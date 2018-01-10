Today’s Email Announcements

Watauga County Public Library Annual Reading Challenge URL: http://arlibrary.libguides.com/watauga_reading_challenge 52 Reading Challenges



Join the 2018 Reading Challenge and broaden your horizons! Do you find that you gravitate toward the same genre when reading? Would you like to diversify your reading more and take a chance on other authors/areas that you normally would not read? How about… An Edgar Award Winner?

A Book With A Title (Or Has A Word In The Title) That Is A Palindrome?

A Cli-fi Book? These are just a few of the categories for 2018! Want to participate? You can download a printable .pdf version of the categories at http://www.arlibrary.org/images/WatDocs/2018_Reading_Challenge_Form.pdf or you can pick one up in person at the library! Each time you write a review, you will earn a ticket that can be used in a prize drawing at the end of the year!

Town Of Boone Sustainability, Economics and Environmental Committee Meeting Agenda, 1/11 The sustainability, Economics and Environmental Committee will meet on Thursday Jan. 11, 2018 at 5:30 p.m. in the Watauga County Library- Meeting Room located at 140 Queen Street. The following items will be on the agenda: Call to Order Adoption of Agenda Approval of Meeting Minutes – Dec. 14, 2017 Discussion on the Energy Action Plan Other Matters by Comission Members of Staff ( set agenda for next meeting) Adjournment

Amateur Radio License Test Session, 1/27

The Watauga Amateur Radio Club (http://wataugahamradio.net) will hold an Amateur Radio License Test Session in the Watauga Public Library’s Meeting Room at 140 Queens St, in Boone, geginning at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 27.

Please bring a photo ID, $10 test fee, pencils, and an optional non-graphing calculator. You must provide your social security number or Federal Registration Number (FRN). You may obtain an FRN from the FCC before the test; visit http://apps.fcc.gov/cores/html/Register_New_FRN.htm to get started.

Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico on Sept. 20. On Oct. 6, over two weeks later, nearly 85% of Puerto Rico was still without cell phone coverage; ham radio was *the* way to communicate. Become an amateur radio operator and be ready to help in a disaster.

For more information, email Bill Bauldry at NC4WB@arrl.net.

*View a map at http://www.google.com/maps.place/Watauga+Public+Library .