Today’s Email Announcements

Ski Patrol Candidate Recruitment Days

Interested in joining the Appalachian Ski Patrol? Register for one of the Candidate Recruitment Days, where participants can get a close look behind the scenes at what being a Ski Patroller is all about. Pre-registration is required, call or stop by the main office to sign up 828-295-7828

Sunday Night Specials Ski or Ride for only $10 on the first Sunday of each Month (Jan 7, Feb 4 , Mar 4 ) Normal 1/2 night session is from 7:30 – 10pm , purchase online and get an extra hour FREE! Purchase tickets online HERE

Mount Vernon Baptist Church GriefShare Support Group

Mount Vernon Baptist Church hosts GriefShare, a grief support group on Wednesdays at 6:15 pm.

The Spring 2018 session runs Feb. 7 – May 9.

New members are welcome and may join at anytime!

For more information check out griefshare.org/findagroup or call the office at 828.266.9700.

Weekly Events at Lost Province Brewing Company, 1/22- 1/28

Wednesday, 1/24/18-Trivia at 7pm.

Thursday, 1/25/18- -$3 Thirsty Thursday and Open Mic Night with Mike Preslar at 7:30pm.

Friday, 1/26/18-Live Music: Cane Mill Road at 7:30pm.

Saturday, 1/27/18-Live Music: DownTown Abby and the Echoes at 7:30pm.

Sunday, 1/28/18-Live Music: Flat Fives Jazz Quintet from 12pm-2pm.

Tuesday, 1/30/18-Beer 101 featuring beers from the British Iles.

Wednesday, 1/31/18-Trivia at 7pm.

Thursday, 2/1/18-$3 Thirsty Thursday and Live Music at 7:30pm.

Friday, 2/2/18-Live Music: Elonzo Wesley at 7:30pm.

Saturday, 2/3/18-Live Music: Redleg Husky at 7:30pm.

Community Appearance Commission Meeting, 1/23

A meeting of the Town of Boone Community Appearance Commission will be held on Tuesday, January 23, 2018 at 5:30 p.m. in the Planning and Inspections Department – Upstairs Conference Room located at 680 W. King Street. The following items will be on the agenda:

1. Adoption of Agenda 2. Approval of Minutes September 26, 2017 Meeting

December 12, 2017 CAC/HPC/TC Workshop 3. Election of Officers 4. Discussion of the Downtown Design Guidelines Workshop 5. Other Matters by Board Members or Staff 6. Adjournment

Wilkes Community College Offering Amateur Radio Course, 2/5

WILKESBORO, N.C. – Beginning Feb. 5, Wilkes Community College will offer an amateur radio course on Mondays at 6 p.m. in Thompson Hall Room 133.

Amateur Radio, often called ham radio, allows “hams” to communicate with each other for public services, recreation and self-training. Registration for the course is $25, which covers a seven-week course leading to the technician class license. Pre-registration is required by calling 336-838-6516.

This course will enable students to earn a license to speak with people in foreign countries via shortwave radio, communicate with astronauts onboard the space station, participate in on-the-air contests, and provide communications for public service events. Amateur radio is a worldwide hobby with more than 700,000 licensees in the United States and more than two million around the globe.

This course is being taught by David Ritter, an amateur radio operator who has been licensed for 50 years. Anyone with questions may contact David Ritter atdmritter951@wilkescc.edu.

Wilkes Community College, a member of the North Carolina Community College System, is a public, two-year, open-door institution serving the people of Wilkes, Ashe and Alleghany counties and beyond. Established in 1965, WCC continues to build on a strong history of meeting the educational needs and cultural interests of our students, community and workforce. WCC prepares learners for success in a dynamic world.

