The King Street Farmers’ Market Will be Hosting Appalachian Day Tuesday, July 1

Ready to taste some cornbread, listen to some Old-time music, and dance on the lawn? Appalachian Day at the King Street market will be the first special event of the King Street Market season, and you won’t want to miss it.

Calling all cornbread enthusiasts and secret-recipe holders to enter into the Cornbread Competition. Drop off your cornbread before or during the market for all market attendees to taste! The winning recipe will receive a Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture canvas tote bag and bumper sticker, and honorable mention will be awarded, too.

Bring your dancing shoes, and your flat-footing or clogging techniques to the lawn! With music by Sammy Osmond, whose 2024 album features fresh takes on classic Appalachian sounds, you just might want to dance along!

Community organization Transition Blue Ridge and the Public Health AmeriCorps Listening Post will also be in attendance. Transition Blue Ridge is a nonprofit in the area, focusing on supporting communities in Southern Appalachia transition towards a sustainable economy. The listening post hosted by Public Health Americorps is a resource table for our community in response to ongoing post-hurricane challenges.

"We're hosting Appalachian Day as an ode to the High Country and the Appalachian Region and the incredible traditions it holds! It's impossible to do it justice, but we wanted to include just a taste of what this place is about, with food, music and some of the community-centered

organizations here in the High Country,” said Sarah Sandreuter, the King Street Farmers’ Market Assistant.

Come by this Tuesday to check it out! The King Street Market doubles all SNAP benefits up to $75 a day, including SUNBucks, too. Bring your SNAP/EBT card (or SUNBucks card) to the manager’s booth to double the value of your benefits and shop local food at half price!

About King Street Farmers’ Market

The King Street Farmers’ Market, powered by Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture, is returning for its 9th season! The King Street Market is a spacious, outdoor market that operates every Tuesday from May through October in the flat grassy field at 126 Poplar Grove Connector, Boone. The King Street Market is designed with working families in mind to give them the perfect opportunity to shop local during the week.

For more information about featured vendors and special events, customers are encouraged to follow us on Facebook @KingStreetMkt and on Instagram @kingstreetmarket. For general inquiries or to be added to our weekly newsletter, please email farmersmarkets@brwia.org.

About Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture

Formed in 2003, Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture (BRWIA) is a women-led organization that builds an equitable, sustainable High Country local food system by supporting producers and cultivating community connections that educate, inspire, and increase the demand for local food. To learn more about BRWIA, please visit www.brwia.org.