Today’s Email Announcements

Celebrate the Holiday Season at Tweetsie Christmas, 11/24- 12/30

Enjoy a Magical Celebration During Tweetsie Railroad’s 60th Anniversary Season



Blowing Rock, N.C. (Oct. 31, 2017) – The High Country’s new holiday tradition is here! Celebrate the joy of the season when Tweetsie Railroad transforms into a winter wonderland for Tweetsie Christmas. On Friday and Saturday evenings from November 24 through December 30, guests can experience countless holiday delights at North Carolina’s first theme park.

At Tweetsie Christmas, experience an evening full of holiday festivities for the whole family to enjoy. Santa Claus will arrive on the first train of the night and head to his workshop at the Tweetsie Pavilion, where children can share their Christmas wishes and have their photos taken with Old Saint Nick. Engine No. 12, fondly known as “Tweetsie,” will take guests on a train ride through the Blue Ridge Mountains, along a route decorated with a spectacular display of twinkling lights. Some guests may even be lucky enough to experience a train ride through the snow, since the Boone and Blowing Rock area.

The holiday magic will continue throughout the park, where guests can listen to carolers, watch a live Christmas Show, and even roast s’mores by a fire pit. Visitors can also spend time selecting the perfect Christmas tree to bring home for the holidays.

Tweetsie Railroad will be open for Tweetsie Christmas on Friday and Saturday evenings from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Tickets are $38 per person and are being sold for a designated night with a specific train ride time. A limited number of guests will be admitted each evening, so visitors are urged to purchase tickets in advance.

About Tweetsie Railroad

Tweetsie Railroad opens for its 61st season on April 6, 2018. Hours and dates vary; check Tweetsie.com before planning your visit.

Daytime admission is $45 for adults, $30 for children (ages 3 to 12) and free for children 2 and under. Admission prices for Ghost Train and Tweetsie Christmas are $38 for adults and children.

Tweetsie Railroad is located on U.S. Highway 321 between Boone and Blowing Rock, North Carolina. For more information about the 2018 season at Tweetsie Railroad, visit Tweetsie.com or call 877.TWEETSIE (877.898.3874).

Now Accepting Vendor Applications for MerleFest 2018 through 1/15 WILKESBORO, N.C. (October 30, 2017) – MerleFest, presented by Window World, is now accepting applications from vendors and retail merchants for The Shoppes at MerleFest, as well as artisans and craftsmen who wish to be featured in the Heritage Crafts tent. MerleFest is an annual homecoming of musicians and music fans that takes place on the campus of Wilkes Community College in Wilkesboro, North Carolina. MerleFest 2018 will be held April 26-29 . Located immediately through the entrance gate, most of the paying public must walk through The Shoppes to get to the main stage and walk back through The Shoppes when exiting. This greatly increases the foot traffic that vendors have visiting their booths. All of The Shoppes are set up on pavement. January 15, 2018 . A selection committee reviews all applications and will mail acceptance letters to selected vendors in February 2018. Those interested in participating in The Shoppes at MerleFest or the Heritage Crafts area may download an application and review the rules and guidelines at www.MerleFest.org/vendors/ . MerleFest will accept applications through. A selection committee reviews all applications and willto selected vendors in “MerleFest prides itself on presenting vendors and artisans offering unique goods and items you don’t see every day,” says Tina Granger, events logistics assistant for MerleFest. “In fact, our guests are curious each year to see what vendors are here and what treasures they might find. The distinctive items available in The Shoppes are things that you can’t find in most retail establishments. Our challenge is to keep the surprises coming for our MerleFest shoppers.” Tickets for next year’s festival go on sale November 14, 2017 , and may be purchased at hree-tiered pricing structure and encourages fans to take advantage of the extended early bird discount. Early Bird Tier 1 tickets may be purchased from November 14 to February 18, 2018 ; Early Bird Tier 2 tickets from February 19 to April 5 . Remaining tickets will be sold at the gate during the festival. for next year’s festival go on sale, and may be purchased at www.MerleFest.org or by calling 1-800-343-7857 . MerleFest offers a tand encourages fans to take advantage of the extended early bird discount. Early Bird Tier 1 tickets may be purchased from; Early Bird Tier 2 tickets from. Remaining tickets will be sold at the gate during the festival.

About MerleFest

MerleFest was founded in 1988 in memory of the son of the late American music legend Doc Watson, renowned guitarist Eddy Merle Watson. MerleFest is a celebration of “traditional plus” music, including old-time, country, bluegrass, folk and gospel and blues, and expanded to include Americana, classic rock, and many other styles. The festival hosts a diverse mix of artists on its 13 stages during the course of the four-day event. MerleFest has become the primary fundraiser for the WCC Foundation, funding scholarships, capital projects and other educational needs.

About Window World

Window World, headquartered in North Wilkesboro, N.C., is America’s largest replacement window and exterior remodeling company, with more than 200 locally owned offices nationwide. Founded in 1995, the company sells and installs windows, siding, doors and other exterior products, with a total of over 14 million windows sold to date. Window World is an ENERGY STAR partner, and its window products have earned the Good Housekeeping Seal for 10 consecutive years. Additionally, through its charitable foundation Window World Cares , the Window World family provides funding for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, which honored the foundation with its Organizational Support Award in 2017. Since its inception in 2008, Window World Cares has raised over $7 million for St. Jude. Window World Inc. also supports the Veterans Airlift Command, a non-profit organization that facilitates free air transportation to wounded veterans and their families. For more information, visit www.WindowWorld.com or call 1-800 NEXT WINDOW. For home improvement and energy efficiency tips, décor ideas and more, follow Window World on Facebook and Twitter

