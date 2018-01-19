Today’s Email Announcements

Published Friday, January 19, 2018 at 1:39 pm

SBI Has Job Openings for Special Agent I Positions RALEIGH — The State Bureau of Investigation is accepting job applications until Friday, Jan. 26, at 5 p.m. for approximately 12 special agent I positions to work in various locations statewide. “We are looking for men and women who are physically fit, of strong moral and ethical character and who would enjoy working in an investigative law enforcement role,” said Bob Schurmeier, director of the SBI. “I encourage those who qualify to consider being a part of this agency that protects and serves the citizens of North Carolina in many ways.” The job requirements include graduation from a four-year college and 12 months of law enforcement experience. The candidate must be at least 21 years old, be a responsible and law-abiding citizen of the United States, be willing to work day, night, weekends and holidays and successfully complete a comprehensive background investigation. Those who qualify will undergo 19 weeks of training to include learning how to investigate crime scenes, firearms training, physical fitness testing, and training on policies, laws, ethics, cultural diversity, forensics, illegal drugs and canine handling. Assigned to district offices across the state, SBI special agents conduct criminal investigations and assist local, federal and other state law enforcement agencies. Agents may also specialize in areas such as financial, envronmental or computer crimes. To apply, go the the Office of State Human Resources’ web site, and type in SBI agent: https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/northcarolina/jobs/1948371/sbi-special-agent-i-associate?keywords=SBI%20agent&pagetype=jobOpportunitiesJobs

Water Intake Information On Feb. 13, 2017 the Harper Corporation and Garney Construction Company, Inc. were provided with the Notice to Proceed on the Boone Water Line, Water Treatment Plant, Intake and Booster Pump Station Project. The following is a project update and notice of any upcoming road closures. There are currently 218 days remaining in the project contracts. The Harper Corporation continues to complete items at the water treatment plant, the water intake site and at the Brownwood Road booster pump station. Dewatering systems remain in place and in operation at the intake site. Measures have been implemented to mitigate any noise caused by the dewatering process. Road construction into the intake site is nearing completion. A section of poor soils was encountered and subgrade remediation was required. Preparation and excavation for the wet well at the intake is underway. Stone excavated from the wet well area was used to stabilize the subgrade of the intake road rather than just hauling it off site. The Garney Construction Company has completed all pipe installation along Brownwood Road, Hwy 421 and New River Hills. Crews continue working on trenchless crossing #5 near the New River bridge at HWY 421.

Autism Society of NC (ASNC) High Country Chapter Family Outing, 1/20 Saturday, January 20th, from 10:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. The Children’s Playhouse, 400 Tracy Cir, Boone, NC 28607 Join the Autism Society of NC (ASNC) High Country Chapter (https://www.facebook.com/groups/asnc.highcountry/) for a family outing this Saturday, January 20th, from 10:30 – 12:00, at The Children’s Playhouse, a play and learning center geared toward young children, in Boone, NC. The ASNC High Country Chapter serves families in Alleghany, Ashe, Watauga, and Wilkes Counties, and provides a place for families of children and adults with autism to meet, share and learn. ***Inclement Weather Policy: Cancellations due to weather will be posted on our Facebook Group and the ASNC calendar (https://www.autismsociety-nc.org/calendar/).***

The Watauga County Republican Women’s Club (WCRWC) Meeting, 1/31

The Watauga County Republican Women’s Club (WCRWC) will have its next monthly meeting on Wednesday, January 31st at the Sagebrush Steakhouse in Boone, NC. The meeting will begin at noon. All interested in furthering the Republican cause in The High Country are welcome to attend and are invited to join. Call 828-295-9020 for more information. The WCRWC meets the last Wednesday of each month. There is no meeting if Watauga County schools are closed due to weather.

Make and Take: Visual Supports for #ASD, 2/3 Saturday, February 3rd, from 9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. Wilkes County Public Library, 215 10th St, North Wilkesboro, NC 28659 Join the Autism Society of NC (ASNC) High Country Chapter (https://www.facebook.com/grou ps/asnc.highcountry/ ) for Make and Take: Visual Supports for #ASD on Saturday, February 3rd, from 9:30 – 11:30 a.m., at the Wilkes County Public Library. We want to help you create practical visuals that would best support your family. We will also have several options already created. The ASNC High Country Chapter serves families in Alleghany, Ashe, Watauga, and Wilkes Counties, and provides a place for families of children and adults with autism to meet, share and learn. ***Inclement Weather Policy: Cancellations due to weather will be posted on our Facebook Group and the ASNC calendar (https://www.autismsociety-nc. org/calendar/).*** Autism Society of NC (ASNC) High Country Chapter Meeting, 2/12 Monday, February 12th, from 5:30 p.m. – 6:45 p.m. Wilkes County Public Library, 215 10th St, North Wilkesboro, NC 28659 The ASNC High Country Chapter serves families in Alleghany, Ashe, Watauga, and Wilkes Counties, and provides a place for families of children and adults with autism to meet, share and learn. Join us on the 2nd Monday of each month from 5:30 – 6:45 p.m. Childcare is available with advanced registration.

Comments

comments