Today’s Email Announcements

High Country Writers at the Watauga County Public Library, 1/11

Local author Jessica Lidh will be the featured presenter at the regular meeting of the High Country Writers at the Watauga County Public Library on Thursday, January 11, 2018, at 10:00 am. The program is free and open to the public.

Ms. Lidh is a Young Adult novelist, blogger and mother who loves old things. The inspiration for her first novel, The Number 7, came when she worked in a Swedish antique shop located in a 19th-century farmhouse in Maryland. “One rainy day when working alone, I stumbled upon an antique rotary phone,” she said. “I kind of spooked myself into believing it would start ringing, and I was faced with the dilemma of whether to answer it or not. I ran home from work and started writing the story that day.”

Lidh’s interest in her own Swedish history inspired the lessons that surface in her book. “I really wanted to focus on this idea of lost family stories,” she said. “I’ve grown up in a family of storytellers. My grandparents have blessed me with stories of their lives, but I know that when they’re gone, so, too, will their stories. When people read The Number 7 I hope they take away a new appreciation of their family ancestry and family stories. Those stories are so important to share, whether you’re on the telling or the receiving end.”

The Number 7 begins with a mysterious phone call from 16-year-old Louisa’s antique — and disconnected — phone. A somehow-familiar voice describes a lost family secret about Louisa’s grandfather and his daring involvement in resisting the Nazis in his native Sweden during World War II. Piecing together each clue she can find, Louisa begins to see how her grandfather’s guilt and shame continues to haunt her own father, and the rest of her family, decades later, planting seeds of doubt that threaten to tear them all apart.

Ms. Lidh will not have books available for sale, but they are available on Amazon and she will sign books brought to the presentation.

High Country Writers has been “energizing writers since 1995.” Regular meetings are at the Watauga County Public Library on the second and fourth Thursdays of most months from 10 am to noon, and speakers’ presentations are co-sponsored by the library. HCW members present writing / publishing skills workshops from 10 am to noon the first Thursday of most months, partnering with Watauga County Arts Council to offer them at Art Space. For more information and a current calendar, visit http://highcountrywriters.tripod.com/. Guests are welcome. Membership is $15 annually.

Caldwell Arts Council Seeks Artists for 2019 Exhibitions

Lenoir, NC – The Caldwell Arts Council will accept portfolios from local and regional artists for possible exhibitions in 2019 at either our Caldwell Arts Council gallery (four exhibit opportunities ranging from 5 to 8 weeks) or at the Art-in-Healing Gallery (three 3-month long exhibit opportunities at Caldwell Memorial Hospital. Other exhibition sites may be available in 2019 as well.

All details for submitting your portfolio are available on our website at http://www.caldwellarts.com/15 7-guidelines/ and portfolios will be accepted through January 31, 2018.

About the Caldwell Arts Council

The Caldwell Arts Council is a regional arts center that presents art exhibits, educational opportunities and collection programs that foster the cultural arts in Caldwell County.

Our center is housed in an historic 100+ year old home. There are four gallery spaces that have been renovated as professional exhibit spaces. Exhibits range from contemporary to traditional and include 2-D and 3-D exhibitions.

The Art-in-Healing Gallery at Caldwell Memorial Hospital can hang up to 20 works of 2-D or 3-D wall artworks.

The Caldwell Arts Council exhibits artists from across the country and has a reputation for quality exhibits. For information on the gallery space or to see a list of upcoming exhibits please visit our website at www.caldwellarts.com.

The Caldwell Arts Council’s programs are supported by the North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Cultural Resources and by individual and corporate donors and sponsorships.

TAC Talk: Strong Mountain Women: How Ballads Power a People, 12/28

December 28th @ 6 p.m.

This talk will feature North Carolina ballad singer and storyteller Donna Ray Norton in conjunction with an exhibit of century-old photos of Appalachian ballad singers.

From 1916-1918, English ballad collector Cecil Sharp traveled the Appalachian region to document variants of these songs and photographed some of the singers who shared their ballads. These 26 rare photographs offer a stunning window into the life of Appalachian people in the period.

The program will include a performance by Norton and a talk by Donald Hughes, exhibit curator, who will describe Sharp’s ballad-collecting travels. For more information visit Cecil Sharp in Appalachia.

This talk is free and open to the public.

Weekly Events at Lost Province Brewing Company, 12/27- 1/6

Wednesday, 12/27/17-No Trivia this week.

Thursday, 12/28/17- -$3 Thirsty Thursday and Live Music Featuring Major Sevens Duo at 7:30pm.

Friday, 12/29/17-Live Music: The Paper Crowns at 7:30pm.

Saturday, 12/30/17-Live Music: Earleine at 7:30pm.

Sunday, 12/31/17- Ring in the New Year with Lost Province and Lazy Birds. Music starts at 8pm.

Wednesday, 1/3/17-Trivia at 7pm.

Thursday, 1/4/17-$3 Thirsty Thursday and Live Music at 7:30pm.

Friday, 1/5/17-Live Music: Holden Bare at 7:30pm.

Saturday, 1/6/17-Live Music: Searra Jade Trio at 7:30pm.

Scholars and Scones: Comics and the Red Scare: Walt Kelly and Harvey Kurtzman vs. McCarthyism, 1/11 Thursday, January 11, 2018

11:00 am-12:00 pm

Suggested Donation of $5 Blowing Rock, NC – Appalachian State English professor Craig Fischer, who teaches classes on comic books, will explore how two major American cartoonists lampooned the McCarthyism of 1950s politics. Walt Kelly, the writer and artist of the funny-animal newspaper comic strip Pogo (1948-1975), satirized Joe McCarthy in 1953 through a character named “Simple J. Malarkey,” a wildcat allied with book-burners and bullies. (Kelly’s Pogo is a part of Comic Stripped, exhibited at BRAHM Nov. 11, 2017 until March 17, 2018.) Meanwhile, in comic books, MAD magazine mastermind Harvey Kurtzman and artist (and Georgia native) Jack Davis depicted McCarthy’s hunt for suspected communists as an out-of-control, nonsensical game show in the MAD story “What’s My Shine?” (MAD #17, 1954). Fischer will discuss both these stories—and other forms of visual protest against McCarthyism—during this presentation.Complimentary coffee from Hatchet Coffee Co. and breakfast sweets will be served.

Located at 159 Chestnut Street on the corner of Chestnut and Main in Blowing Rock, NC, the Blowing Rock Art & History Museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m, and Sunday, 12 p.m. – 4 p.m. (May – November). The Museum is closed on Monday. General admission to the Museum is $7 for adults and $6 for students, seniors, and children ages 5 and up. Donations are accepted for full admission to the Museum on Thursday. Admission is free for active military and EBT cardholders. For more information, please call (828) 295 – 9099 or visit www.blowingrockmuseum.org

Boone Board of Adjustment Meeting Cancellation Notice for 1/4

The regular monthly meeting of the Boone Board of Adjustment scheduled for Thursday, January 4, 2018 at 5:30 p.m. in Town Council Chambers located at 1500 Blowing Rock Road has been cancelled.

