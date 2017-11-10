Today’s Email Announcements

Caldwell Arts Council Seeks Artists for 2019 Exhibitions, Portfolios Accepted Through 1/31/18
Lenoir, NC – The Caldwell Arts Council will accept portfolios from local and regional artists for possible exhibitions in 2019 at either our Caldwell Arts Council gallery (four exhibit opportunities ranging from 5 to 8 weeks) or at the Art-in-Healing Gallery (three 3-month long exhibit opportunities at Caldwell Memorial Hospital. Other exhibition sites may be available in 2019 as well.
All details for submitting your portfolio are available on our website at http://www.caldwellarts.com/157-guidelines/ and portfolios will be accepted through January 31, 2018.
About the Caldwell Arts Council
The Caldwell Arts Council is a regional arts center that presents art exhibits, educational opportunities and collection programs that foster the cultural arts in Caldwell County. Our center is housed in an historic 100+ year old home. There are four gallery spaces that have been renovated as professional exhibit spaces. Exhibits range from contemporary to traditional and include 2-D and 3-D exhibitions. The Art-in-Healing Gallery at Caldwell Memorial Hospital can hang up to 20 works of 2-D or 3-D wall artworks. The Caldwell Arts Council exhibits artists from across the country and has a reputation for quality exhibits. For information on the gallery space or to see a list of upcoming exhibits please visit our website at www.caldwellarts.com. The Caldwell Arts Council’s programs are supported by the North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Cultural Resources and by individual and corporate donors and sponsorship.
ASNC High Country Chapter Meeting, 11/13
Monday November 13th, 2017 from 5:30pm-6:45pm
Wilkes County Library
Friends Meeting Room
215 Tenth Street
North Wilkesboro, NC 28659
Behavior Interventions for behavioral difficulties associated with ASD
The ASNC High Country Chapter provides a place for families of children and adults with autism to meet, share and learn about autism.
Please join us so we can learn about you, your child, and how the High Country Chapter can best meet the needs for Autistic kids and their families in this region.
Meeting Objectives:
– To provide information, support, and resources to families
Childcare will be provided during the meeting in the children’s section of the library. Contact Chapter Leader Megan Kilby (mh63519@gmail.com) to inform her if you will be bringing your child so that she can have a sufficient number of childcare staff available. To learn more about the Autism Society of North Carolina High Country Chapter, including directions to the meeting, please contact Chapter Leader Megan Kilby at: mh63519@gmail.com
Appalachian State Men’s Basketball Game Special, 11/11
Appalachian State has announced a special 2 for $20 deal for both men’s basketball games this weekend.
For Saturday’s game against Toccoa Falls and Sunday’s game versus Bridgewater, fans will have the chance to purchase two tickets for a total price of $20. Fans can also purchase two youth tickets for $10. Both contests will tip-off at 3:30 p.m. in the Holmes Center and can be seen on ESPN3.
If interested, please contact the App State ticket office by phone at 828-262-2079 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and use the promo code “2for20”. Fans can also purchase tickets online using the promo code “2for20” for Saturday’s contest against Toccoa Falls by clicking here and for Sunday’s game versus Bridgewater by clicking here.