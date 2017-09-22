Today’s Email Announcements

Published Friday, September 22, 2017 at 9:32 am

Quilt Meeting, 10/5

The Mountain Laurel Quilt Guild will hold its monthly meeting on Thursday, October 5th , at 1:00 PM . We meet in the conference room on the second floor of the Senior Center on Poplar Grove Connector in Boone. Candy St. Lawrence will present our program, “What judges look for in a quilt”. There are only one hundred quilt appraisers in the United States and she is one of them. Candy lives in Mountain City and founded the Tennessee Sunrise Quilt Guild. When going to a quilt show, did you ever wonder why one quilt was selected over another — if so, come and discuss it with her. Call Susan at 263-8399 if you have any questions.

Mayview Madness 5k Race Packet Pick Up at Stick Boy Bread Company Thursday & Friday, 9/30 The 2017 Stick Boy Mayview Madness 5K returns to the High Country for its 18th year on Saturday, September 30th. With the Blue Ridge Mountain vistas, cool temperatures, and a clear forecast, it will make for a great morning in Blowing Rock. Along with the 5K run, there will also be a 1-mile fun run for kids sponsored by Blue Ridge Pediatric and Adolescent Medicine. Early registration will remain open until Wednesday, September 27th. Register online at https://register.chronotrack.com/r/32088. Runners who pre-registered can pick up a race packet on Thursday the 28th orFriday the 29th at Stick Boy Bakery located at 345 Hardin Street in Boone. The bakery is open from 7:00am-6:30pm Monday–Friday. Race packets and race day registration will also be available the morning of the 30th at 7:00amat the Parks and Recreation Center at 145 Park Avenue in Blowing Rock. The Fun Run begins at8:00am and the 5K begins at 8:30am. The event benefits Blue Ridge Conservancy’s work with willing landowners and local communities to permanently protect land and water resources with agricultural, ecological, cultural, recreational and scenic value in northwest North Carolina. Those who would like to volunteer can contact Nikki at nikki@blueridgeconservancy.org. Volunteers will help register runners, set up the signs along the course and assisting with logistics at the finish line. Volunteers get a race shirt, Stick Boy treats, and can run in the race if interested. Sponsors for this year’s event are Stick Boy Bread Co., Blue Ridge Pediatric and Adolescent Medicine, ZAP Fitness, MPrints, Bistro Roca, Appalachian Ski Mountain, Camp Coffee, Blowing Rock Furniture Gallery, Hemlock Inn, Blowing Rock Brewing, The Town of Blowing Rock, Attractions Print, Ray’s Weather, Booneshine Brewing Company, Be Natural Market, Footsloggers, and Snake Mountain Iron Works.

Confederate Women as Leaders and C.E.O.s: A New Destiny, 10/11

Audience: Adults (18+)

Location: Watauga County Public Library – Meeting Room

Cost: Free

The North Carolina Humanities Council, High Country Lifelong Learners and the Watauga County Public Library invite you to join award-winning author, teacher, playwright and historian Lynn Salsi on October 11th from 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m., for her presentation: “Confederate Women as Leaders and C.E.O.s: A New Destiny”.

Description: Once Southern men marched off to war, women were called on to become the mother’s of invention and fill jobs men once occupied. The realities of war caused the roles of women to expand far beyond women’s work into areas never imagined. Those who remained behind, including free women, slaves, immigrants, poor farm wives, wives of workers, and the wealthiest one per cent, rose to every occasion and came together for the good of the men they loved.

Confederate women were bound together in “the cause” as they pioneered nursing, managed businesses, worked in manufacturing, contracted gunboats, outfitted regiments, and sacrificed all their material possessions to aid the troops. In the end, they buried the dead, erected monuments to honor the men they lost, and preserved the history for ancestors to honor one hundred and fifty years later.

Discover the voices of these women found in correspondence, diaries, oral histories recorded by family members, newspaper articles, broadsides, invitations and announcements. The information for this program was drawn mostly from primary sources found at the North Carolina Department of Archives and History, the Museum of the Confederacy, and United Daughters of the Confederacy Archives.

Lynn Salsi is a military author, a member of Military Writers Society of America and works with veterans to record their histories. This project is made possible by funding from the North Carolina Humanities Council, a statewide nonprofit and affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities. To learn more about the North Carolina Humanities Council, please visit: http://www.nchumanities.org/

*Any views expressed in this program do not necessarily represent those of the North Carolina Humanities Council.

