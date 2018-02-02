Today’s Email Announcements

Published Friday, February 2, 2018 at 1:16 pm

Don’t miss Night Frogs this Sunday, Feb. 4 Frogs and Tinker Bell…fire and rain. A woman finds comfort in childhood images and in her imagination until morning ignites painful realities of her life. Night Frogs connects us with the humanity underlying an epidemic that has exploded into a national crisis. Written and performed by Teresa Lee, this short solo play is based in part on real events. Sunday, February 4th

Boone Unitarian Universalist Fellowship

11:00am Short service precedes the show.

Quilt Meeting, Feb. 6

The Mountain Laurel Quilt Guild will hold its monthly meeting on Tuesday, February 6th, at 1:00 PM. We meet in the conference room on the second floor of the Senior Center on Poplar Grove Connector in Boone. Our program, “Fabric Manipulation” will be presented by Patty Blanton. Patty is a local quilter and is associated with Sew Original Quilt Store in Boone. If you wish to participate in the program, please bring a hand sewing needle and neutral thread. Patty will provide the fabric for the program and give instruction on hand sewing. This project can be used for quilting or making a vest. If you enjoy this technique, she will be doing a workshop on Tuesday, February 15th, at 10 AM in the Senior Center. Call Dolores at 295-6148 if you have any questions.

Upcoming CCC&TI Events

Health Sciences Career Fair

Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute will host a Health Sciences Career Fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Feb. 6 in the Caldwell Campus Gym in Hudson. The event is free for both exhibitors and job seekers. For more information, call Rick Shew, Director of Employer Services, at 828-759-4635.

Watauga Campus Carry-Out Cuisine Feb. 6

The Watauga Campus Culinary Arts program will offer its next “Carry-Out Cuisine” on Tuesday, Feb. 6. Meals are $20 per person and reservations are recommended. Cash only payments are accepted when meals are picked up on the day of service. Pick up times are 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Watauga Campus Kitchen, Building W141, Room 102.

Menu:

Herbed Focaccia Bread

Kale Caesar Salad

Braised Chicken Cacciatore with Rosemary

Homemade Fettuccine Noodles

Italian Roasted Vegetables

Italian Cream Cake

To make a reservation, contact Chef Robert Back at 828-297-3811, ext. 5222

UNC-Charlotte Jazz Ensemble Concert

The Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute Associate of Fine Arts Music program will host the UNC-Charlotte Jazz Ensemble will perform at 1 p.m. on Feb. 20 in B-100 on the Caldwell in Hudson. The UNC-Charlotte Jazz Ensemble is directed by Dr. Will Campbell and is the lead ensemble for Jazz Studies program at UNC-Charlotte. The event is free and open to the public.

Caldwell Cuisine March 1

The Culinary Arts program will host its next Caldwell Cuisine at 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 1 at the J.E. Broyhill Civic Center in Lenoir. Tickets are $21 plus tax per person. The event is open to the public, but diners are required to purchase tickets prior to the event.

Menu:

Starter: Mushroom Stuffed Tomato – Crimini mushroom duxelle, globe tomato, creamy mornéy sauce and fresh herbs

Entrée Choice: Baked Salmon en Croute – Asparagus, fresh dill, caper beurre blanc and herbs

or

Baked Cornish Hens – Citrus brined game hens, roasted red potatoes, asparagus and citrus jus

Dessert: Bananas Foster Bread Pudding – Brown sugar, bruleéd banana, dark rum butter sauce and Chantily crème

Branches Submission Deadline is March 16

The community is invited to submit poetry, prose and artwork for inclusion on the 22nd volume of Branches, CCC&TI’s literary and arts magazine. Deadline for submissions is March 16. For more information, visit www.cccti.edu/branches

