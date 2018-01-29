Today’s Email Announcements

Published Monday, January 29, 2018 at 11:40 am

Weekly Events at Lost Province Brewing Company, 1/29- 2/4

Tuesday, 1/30/18-Beer 101 featuring beers from the British Iles.

Wednesday, 1/31/18-Trivia at 7pm.

Thursday, 2/01/18- -$3 Thirsty Thursday and Live Music with Chris McGinnis at 7:30pm.

Friday, 2/02/18-Live Music: Elonzo Wesley at 7:30pm.

Saturday, 2/03/18-Live Music: Redleg Husky at 7:30pm.

Wednesday, 2/07/18-Trivia at 7pm.

Thursday, 2/08/18-$3 Thirsty Thursday and Live Music at 7:30pm.

Friday, 2/09/18-Live Music: Centerpiece Jazz Trio at 7:30pm.

Saturday, 2/10/18-Live Music: Tin Can Alley at 7:30pm.

Sunday, 2/11/18-Live Music: Flat Fives Jazz Quintet from 12pm-2pm.

Winter Warmer Project is Holding a Second Blanket/Coat Drive, 2/3

With the cold winter we are experiencing this season the Winter Warmer Project is holding another Blanket/Coat Drive this Saturday at Appalachian Mountain Brewery from noon to 7pm.

While a record number of coats and blankets have been collected and record amount of money raised ($28,000) the cold weather has driven the needs higher. The Winter Warmer Project has, also, expanded assistance throughout the High Country into Ashe and Avery counties.

“We always use the term “Coat Drive”, but what we see is the need for is blankets, warm socks, hats, and gloves. Any donation is appreciated, no donation is too small. A single pair of thick socks can make a big difference to the person who needs them. A single blanket will keep someone warm is a big deal to someone who has been shivering through the night.”

If you cannot stop by AMB this Saturday, Hair Creations (643 k2 Greenway Road in Boone) has a collection box to accept donations during the week.

Lenoir Comedy Club Performance, 2/3

Jen Kober is the performing comedian this year at the Lenoir Comedy Club on Saturday, February 3rd, 2018 at 7 PM, at the J.E. Broyhill Civic Center, located at 1913 Hickory Blvd SE, Lenoir, NC 28645. The Lenoir Comedy Club is one of Caldwell Arts Council’s biggest fundraisers, and is a great opportunity to enjoy adult humor in a comedy club atmosphere while supporting the local arts community. Tickets for the event are $35 at the door, and $30 in advance. To reserve your tickets, call the Caldwell Arts Council at 828-754-2486 or visit caldwellarts.com. Beer and Wine will be available for purchase. This event will include adult humor and is not recommended for anyone under 18.

Jen Kober is originally from Lake Charles, LA, and has energetically bounded onto the national stage bringing crowds to their feet with her original blend of stand-up, story telling, and improvised rock-n-roll comedy. Her hard-hitting hour is phenomenally funny as Kober commands the stage and dares you not to laugh. Jen was the 2016 Winner of NPR’s Snap Judgement Comedic Performance of the Year for her Girl Scout Cookie story which went viral upon its release earlier that year.

SNIPS Valentine Craft Sale at Boone Mall, 2/10

On Feb. 10, 2018 from 11:00 – 4:00 the SNIPS (Spay/Neuter is a Positive Solution) Committee of the Watauga Humane Society will host a Valentine Craft Sale at the Boone Mall. We’ll have a wide variety of handmade craft items and vintage jewelry items, many with a Valentine theme for your sweetie or furbaby! All proceeds go to benefit the low cost spay/neuter program of the Watauga Humane Society.

SNIPS Valentine Craft Sale at ASU Plemmons Student Union, 2/10

On Feb. 10, 2018 from 10:00 – 5:00 the SNIPS (Spay/Neuter is a Positive Solution) Committee of the Watauga Humane Society will host a Valentine Craft Sale at the Fiddler’s Convention at the ASU Plemmons Student Union. We’ll have a wide variety of handmade craft items and vintage jewelry items, many with a Valentine theme for your sweetie or furbaby! All proceeds go to benefit the low cost spay/neuter program of the Watauga Humane Society.

