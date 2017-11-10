Today’s Email Announcements

Published Friday, November 10, 2017 at 10:21 am

Caldwell Arts Council Seeks Artists for 2019 Exhibitions, Portfolios Accepted Through 1/31/18

Lenoir, NC – The Caldwell Arts Council will accept portfolios from local and regional artists for possible exhibitions in 2019 at either our Caldwell Arts Council gallery (four exhibit opportunities ranging from 5 to 8 weeks) or at the Art-in-Healing Gallery (three 3-month long exhibit opportunities at Caldwell Memorial Hospital. Other exhibition sites may be available in 2019 as well.

All details for submitting your portfolio are available on our website at http://www.caldwellarts.com/157-guidelines/ and portfolios will be accepted through January 31, 2018.

About the Caldwell Arts Council

The Caldwell Arts Council is a regional arts center that presents art exhibits, educational opportunities and collection programs that foster the cultural arts in Caldwell County. Our center is housed in an historic 100+ year old home. There are four gallery spaces that have been renovated as professional exhibit spaces. Exhibits range from contemporary to traditional and include 2-D and 3-D exhibitions. The Art-in-Healing Gallery at Caldwell Memorial Hospital can hang up to 20 works of 2-D or 3-D wall artworks. The Caldwell Arts Council exhibits artists from across the country and has a reputation for quality exhibits. For information on the gallery space or to see a list of upcoming exhibits please visit our website at www.caldwellarts.com. The Caldwell Arts Council’s programs are supported by the North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Cultural Resources and by individual and corporate donors and sponsorship.

Benefit Concert for the Pioneer Christian Hospital in the Republic of Congo, 11/17

The Benefit concert to be held at Baird’s Creek Presbyterian Church on Friday, November 17, 2017 is from from 7:00 p.m.- 8:00 p.m.

Please come out to support Faith Barry, along with the Hayes Graduate Ensemble, at Baird’s Creek Presbyterian Church!

This event, featuring two classical works of Mozart and Beethoven , is a fundraiser to support Pioneer Christian Hospital in the Republic of Congo , where Faith’s sisters Esther and Kate currently are working! No Charge. Donations gratefully accepted.

Watauga Humane Society’s Santa Paws, 12/2-12/3

What: Santa Paws When: December 2 and 3rd from 1 – 5 pm Where: Watauga Humane Society, 312 Paws Way, Boone NC Saturday, Dec. 2nd from 1 – 5 a photographer will be available to take photos of you pet and family. You’ll receive four poses for a $20 donation. Schedule appointments are suggested but walk ins will be accepted. Here’s a link you can use to sign up! Sunday, Dec. 3rd from 1 – 4 elves will be on hand to help you select and pose for photos with a shelter animal. You’d better not growl, you’d better not hiss – Santa Paws is coming to town! Join the Watauga Humane Society for a fun, two day open house at our Adoption Center. Onphotographer will be available to take photos of you pet and family. You’ll receive four poses for a $20 donation. Schedule appointments are suggested but walk ins will be accepted. Here’s a link you can use to sign up! https://doodle.com/poll/4getffvd4hip5apr Onfrom 1 – 4 elves will be on hand to help you select and pose for photos with a shelter animal. Both days we’ll have hand made crafts, jewelry and holiday items for sale. We’ll have an angel tree and donations of fleece blankets, treats, food and cleaning supplies are always welcome or choose an ornament featuring an animal currently up for adoption to sponsor. You’ll be able to make a dog or cat toy and can also create an Honor Card for everyone on your gift list. All this plus refereshments and loads of family friendly holiday fun will make this a don’t miss weekend. We hope you’ll join us! Contact info: Moment Schweiger, momentb@wataugahumane society. org, 828-264-8495 or wataugahumane.org

ASNC High Country Chapter Meeting, 11/13



Monday November 13th, 2017 from 5:30pm-6:45pm

Wilkes County Library

Friends Meeting Room

215 Tenth Street

North Wilkesboro, NC 28659



Behavior Interventions for behavioral difficulties associated with ASD

The ASNC High Country Chapter provides a place for families of children and adults with autism to meet, share and learn about autism.

Please join us so we can learn about you, your child, and how the High Country Chapter can best meet the needs for Autistic kids and their families in this region.

Meeting Objectives:

– To provide information, support, and resources to families

Childcare will be provided during the meeting in the children’s section of the library. Contact Chapter Leader Megan Kilby (mh63519@gmail.com) to inform her if you will be bringing your child so that she can have a sufficient number of childcare staff available. To learn more about the Autism Society of North Carolina High Country Chapter, including directions to the meeting, please contact Chapter Leader Megan Kilby at: mh63519@gmail.com

Appalachian State Men’s Basketball Game Special, 11/11

Appalachian State has announced a special 2 for $20 deal for both men’s basketball games this weekend.

For Saturday’s game against Toccoa Falls and Sunday’s game versus Bridgewater, fans will have the chance to purchase two tickets for a total price of $20. Fans can also purchase two youth tickets for $10. Both contests will tip-off at 3:30 p.m. in the Holmes Center and can be seen on ESPN3.

If interested, please contact the App State ticket office by phone at 828-262-2079 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and use the promo code “2for20”. Fans can also purchase tickets online using the promo code “2for20” for Saturday’s contest against Toccoa Falls by clicking here and for Sunday’s game versus Bridgewater by clicking here.

