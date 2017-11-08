Today’s Email Announcements

Published Wednesday, November 8, 2017 at 9:33 am

Weekly Events at Lost Province Brewing Company, 11/6-11/12

Wednesday, 11/08/17-Trivia at 7 p.m.

Thursday, 11/09/17-$3 Thirsty Thursday and App State Home Football vs Georgia Southern.

Friday, 11/10/17-Live Music: ASU Jazz Faculty Trio with Adam Booker, Andy Page and Todd Wright at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, 11/11/17-Live Music: Handlebar Betty at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, 11/12/17-Live Music: Will Easter from 12 p.m.-2 p.m.

Wednesday, 11/15/17-Trivia at 7 p.m.

Thursday, 11/16/17-$3 Thirsty Thursday and Live Music with Jacob Davis Martin.

Friday, 11/17/17-Live Music: Woodie and the String Pullers at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, 11/18/17-Live Music: Folk and Dagger at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, 11/19/17-Live Music: Flat Fives Jazz Quintet from 12 p.m.-2 p.m.

The Beech Mountain Holiday Market, 11/25

Time: 10:00 a.m.- 4:00 p.m.

The Beech Mountain Holiday market is the perfect place to find gifts for thw whole family, or for yourself! Items sold include, but are not limited to, homemade decor items, candles, food, fall decor, wreaths, and holiday items!

The Beech Mountain Holiday Market is your alternative shopping destination for unique goods this holiday season. Be sure to stop by and support your local artists and businesses!

Holiday Market – Saturday, Nov. 25 10am–4pm

indoors @ the Buckeye Recreation Center

Monthly Torch Club Meeting, 11/13

The monthly meeting of Torch: A Forum for Reasoned Discourse will be Monday, November 13 at the Sagebrush Restaurant in Boone. Those arriving at 11:30 may choose from a $10 and enjoy the presentation at noon. The topic this month is “Off- Year Election Landscape” presented by David Sutton, retired ASU professor of political science. Guests are welcome. Information: 828-264-8811

Basic Internet Concepts, 11/14

Audience: Adults (18+)

Location: Watauga County Public Library – Meeting Room

Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute in association with the Watauga County Public Library invite you to join Heather Wright for a “Basic Internet Concepts” class on Tuesday, November 14th from 5:30 pm – 6:30 pm.

In this workshop, participants will learn basic online functions such as setting up a gmail email account, sending messages, adding contacts, adding and downloading attachments, creating groups, making folders, deleting messages, marking messages as spam and unsubscribing from mailing lists. The use of search engines will be covered in addition to common URL domain extensions and what they can tell you about a site’s content. Online safety will be covered as well and tips for identifying common scams will be discussed.

Space is limited to 8 participants and registration is required.

Patrons will need to remember to bring their usernames and passwords to log in to their accounts or a cell phone with them in order to create an account.

For more information or to register please call (828) 264-8784 ext. 2

Watauga County Public Library Challenges Readers to Try Digital

Boone, NC —Watauga County Public Library (a member of Appalachian Regional Library) is on a mission: Get more people to try digital reading! While they have offered eBooks, digital audiobooks, and streaming video to the community through their partnership with OverDrive for 6 years, they know that many people are still surprised to learn their library card has given them potential access to over 2,000 free titles, during those years.

Throughout the rest of this year, the library is participating in OverDrive’s “Digital Dash” contest. If they hit 11,523 digital checkouts by the end of the year, they will be eligible to win additional funds to buy more eBooks and audiobooks for their OverDrive collection.

“We would love to expand our digital titles and cut down on hold times by buying more copies of our most popular titles,” said Monica Caruso, County Librarian.

Ross Cooper says, “Audiobooks are rising in popularity. With the increase in usage of services like Audible, we want to let people know that we have digital audiobooks available to borrow at no cost.”

The library’s digital books are free for anyone with a valid library card. Current popular titles include “The Hundred Lies of Lizzie Lovett,” “Captive Star,” “The Astronaut Wives Club,” “Cracked, Not Broken,” and “Hillbilly Elegy.” Users can borrow bestsellers and classic eBooks and digital audiobooks to enjoy on smart phones, tablets, Kindles and other eReaders, MP3 players, and computers. Watauga County Public Library also offers a dedicated space for younger readers, with a variety of juvenile and young adult titles. There are never late fees with digital titles, as they return automatically at the end of the lending period.

Readers can access the library’s digital collection 24/7 by visiting arlibrary.overdrive.com or by downloading the Libby app from their device’s app store.

About OverDrive

OverDrive is the leading digital reading platform for libraries and schools. The company states that they are dedicated to “a world enlightened by reading” by delivering the industry’s largest catalog of eBooks, audiobooks and other digital media to a growing network of 36,000 libraries and schools in 63 countries worldwide. Founded in 1986, OverDrive is based in Cleveland, Ohio USA and owned by Tokyo-based Rakuten. www.overdrive.com

High Country Lifelong Learners Movie: “The Great Escape,” 11/13

Audience: Adults (18+)

Location: Watauga County Public Library – Meeting Room

High Country Lifelong Learners in association with the Watauga County Public Library invite you to join us for a movie viewing of “The Great Escape” on November 13th from 2:00 pm – 5:30 pm.

John Sturges’ 1963 film, “The Great Escape”, tells the story of a group of Allied prisoners of war who, after having been put in an ‘escape proof’ German camp, plan for several hundred of their number to escape during World War II.

Stars: Steve McQueen, James Garner, Richard Attenborough

This film has an MPAA rating of Unrated and an approximate run-time of 172 minutes.

For more information please email: high.country.lifelong@gmail.co m , Attention: Deb Gooch.

Legal Aid N.C. Clinic: Child Custody, 11/14

Audience: Adults (18+)

Location: Watauga County Public Library – Meeting Room

The Watauga County Public Library would like to invite you to join Legal Aid of N.C. for a free do-it-yourself Child Custody Clinic at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, November 14th.

At the Legal Aid of N.C. Child Custody Clinic participants will watch a video that will explain the law and walk them through how to file a child custody action in court without the help of a lawyer. Participants will receive all the necessary legal forms and guidance for completing and filing them with the court on their own. They will have the chance to ask general questions of a volunteer attorney after the video. (Specific legal advice for individual cases is not provided at these clinics.)

REGISTRATION IS REQUIRED!

Click: http://www.legalaidnc.org/get- help/Pages/self-help-clinics/c hild-custody-and-visitation-cl inic.aspx

-OR-

Call 1-866-219-5262 to register

