Today’s Email Announcements

Published Monday, November 20, 2017 at 11:49 am

Weekly Events at Lost Province Brewing Company, 11/20- 11/26

Short List

Wednesday, 11/22/17-No Trivia due to Thanksgiving

Thursday, 11/23/17- Happy Thanksgiving. Lost Province will be closed.

Friday, 11/24/17-Live Music: Abigail Dowd Duo at 7:30pm.

Saturday, 11/25/17-Live Music: Tin Can Alley at 7:30pm.

Tuesday, 11/28/17-Beer 101 featuring German Beers II.

Wednesday, 11/29/17-Tivia at 7pm.

Thursday, 11/30/17-$3 Thirsty Thursday and College Night Featuring Open Mic Night hosted by Mike Preslar.

Friday, 12/01/17-Live Music: Spoon Bread at 7:30pm.

Saturday, 12/02/17-Live Music: Redleg Husky at 7:30pm.

Sunday, 12/03/17-Live Music: Flat Five Jazz Quintet 12pm-2pm.

Holiday Concert & Craft, 11/25

Saturday, November 25, 2017

3:00 pm – 4:00 pm

FREE admission to Blowing Rock Art & History Museum all day!

Enjoy a Holiday Concert featuring Mexican Hot Chocolate, and participate in a Children’s Holiday Craft from 3:00 – 4:00 p.m.

Come in from the cold and experience the arts in many forms at BRAHM!

Winter Exhibition Celebration at BRAHM, 11/30

Thursday, November 30, 2017

5 – 7:30 pm

BRAHM invites the community to celebrate the grand opening of three exhibitions with a reception on Thursday, November 30 from 5 to 7:30 p.m. The Museum will provide hors d’oeuvres, live music, and free admission throughout the evening. The event is open to the public. Along with a cash bar, there will be a special seasonal beer tasting offered by Blowing Rock Brewing Company.

The Museum is featuring three new exhibitions at the reception: Arts at the Center: A History of Black Mountain College, Comic Stripped: A Revealing Look at Southern Stereotypes in Cartoons, and Cecil Sharp in Appalachia. The Museum’s on-going exhibitions, Selections from the Collection and the recent Village of Blowing Rock: Exploring Our History will also be open, along with a special exhibition of photographs by local artist, Shauna Caldwell.

We look forward to you joining us at this FREE exhibition opening reception!

Madrigal Feast Returns to Blowing Rock, 12/1- 12/3

Friday, December 1st at 6:30 p.m. – SOLD OUT

Saturday, December 2nd at 6:30 p.m.

Sunday, December 3rd at 1:00 p.m.

The Choir of St. Mary of the Hills in Blowing Rock requests the pleasure of your company at the legendary musical and gastronomic treat, “The Revels of Winter”. With four courses of magnificent medieval-style food and drink provided by Gideon Ridge Inn, madrigals and carols sung by the costumed choir as they serve spirits and comestibles, and original (occasionally bawdy) entertainment written and performed by the Jester and Wench, the evening promises to be one of general amusement and high revelry.

The entertainment will be held in the art-lined Baronial Hall also known as BRAHM and this year is offered on Friday and Saturday nights, December 1st and 2nd, at 6:30 pm each evening, and on Sunday afternoon, December 3rd, at 1:00 pm. Tickets are $100 per person. For reservations, please call the church at (828) 295-7323 (you may pay by credit card or check made payable to St. Mary of the Hills Episcopal Church).

Boosinger and Goforth Coming to Jones House, 12/3

Acclaimed multi-instrumentalists and singers Laura Boosinger and Josh Goforth bring their talents to the Jones House Cultural and Community Center on Sunday, December 3 , for workshops and an afternoon performance.

Boosinger and Goforth hail from the Madison County-Asheville area, but they are known throughout the country for their dedication and passion for traditional American styles of music. Much of their music focuses on the songs and styles of the Southern Blue Ridge region, but their knowledge of Americana music goes well beyond the mountains. Together they present a varied set of old-time favorites, original songs, western swing-infused numbers, and lots of duet harmonies. Their deep love for the music and heritage is apparent and infectious in their performances.

Boosinger discovered the banjo while a student at Warren Wilson college, starting her on an acclaimed career path as a musician, teacher, and arts promoter and organizer. Boosinger joined the famed Luke Smathers Band as banjo player in the 1980s, playing mountain swing music and meeting many regional and national musicians. She performed across the state of North Carolina for many years as a solo performer, presenting programs for schools on traditional music. She spent several years performing and recording with bluegrass legend, George Shuffler, and she has been a musical partner with David Holt for many years. Boosinger is an acclaimed shape note singer and singing leader, and she performs regularly at many of the regional festivals.

