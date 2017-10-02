Today’s Email Announcements

Published Monday, October 2, 2017 at 11:23 am

32nd Annual Festival, 10/28

Tickets for the 32nd annual Hart Square festival go on sale Monday October 2 at 9 a.m. at the Catawba County Historical Association in Newton. Tickets are 40 dollars a piece with children five and under free.

Hart Square Village is the largest collection of historic log structures in the world. Each of the 101 structures have been beautifully restored on the 200 acre property southwest of Hickory, in Vale, NC. The interiors are authentically decorated with Appalachian antiques from every pewter spoon to rope bead and spinning wheel.

Since 1986, as the first touches of autumn fleck Hog Hill on the fourth Saturdayin October, Hart Square bustles with over three hundred knowledgeable artisans and docents demonstrating and sharing the craftsmanship and subsistence of Carolina’s pioneers.

To enter the village on festival day is to enter the early 1800s. Here, visitors will witness everything from flax making, cotton baling, and tinsmithing to apple butter making and the sweet sounds of old time music.

North Carolina artist Bob Timberlake says, “I’ve visited Colonial Williamsburg, almost grew up in Old Salem, and I’ve seen other restored places all over North America, and nothing compares with Hart Square Village just south of Hickory.”

We boast the most talented and authentic demonstrators in the country, and know you will agree with us when you come visit. The 4,000 tickets traditionally sell out within one day for this once in a lifetime event.

You can purchase the tickets either in person at the Catawba County Historical Association at 30 N College Avenue in Newton or over the phone at 828-465-0383 starting at 9 a.m.

The festival is October 28th from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and is a rain or shine event. Early parking will begin at 8 a.m. All proceeds from this event support the Hart Square Foundation, which ensures the preservation of the village and educational programming throughout the year.

For press inquiries, email or call Executive Director, Rebecca Anne Hart, at hartsquarefoundation@gmail.com or 828-320-9461. Feel free to learn more at our website: www.hartsquare.com or our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/HartS quareNC/

Meeting notice for the North Carolina Native Plant Society-Blue Ridge Chapter, 10/11

Wednesday October 11 (Second Wednesday ) at the Holiday Inn Express, 6:30 and we'll start the meeting at 7:00 .Our program this month will be "Grandfather Mountain: Beyond the Bridge" presented by Sue McBean, Superintendent of Grandfather Mountain State Park, and Amy Renfranz, Director of Education and Natural Resources for the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation. When one thinks about Grandfather Mountain, the first image to come to mind is often the Mile-High Swinging Bridge. But there is so much more to explore. Come join us to discover what lies beyond the bridge! Our monthly meeting will be held on(Second) at the Holiday Inn Express, 1943 Blowing Rock Road in Boone. The meeting room will open atand we'll start the meeting at.

We look forward to seeing everyone at what will be a excellent program.

We look forward to seeing everyone at what will be a excellent program.

Beech Mountain Resort Season Pass and Locker Sales, 10/2

Season pass and locker sales begin at 12 a.m. on Monday, October 2nd. Don't miss your chance to save BIG! Pick up your unlimited season pass for the low price of $400. During the month of October only, limited quantities of season passes will be priced at $400, $425, and $450. Grab your pass on October 2nd to ensure the lowest possible price! Season passes are available for purchase in person or online. The season locker room has been completely renovated! Enjoy new full size lockers and additional private restrooms. Lockers can accommodate multiple pairs of skis. Lockers are priced at $175.

