Today’s Email Announcements

Do you find that you gravitate toward the same genre when reading? Would you like to diversify your reading more and take a chance on other authors/areas that you normally would not read?
- An Edgar Award Winner?
- A Book With A Title (Or Has A Word In The Title) That Is A Palindrome?
- A Cli-fi Book?
These are just a few of the categories for 2018! Want to participate?
Town Of Boone Sustainability, Economics and Environmental Committee Meeting Agenda, 1/11
The sustainability, Economics and Environmental Committee will meet on Thursday Jan. 11, 2018 at 5:30 p.m. in the Watauga County Library- Meeting Room located at 140 Queen Street. The following items will be on the agenda:
- Call to Order
- Adoption of Agenda
- Approval of Meeting Minutes – Dec. 14, 2017
- Discussion on the Energy Action Plan
- Other Matters by Comission Members of Staff ( set agenda for next meeting)
- Adjournment
Amateur Radio License Test Session, 1/27
The Watauga Amateur Radio Club (http://wataugahamradio.net) will hold an Amateur Radio License Test Session in the Watauga Public Library’s Meeting Room at 140 Queens St, in Boone, geginning at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 27.
Please bring a photo ID, $10 test fee, pencils, and an optional non-graphing calculator. You must provide your social security number or Federal Registration Number (FRN). You may obtain an FRN from the FCC before the test; visit http://apps.fcc.gov/cores/html/Register_New_FRN.htm to get started.
Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico on Sept. 20. On Oct. 6, over two weeks later, nearly 85% of Puerto Rico was still without cell phone coverage; ham radio was *the* way to communicate. Become an amateur radio operator and be ready to help in a disaster.
For more information, email Bill Bauldry at NC4WB@arrl.net.
Beech Mountain Chamber of Commerce’s All-you-can-eat Pancake Breakfast Fundraiser, 1/13
This Saturday, January 13th from 9:00 am – 11:00 am, the Beech Mountain Chamber of Commerce will host an All-you-can-eat Pancake Breakfast Fundraiser at Famous Fast Eddie’s restaurant (located at the base of Beech Mountain Ski Resort – Address: 1005 Beech Mountain Parkway, Beech Mountain, NC 28604). This event offers patrons all the Eggs, Pancakes & Sausage they can eat, as well as their choice of Coffee, Orange Juice or Milk as a beverage. Cost per person is $12.00 for Adults (ages 13 & older), $6.00 for Children (ages 12 & under) – Gratuity is not included.