Goforth grew up in Madison County, and he started taking music seriously at a young age when he first heard ballad singer Sheila Kay Adams. He started as a piano player in his church when he was just four years old, and after hearing Adams sing, he started diving into stringed instruments and other traditional music from the area. Today, Goforth is a wizard on fiddle, guitar, mandolin, banjo, and about anything with strings on it. He was featured in the 2000 film Songcatcher as a fiddler, and he has earned the title of “Master Fiddler” from the legendary Fiddlers Grove convention for having won the competition three times. Goforth performs regularly with David Holt, and the two were nominated for a Grammy Award for their 2009 album Cutting Loose.

2:00 p.m. and are geared for players of intermediate levels. The workshops are free, although advanced reservation is requested by contacting Mark Freed at Boosinger and Goforth are also both veteran teachers. They have been on faculty of bluegrass, old-time, and gospel music camps across the country. Boosinger is the director of the Madison County Junior Appalachian Musicians program, and Goforth is a graduate of the Eastern Tennessee State University bluegrass program. They have both spent significant amounts of time in the musical classroom, as well as on stage. Boosinger will give a clawhammer-style banjo workshop, and Goforth will give a fiddle workshop. Both workshops start atand are geared for players of intermediate levels. The workshops are free, although advanced reservation is requested by contacting Mark Freed at mark.freed@townofboone.net or 828.268.6282

The afternoon concert will begin at 4:00 p.m. with doors opening at 3:30 p.m. Tickets for the concert are $20 per person. The venue can seat 40 people, and due to the limited seating, advanced reservations are recommended. or call 828.268.6280 For reservations to the concert or for more information on the community center, please visit www.joneshouse.org Women’s Fund of the Blue Ridge to host Holiday Cocktail Party and Shopping Bazaar, 12/7 (BOONE, NC)—The Women’s Fund of the Blue Ridge (WFBR) will host a Holiday Cocktail Party and Shopping Bazaar on Thursday December 7 from 4pm to 7pm at the Blowing Rock Country Club. The event will feature 22 local vendors who will sell various items including candles, jewelry, essential oils, photography, crafts, and beauty supplies. A brief presentation providing information on the WFBR is scheduled for 6p. Attendees are encouraged to bring a new, unwrapped gift for a boy or girl ages birth to 18 for Toys For Tots. The proceeds from this event support grants made by WFBR. Tickets for the event are $30 in advance or $35 at the door and can purchased online at www.womensfundoftheblueridge.org/holidayevent or by calling 828-264-4002. Please contact Danielle Thuot at danielle@womensfundoftheblueridge.org or 828-264-4002 for more information about WFBR. About the Women’s Fund of the Blue Ridge Our mission is to create positive change and economic justice for women and children in the High Country. Through collective giving, we aim to be a philanthropic catalyst for all women and children to have access to the resources they need as they strive to become empowered and reach their full potential.

Lees-McRae College Online Learning Programs Ranked No. 18 on List of “Best Online Colleges in North Carolina” BANNER ELK, N.C. —Adding to a long list of accolades, Lees-McRae online learning programs notched a No. 18 spot on The Best College’s annual ranking of “Best Online Colleges in North Carolina.” Among top-ranked public and private institutions in North Carolina, Lees-McRae stood out with its “outstanding” online programs, according to the ranking release. “This year, we reviewed all accredited online colleges in North Carolina to select 25 that offer rewarding degree paths for the students seeking a flexible learning environment.” TheBestColleges.org connects prospective students with the “best online degree programs available,” according to The Best Colleges website. Lees-McRae offers online learning programs in business administration (pending approval by SACSCOC), criminal justice, elementary education, human services and RN to BSN. To learn more about Lees-McRae online learning, the admission process and affordability, visit www.lmc.edu/onlinelearning. To learn more about the ranking, visit http://www.thebestcolleges.org /schools/north-carolina/ . ### Nestled in the Blue Ridge Mountains of western North Carolina, Lees-McRae College is a private, four-year college offering diverse baccalaureate degrees, strong athletic programs and outstanding faculty. Field-specific career preparation and hands-on learning enhance the broad core curriculum. For more information, please visit www.lmc.edu or call 828.898.5241 North Carolina Justice Center: Beyond Voting Grassroots Advocacy Training, 11/29 Don’t miss an exciting opportunity to build your grassroots advocacy skills to work on the issues you care about! Join the NC Justice Center and Just Economics for a training on effective grassroots advocacy for progressive policy change. In this follow-up to the Beyond Voting forum earlier this year, we’ll provide a compact, dense training on how to advocate directly with your elected officials and use the power of storytelling to move the needle on public policy. What: Beyond Voting Grassroots Advocacy Training When: Wednesday, November 29th at 6 pm Where: Boone, NC Click here for more details or to RSVP. While trainers will focus on two broad policy topics during the event, the training is intended to equip attendees with information and tools to pursue policy changes of interest to them at all levels of government. This training event is free. Food will be provided at the event. Please register by filing out the form below to ensure that we have an accurate headcount. Click here to RSVP today!

