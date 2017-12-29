Today’s Email Announcements

Published Friday, December 29, 2017 at 10:43 am

Boone Board Of Adjustment Meeting Cancellation Notice, 1/4

The regular monthly meeting of the Boone Board of Adjustment scheduled for Thursday, January 4, 2018 at 5:30 p.m. in Town Council Chambers located at 1500 Blowing Rock Road has been cancelled.

Town of Boone Affordable Housing Task Force Meeting Cancellation Notice, 1/1

The Town of Boone Affordable Housing Task Force meeting scheduled for Monday, January 1, 2018 at 5:30 p.m. in the Planning and Inspections- Upstairs Conference Room located at 680 West King Street has been cancelled.

The High Country Workforce Development Board Meeting, 1/11

The High Country Workforce Development Board will be having its regularly scheduled business meeting Thursday, January 11, 2018 at 2:30 p.m. in the conference room at the High Country Council of Governments in Boone.

On the agenda for the first meeting of 2018 is the NC Department of Commerce Labor & Economic Analysis Division (LEAD) and Part Four of our year of local industry highlights.

Our work reaches people who include adults seeking more meaningful careers, dislocated workers aiming to regain employment, and youth focused on getting the right start in life. We also represent employers from a broad range of leading industries that need workers with the training, skills, and dedication to produce products and services. For both, we help guide the efforts of public and community resources to enhance North Carolina’s workforce capabilities.

HCWDB meetings are open to the public.

NCDOT Drone Workshops Returning in 2018, 1/24

First will be in Gaston County on Jan. 24 RALEIGH – The N.C. Department of Transportation’s Division of Aviation is bringing back its popular series of drone workshops for 2018. In 2017, over 500 attendees at four free workshops learned about drone flight operations, data management and dozens of various applications for government and commercial users. Presenters also provided updates on the latest changes in federal and state drone regulations and gave live flight demonstrations. The first workshop of the year will take place in Dallas in Gaston County on Jan. 24. It will focus on the use of drones by public safety agencies such as police and fire departments, and will only be open those in the public safety sector. “Drone technology is quickly advancing and so are the possibilities for a business or government organization interested in using one,” said Basil Yap, unmanned aircraft systems program manager for NCDOT. “The folks in attendance can expect to come away with a realistic understanding of the possible applications for drone technology and what it takes to effectively implement drones into their operations.” NCDOT hopes to continue to use these workshops to show that this emerging technology can be safe and beneficial. Exact location and dates for other workshops are still being determined. Anyone interested in attending a future workshop can stay in the loop by signing up for the NCDOT UAS events email list.

Lees-McRae Online Human Services Program Ranked Among Top 25 in the Nation for 2018 BANNER ELK, N.C. — In a recent ranking by TheBestColleges.org that listed the Top Online Bachelor’s in Human Services for 2018, the Lees-McRae online Human Services program received a top spot. The college seized the No. 18 place on the list of top 25 programs in the nation, “that are preparing students for essential roles in the field.” The release added that, “Lees-McRae stood out with an outstanding online human services program.” “Rising demand for affordable and effective approaches to healthcare create a need for human services professionals,” according to The Best College’s website. “The Bureau of Labor Statistics projects a 15 percent increase in employment for community health workers by 2026. Graduates who have earned a human services degree online help people understand and seek health and social services.” TheBestColleges.org is an online resource that connects prospective students with the best programs, colleges and universities across the U.S. Lees-McRae offers online learning programs in business administration (pending SACSCOC approval), criminal justice, elementary education, human services and RN to BSN. To learn more about Lees-McRae online learning, the admission process and affordability, visit www.lmc.edu/onlinelearni ng . Learn more about the ranking here: http://www.thebestcolleg es.org/rankings/online- bachelors-human-services/

Comments

comments