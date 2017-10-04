Today’s Email Announcements

Published Wednesday, October 4, 2017 at 10:24 am

Torch Club Meeting, 10/9

The monthly meeting of Torch: A Forum for Reasoned Discourse will be Monday, October 9 at the Sagebrush Restaurant in Boone. Those arriving at 11:30 may choose from a $10 and enjoy the presentation at noon. The topic this month is “All About Ginseng” presented by Jim Hamilton, director of the USDA Agricultural Extension office in Boone. Guests are welcome. Information: 828-264-8811

Blue Ridge Parkway: Ranger Programs, 10/11- 10/15

Wednesday, October 11, 2017

Cone Manor – Milepost 294

10:30 – 12:00 Informal Upstairs Tour at Cone Manor

The second floor of Cone Manor will be open for a self guided tour. Rangers will be on hand to answer questions.

Friday, October 13, 2017

Cone Manor – Milepost 294

10:30 – 12:00 Informal Upstairs Tour at Cone Manor

The second floor of Cone Manor will be open for a self guided tour.

Saturday, October 14, 2017

Price Park Amphitheater Program

7:00 p.m. – Milepost 297

A Murder of Crows

This large , black Intelligent bird is found

throughout North America. It uses tool, remembers faces and will follow you!

Come learn more.

Cone Manor – Milepost 294

10:00, 11:00, Upstairs Tours at Cone Manor

Ranger led tours of the second floor of the former home of Moses and Bertha Cone. Tour is approximately 45 minutes long and reservations are required. To reserve a tour: call 828-295-3782 or sign up at the NPS information desk at the Manor House. Reservations are accepted beginning at 10:00am Friday for the upcoming weekend only. No advance reservations, please.

1:00 – 3:00 – Informal Upstairs Tour at Cone Manor

The second floor of Cone Manor will be open for a Self Guided tour. Rangers will be on hand to answer questions.



Sunday, October 15, 2017

Cone Manor – Milepost 294

10:00, 11:00, 2:00, 3:00 -Upstairs Tours at Cone Manor

Ranger led tours of the second floor of the former home of Moses and Bertha Cone. See Saturday (above) for details.

ALL PROGRAMS ARE FREE AND OPEN TO THE PUBLIC

Special thanks to Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation, Eastern National, and FRIENDS of the Blue Ridge Parkway for their financial support of these programs

Inquiries regarding the Blue Ridge Parkway and its activities are welcomed and should be addressed to:

Superintendent, Blue Ridge Parkway, 199 Hemphill Knob Road, Asheville, NC 28803

