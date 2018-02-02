Today’s Email Announcements

|
Quilt Meeting, Feb. 6
The Mountain Laurel Quilt Guild will hold its monthly meeting on Tuesday, February 6th, at 1:00 PM. We meet in the conference room on the second floor of the Senior Center on Poplar Grove Connector in Boone. Our program, “Fabric Manipulation” will be presented by Patty Blanton. Patty is a local quilter and is associated with Sew Original Quilt Store in Boone. If you wish to participate in the program, please bring a hand sewing needle and neutral thread. Patty will provide the fabric for the program and give instruction on hand sewing. This project can be used for quilting or making a vest. If you enjoy this technique, she will be doing a workshop on Tuesday, February 15th, at 10 AM in the Senior Center. Call Dolores at 295-6148 if you have any questions.
Upcoming CCC&TI Events
Health Sciences Career Fair
Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute will host a Health Sciences Career Fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Feb. 6 in the Caldwell Campus Gym in Hudson. The event is free for both exhibitors and job seekers. For more information, call Rick Shew, Director of Employer Services, at 828-759-4635.
Watauga Campus Carry-Out Cuisine Feb. 6
The Watauga Campus Culinary Arts program will offer its next “Carry-Out Cuisine” on Tuesday, Feb. 6. Meals are $20 per person and reservations are recommended. Cash only payments are accepted when meals are picked up on the day of service. Pick up times are 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Watauga Campus Kitchen, Building W141, Room 102.
Menu:
Herbed Focaccia Bread
Kale Caesar Salad
Braised Chicken Cacciatore with Rosemary
Homemade Fettuccine Noodles
Italian Roasted Vegetables
Italian Cream Cake
To make a reservation, contact Chef Robert Back at 828-297-3811, ext. 5222
UNC-Charlotte Jazz Ensemble Concert
The Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute Associate of Fine Arts Music program will host the UNC-Charlotte Jazz Ensemble will perform at 1 p.m. on Feb. 20 in B-100 on the Caldwell in Hudson. The UNC-Charlotte Jazz Ensemble is directed by Dr. Will Campbell and is the lead ensemble for Jazz Studies program at UNC-Charlotte. The event is free and open to the public.
Caldwell Cuisine March 1
The Culinary Arts program will host its next Caldwell Cuisine at 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 1 at the J.E. Broyhill Civic Center in Lenoir. Tickets are $21 plus tax per person. The event is open to the public, but diners are required to purchase tickets prior to the event.
Menu:
Starter: Mushroom Stuffed Tomato – Crimini mushroom duxelle, globe tomato, creamy mornéy sauce and fresh herbs
Entrée Choice: Baked Salmon en Croute – Asparagus, fresh dill, caper beurre blanc and herbs
or
Baked Cornish Hens – Citrus brined game hens, roasted red potatoes, asparagus and citrus jus
Dessert: Bananas Foster Bread Pudding – Brown sugar, bruleéd banana, dark rum butter sauce and Chantily crème
Branches Submission Deadline is March 16
The community is invited to submit poetry, prose and artwork for inclusion on the 22nd volume of Branches, CCC&TI’s literary and arts magazine. Deadline for submissions is March 16. For more information, visit www.cccti.edu/branches