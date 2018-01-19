Today’s Email Announcements

Water Intake Information
On Feb. 13, 2017 the Harper Corporation and Garney Construction Company, Inc. were provided with the Notice to Proceed on the Boone Water Line, Water Treatment Plant, Intake and Booster Pump Station Project. The following is a project update and notice of any upcoming road closures. There are currently 218 days remaining in the project contracts.
The Harper Corporation continues to complete items at the water treatment plant, the water intake site and at the Brownwood Road booster pump station. Dewatering systems remain in place and in operation at the intake site. Measures have been implemented to mitigate any noise caused by the dewatering process. Road construction into the intake site is nearing completion. A section of poor soils was encountered and subgrade remediation was required. Preparation and excavation for the wet well at the intake is underway. Stone excavated from the wet well area was used to stabilize the subgrade of the intake road rather than just hauling it off site.
The Garney Construction Company has completed all pipe installation along Brownwood Road, Hwy 421 and New River Hills. Crews continue working on trenchless crossing #5 near the New River bridge at HWY 421.
Saturday, January 20th, from 10:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
The Children’s Playhouse, 400 Tracy Cir, Boone, NC 28607
Join the Autism Society of NC (ASNC) High Country Chapter (https://www.facebook.com/groups/asnc.highcountry/) for a family outing this Saturday, January 20th, from 10:30 – 12:00, at The Children’s Playhouse, a play and learning center geared toward young children, in Boone, NC.
The Watauga County Republican Women’s Club (WCRWC) Meeting, 1/31
The Watauga County Republican Women’s Club (WCRWC) will have its next monthly meeting on Wednesday, January 31st at the Sagebrush Steakhouse in Boone, NC. The meeting will begin at noon. All interested in furthering the Republican cause in The High Country are welcome to attend and are invited to join. Call 828-295-9020 for more information. The WCRWC meets the last Wednesday of each month. There is no meeting if Watauga County schools are closed due to weather.
Make and Take: Visual Supports for #ASD, 2/3
Saturday, February 3rd, from 9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
Wilkes County Public Library, 215 10th St, North Wilkesboro, NC 28659
The ASNC High Country Chapter serves families in Alleghany, Ashe, Watauga, and Wilkes Counties, and provides a place for families of children and adults with autism to meet, share and learn.
Autism Society of NC (ASNC) High Country Chapter Meeting, 2/12
Monday, February 12th, from 5:30 p.m. – 6:45 p.m.
Wilkes County Public Library, 215 10th St, North Wilkesboro, NC 28659
The ASNC High Country Chapter serves families in Alleghany, Ashe, Watauga, and Wilkes Counties, and provides a place for families of children and adults with autism to meet, share and learn. Join us on the 2nd Monday of each month from 5:30 – 6:45 p.m. Childcare is available with advanced registration.
JOHNSON CITY- As the Tri-Cities Region Will Graham Celebrationapproaches, event organizers will offer a series of free classes to help local Christians develop their faith and learn to talk to others about their beliefs. The sessions are the latest in a lineup of Celebration-related events which will culminate with the three-day outreach at the Freedom Hall Civic Center, April 27-29, 2018.
“Many Christians don’t share their faith because they feel like they don’t know the Bible well enough or they aren’t sure what they’ll say,” said Bob Hickling, who is directing the Tri-Cities Region Celebration. “That’s why we’re so excited for these classes. Attendees will be equipped with the essentials that they need to step out and offer the hope of Jesus to others, and do it effectively!”
The series – called the Christian Life and Witness Course – is open to everybody. No registration is needed and there is no cost to attend. Classes begin Jan. 22 in churches across the area. The three-week training course is offered at various times, dates and locations to make it accessible to anybody who wants to participate. Different information will be presented each week, building on the previous week’s session. Therefore, it is important to attend all three weeks. However, attendees do not need to go to the same location every time.
Churches hosting the Christian Life and Witness Course are:
- Central Christian Church, Bristol, Tenn. – Jan. 22, Jan. 29, Feb. 5
- Bethel Christian Church, Jonesborough, Tenn. – Jan. 22, Jan. 29, Feb. 5
- Elizabeth Chapel United Methodist Church, Bluff City, Tenn. – Jan. 23, Jan. 30, Feb. 6
- Central Baptist Church, Johnson City, Tenn. – Jan. 23, Jan. 30, Feb. 6
- First Broad Street United Methodist Church, Kingsport, Tenn. – Jan. 23, Jan. 30, Feb. 6
- Abingdon Bible Church, Abingdon, Va. – Jan. 25, Feb. 1, Feb. 8
- Blountville Presbyterian Church, Blountville, Tenn. – Jan. 25, Feb. 1, Feb. 8
- Antioch Baptist Church, Johnson City, Tenn. – Jan. 25, Feb. 1, Feb. 8
- Faith Miracle Sanctuary Christian Worship Center, Johnson City, Tenn. – Jan. 27, Feb. 3, Feb. 10
- Antioch Baptist Church, Bristol, Va. – Jan. 27, Feb. 3, Feb. 10
- Central Baptist Church, Kingsport, Tenn. – Jan. 27, Feb. 3, Feb. 10
In addition to the classes listed above, a special youth-focused version of the course – calledFM419 – is available for young people ranging from middle school to college. FM419 provides an opportunity for youth leaders and students to learn how to live their faith and reach out to their friends. The three-week FM419 course will be held on Jan. 24, 31 and Feb. 7 at Highlands Fellowship, University Parkway Baptist and Celebration Church.
Those age 13 and older who complete the Christian Life and Witness Course or FM419 will have the opportunity to apply to volunteer as counselors at the Tri-Cities Region Will Graham Celebration.
For more information about the Tri-Cities Region Will Graham Celebration, including a full calendar of events, please visit www.TCRCelebration.org.
About the Tri-Cities Region Will Graham Celebration
The Tri-Cities Region Will Graham Celebration will be held at the Freedom Hall Civic Center, April 27-29, 2018. Will Graham is the third generation of Grahams to proclaim the Gospel of Jesus Christ under the banner of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association. Will is the grandson of Billy Graham and the oldest son of Franklin Graham. He has shared the hope of Christ on six continents since beginning his evangelistic ministry in 2006.