Golf Tournament Raises $36K for Seby B. Jones Regional Cancer Center, 9/29 SkyLine/SkyBest sponsored the first place team for lowest net score, which included Tony Golembesky, Jack Hinson, Ed Hinson and Jeff Dollar. Boone, NC (September 29, 2017) – The 45th Annual Grover C. Robbins, Jr. Memorial Golf Tournament was held at Elk River Club on Monday , September 11, 2017. The event raised more than $36,500 to benefit the Seby B. Jones Regional Cancer Center. Sandi Cassidy, Director of Oncology Services, stated, “I cannot express the depth of my gratitude to everyone involved and for all the work that goes into making this incredible event so very special. Please accept my thanks to each and every oneinvolved in making the 2017 Grover Robbins Golf Tournament a huge success.” Blue Ridge Energy sponsored the first place team for lowest gross score, which included from left to right, Scott Fogleman, Randy Dula, Regan Sanders and Alan Merck. Despite the rainy weather brought on by Hurricane Irma, 20 well-spirited teams battled the elements. SkyLine/SkyBest sponsored the first place team for lowest net score, which included Tony Golembesky, Jack Hinson, Ed Hinson and Jeff Dollar. Blue Ridge Energy sponsored the first place team for lowest gross score, which included Scott Fogleman, Randy Dula, Regan Sanders and Alan Merck. Pictured left to right, Rick Beasley, Steve Steinbacher, Rob Hudspeth and Richard Sparks. Since 1942, Spencer Robbins, co-founder of the Grover C. Robbins, Jr. Memorial Golf Tournament, has worked tirelessly to raise funds to support the Seby B. Jones Regional Cancer Center. In total, the tournament has raised over a million dollars to help fight cancer in the High Country. In 2011, Appalachian Regional Healthcare System honored Mr. Robbins as its Lifetime Achievement Award Winner for his service and dedication to support quality healthcare in the High Country. Appalachian Regional Healthcare Foundation (ARHF) would like to thank the following sponsors. Tournament Sponsor: Wells Fargo Signature Sponsors: First Citizens Bank, IH Services, INC., Medline, Paragon Revenue and Skyline Skybest. Eagle Level Sponsor: Criterion Healthcare Tee Sponsors: Alleghany Memorial Hospital Foundation, Allscripts, Appalachian Mountain Brewery, Appalachian State University’s Beaver College of Health Sciences, Horizon CSA, Modern Automotive, Mountaineer Golf Center, Premier Sotheby’s International Realty, Ronald and Debra Parr, Peter and Joni Petschauer, T. Bragg McLeod, and WJ Office. ARHF would also like to thank Elk River Club, Brian Newman, Toni Littleton and the entire Elk River Club staff, as well as the players who participated in the tournament. For further information about the tournament, contact Addie Cardwell at 828-262-4391 . For more information about the Seby B. Jones Regional Cancer Center, visit apprhs.org/cancer

John Alexander to Give Final Organ Recital of the Season at St. Mary of the Hills, 10/8

John Alexander, who usually plays the fabulous organ at First Presbyterian Church, Greensboro, will play the Lively-Fulcher organ at St. Mary of the Hills for the last recital and Choral Evensong of the season this Sunday, October 8th. The recital begins at 3 pm in the nave of the church and is followed immediately by Evensong at 3:30. Alexander will play the Mendelssohn Sonata No. 1 in F minor, Op. 65, Howells’ Psalm Prelude Op. 32, Set 1, No, 2, and the Fantasy and Fugue in G minor, BWV 542 by J.S. Bach. John holds the Bachelor of Arts and Masters of Music degrees in Organ Performance from UNC-Greensboro, where he studied with Robert Burns King. He received the Artist Diploma at the Cleveland Institute of Music, where he studied with Todd Wilson and received the Henry Fusner prize for outstanding achievement. He is currently pursuing the Doctor of Musical Arts in Organ performance at UNCG where he studies organ with André Lash, harpsichord with Andrew Willis, and choral conducting with Welborn Young.He has performed in Washington’s National Cathedral, the Cathedral of St. John the Divine in New York, the Cathedral of St. Philip in Atlanta, and has appeared at the Piccolo Spoleto Festival in Charleston, among numerous other major events, and in 2011 premiered a concerto by Robin Dinda in a performance featured on American Public Media’s Pipedreams. He has accompanied a number of choral groups in noted venues such as Duke Chapel, St. George’s Chapel, Windsor, Worchester Cathedral, Christ Church Cathedral, Oxford, and London’s Westminster Abbey. Alexander will also accompany the choir of St. Mary’s at Evensong, following his recital. The choir presents this very contemplative service one Sunday each month through October, and everyone is welcome. Service music for October 8th will include the Magnificat and Nunc dimittis (Collegium Regale)by Herbert Howells with Gennard Lombardozzi, tenor soloist, Durufle’s Ubi Caritas (‘Where charity and Love are, there God is’), the Rose Preces and Responses (including a wonderful setting of the Lord’s Prayer), and Exultate justi by Viadana. St. Mary of the Hills Episcopal Church is on Main Street in Blowing Rock. For more information on this service, please contact St. Mary of the Hills at 828.295.7323, or follow us on Facebook @MusicfromStMaryoftheHills.

