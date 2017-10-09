Today’s Email Announcements

Published Monday, October 9, 2017 at 10:56 am

The Addams Family Performance, 10/20-10/22; 10/27-10/28

They’re creepy and they’re kooky, mysterious and spooky!

The JC High School Players in collaboration with JC Community Theatre, will perform at the Heritage Hall in Mountain City, TN on Oct. 20-22, 27 & 28 at 3:00 p.m., and 7:00 p.m..

Adult tickets cost $10.00 in advance, or $12.00 at the door. Youth tickets cost $5. 00.

Call 423-727-7444 for tickets or more information.

Amateur Radio License Test Session, 11/10

The Watauga Amateur Radio Club (http://wataugahamradio.net/) will host an Amateur Radio License Test Session in the Blue Ridge Energy’s Community Room at 2491 Old US Hwy 421. The session will begin at 5:30 p.m., on Nov. 10. Please bring a photo ID, $10.00 for the testing fee, pencils, and an optional non-graphing calculator. You must provide your Social Security Number or Federal Registration Number (FRN) for the test. You may obtain a FRN from the FCC before the test. Visit https://apps.fcc.gov/cores/html/Register_New_FRN.htm to get started.

For more information email Bill Bauldry at NC4WB@arrl.net.

Western Youth Network Receives North Carolina Lock Your Meds Campaign:A Direct Response to The Current Opioid Epidemic

The Western Youth Network will be implementing the “NC Lock Your Meds” Campaign (#NCLYM) in the coming months. This campaign is in direct response to the current opioid epidemic. Its objective is to raise awareness about the importance of Assessing, Disposing, & or Securing your prescribed medications properly to reduce access to them in the home.

The Western Youth Network will implement this campaign through distribution of personal medication lock boxes, printed media, and public service announcements in collaboration with community partners in Alleghany, Ashe, Avery, Watauga, and Wilkes counties.

This Campaign is brought to our community through the generous support of the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, Division of Mental Health, Developmental Disabilities and Substance Abuse Services, with funding from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, Opioid STR/Cures (Grant#1H79TI080257) and SPF-RX (Grant # 1U79SP022087).

Western Youth Network | 828-264-5174 | www.westernyouthnetwork.org

Comments

comments