all day – Kickoff event: Pick up a copy of the book, and learn more!

Saturday, February 17, 3 pm – Meditation with Sophia Ojha

Sunday, February 18, 4 pm – Gentle Yoga with Sandra Diaz at Neighborhood Yoga

Tuesday, February 20, 9:30 am – Laugh-A Yoga with Karen Gross

Special Meeting Notice, 2/19

The Watauga County Board of Commissioners will conduct a special meeting on Monday, February 19, 2018, beginning at noon and reconvening on Wednesday, February 21, 2018, at 8:30 a.m. in the commissioners’ board room on the first floor of the Watauga County Administration Building located at 814 West King Street, Boone, North Carolina. The purpose of the meeting is to hold a retreat to review goals and objectives for Watauga County. For information or questions, please contact the county manager’s office at 828-265-8000.

The Southeast Region of Esperanto USA Plans Spring Event, 4/20-4/22

Printempa Espernato-Renkontiĝo – 2018 will take place on April 20 to 22. The event will be held at Valle Crucis in Banner Elk, NC for experienced and new speakers of Esperanto. The 130 year old language, which offers an opportunity to speak with people in 135 countries, has one to two million speakers.

The presenter is Bill Maxey who is a long time Esperantist and national instructor. The goal of the event is to provide an experience of Esperanto literature, conversation, activities and instruction.

The fee for lodging, meals and conference is $180.00. The fee can be reduced for those not staying and/or not eating at the conference site. Early registration is encouraged to assure participation.

Registration information may be obtained from Murray Merner at: mmmm0320@gmail.com or 919-803-7973. Esperanto USA website is: Esperanto-USA.org.

