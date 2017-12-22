Today’s Email Announcements

Published Friday, December 22, 2017 at 9:02 am

Water Intake Information

On Feb. 13, 2017 the Harper Corporation and Garney Construction Company, Inc. were provided with the Notice to Proceed on the Boone Water Line, Water Treatment Plant, Intake and Booster Pump Station Project. The following is a project update and notice of any upcoming road closures. There are currently 246 days remaining in the project contracts.

The Harper Corporation continues to complete items at the water treatment plant, the water intake site and at the Brownwood Road booster pump station. Dewatering systems remain in place and in operation at the intake site. Road construction into the intake site is nearing completion. Preparation and excavation for the wet well at the intake is underway.

The Garney Construction Company has completed all pipe installation along Brownwood Road. Patches will be complete this week and milling/overlay will be complete next spring. Trenchless crossing #4 under the New River at New River Hills is complete and tied into the new water main line. Crews are working on trenchless crossing #5 near the New River bridge at HWY 421.

Mountain Laurel Quilt Guild Meeting, 1/2

The Mountain Laurel Quilt Guild has CHANGED ITS MONTHLY MEETINGS TO TUESDAYs. The next meeting will be on Tuesday, January 2nd, at 1 PM in the conference room on the second floor of the Senior Center on Poplar Grove Connector in Boone. Sheri Elderfield, a member of our Guild, will present our program: “Wheel of Mystery Curved Pieces”. Sheri is a talented quilter, a former member of the Capitol Quilters Guild in Raleigh and has taught many quilting classes and is a “long-arm” quilter. She will bring a quilt she made using this pattern. She will explain how to make the quilt and will be teaching a workshop using this technique on Tuesday, January 16th. She’ll have a list of supplies you will need for the workshop. This is a unique looking quilt and you will have fun making it. Call Dolores at 295-6148 if you have any questions. (PLEASE NOTE: If Watauga County Schools (264-0200) are closed due to inclement weather, our meeting will be automatically cancelled).

Football Bowl Games and North Carolina

Duke v UNC, 1939. Click here to download a high resolution version of this image.

RALEIGH, N.C. – Football lovers across the country will soon be in hog heaven. The college football bowl season is here. There are 40 games this season, six of which have taken place already. Three North Carolina schools will play in coming days, and N.C. A&T State played Dec. 16, defeating Grambling State in the Celebration Bowl. If we count distant cousins in the ACC, 10 games of interest will be played up to and including Jan. 1. Football has been popular in North Carolina at the high school, college and professional level. The first colleges to field football teams in the state were Trinity College (later Duke University), the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and Wake Forest University. Learn more at NCpedia. You can find out more about North Carolina athletes with college or pro careers in the North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame. So set the pizza or wings delivery on speed dial, and order up. Here’s the list of upcoming bowl games (North Carolina teams italicized/ACC underlined/North Carolina and ACC, both): #1 Clemson v #4 Alabama Sugar Bowl Jan. 1. 8:45 p.m. #6 Wisconsin v #10 Miami Orange Bowl Dec. 30. 8 p.m. N.C. State v Arizona State Hyundai Sun Bowl Dec. 29. 3 p.m. Wake Forest v Texas A&M Belk Bowl Dec. 29. 1 p.m. Louisville v Mississippi State TaxSlayer Bowl Dec. 30. Noon Virginia v Navy Military Bowl Dec. 28. 1:30 p.m. Virginia Tech v Oklahoma State Camping World Bowl Dec. 28. 5:15 p.m. Iowa v Boston College Pinstripe Bowl Dec. 27. 5:15 p.m. Duke v Northern Illinois Quick Lane Bowl Dec. 26. 5:15 p.m. Appalachian State v Toledo Dollar General Bowl Dec. 23, 7 p.m. For additional information, please call (919) 807-6389. The N.C. Sports Hall of Fame is housed in the N.C. Museum of History. NCpedia is part of the State Library of North Carolina. The Museum of History and State Library are agencies of the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources. About the North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources The N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources (NCDNCR) is the state agency with a vision to be the leader in using the state’s natural and cultural resources to build the social, cultural, educational and economic future of North Carolina. NCDNCR’s mission is to improve the quality of life in our state by creating opportunities to experience excellence in the arts, history, libraries and nature in North Carolina by stimulating learning, inspiring creativity, preserving the state’s history, conserving the state’s natural heritage, encouraging recreation and cultural tourism, and promoting economic development. NCDNCR includes 27 historic sites, seven history museums, two art museums, two science museums, three aquariums and Jennette’s Pier, 39 state parks and recreation areas, the N.C. Zoo, the nation’s first state-supported Symphony Orchestra, the State Library, the State Archives, the N.C. Arts Council, State Preservation Office and the Office of State Archaeology, along with the Division of Land and Water Stewardship. For more information, please call (919) 807-7300 or visit www.ncdcr.gov ###

Comments

comments