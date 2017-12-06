Today’s Email Announcements

Published Wednesday, December 6, 2017 at 9:55 am

Weekly Events at Lost Province Brewing Company, 12/4-12/10

Short List

Wednesday, 12/06/17- Trivia at 7pm.

Thursday, 12/07/17- -$3 Thirsty Thursday and College Night Featuring Live Music with Mairead Wyatt.

Friday, 12/08/17-Live Music: Fat Face Band at 7:30pm.

Saturday, 12/09/17-Live Music: Klee and Mike Show at 7:30pm.

Wednesday, 12/13/17-Trivia at 7pm.

Thursday, 12/14/17-$3 Thirsty Thursday and College Night Featuring Live Music with Taylor Wafford.

Friday, 12/15/17-Live Music: Worthless Son-In-Laws at 7:30pm.

Saturday, 12/16/17-Live Music: Swing Guitars at 7:30pm.

Sunday, 12/10/17-Live Music: Flat Five Jazz Quintet 12pm-2pm.

High Country Lifelong Learners Movie: “Sense and Sensibility,” 12/11

Audience: Adults (18+)

Location: Watauga County Public Library – Meeting Room

High Country Lifelong Learners in association with the Watauga County Public Library invite you to join us for a movie viewing of “Sense and Sensibility” on December 11th from 2:00 pm – 5:30 pm.

Ang Lee’s 1995 film adaptation of Jane Austen’s, “Sense and Sensibility”, tells the story of Mr. Dashwood, who dies, leaving his second wife and her three daughters poor by the rules of inheritance. The three of them are taken in by a kindly cousin, but their lack of fortune affects the marriageability of both practical Elinor and romantic Marianne. When Elinor forms an attachment for the wealthy Edward Ferrars, his family disapproves and separates them. And though Mrs. Jennings tries to match the worthy (and rich) Colonel Brandon to her, Marianne finds the dashing and fiery John Willoughby more to her taste.

Stars: Emma Thompson, Kate Winslet, James Fleet

This film has an MPAA rating of PG and an approximate run-time of 136 minutes.

For more information please email: high.country.lifelong@gmail.co m , Attention: Deb Gooch.

