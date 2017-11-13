Celebrating Thanksgiving in the High Country: Restaurants Serving Thanksgiving Meals

THANKSGIVING DINNER IN THE NC HIGH COUNTRY
By High Country Host
Having Thanksgiving Dinner in the NC High Country of Boone, Blowing Rock, West Jefferson NC is a great family tradition. Your family can choose and cut a Christmas tree at a local farm, take a hay ride, view a holiday light display and still have your Thanksgiving dinner! You have a variety of options for Thanksgiving dinner. If you would like to dine out, choose from buffet style to a set menu, but all include a cozy atmosphere in the mountains and friendly staff. If you would prefer to have dinner in your cabin rental, there are a few places that can provide you with a freshly cooked turkey and sides. See our suggestions below.
Here is a list of restaurants serving special Thanksgiving dinner in the NC High Country:
BLOWING ROCK
- Chetola Resort (SOLD OUT):
Seating: (reservations required)
Traditional Buffet
To be added to waiting list, call 828-295-5505
- Green Park Inn
Seating: (reservations required)
Three course plated meal
Price: $38 (adults), $17 (child)
To be added to waiting list, call: 828-414-9230
- Rowlands at Westglow (SOLD OUT):
Seating: (reservations required)
Traditional Thanksgiving buffet in the beautiful Westglow mansion.
To be added to waiting list, call: 828-295-5141
BOONE AREA
- Dan’l Boone Inn
Hours: 11-9pm (reservations only available for groups of 15 or more)
This family style meal begins with vegetable soup followed by three meats (including turkey), five vegetables, biscuits, dessert and beverage
Price: $16.95 (adults), $9.95 (9-11), $7.95 (6-8), $5.95 (4-5)
- The Gamekeeper
Seating: (reservations required)
Price: $80
To make reservations, call: 828-963-7400
- Red Tail Mountain Golf Course & Resort
Seating: (reservations required)
Traditional Thanksgiving buffet
To reserve, call: 423-727-7600
WEST JEFFERSON
- The Winner’s Circle
Seating: 11:30-3
Traditional Thanksgiving buffet
Price: $10.99
For more information, call 336-246-4499
Here is a list of places that can provide items for Thanksgiving dinner in the NC High Country rental:
BOONE AREA
- Stick Boy Kitchen
This local bakery provides freshly baked breads and pies to make your Thanksgiving meal complete.
- Woodlands Barbeque
This local BBQ restaurant will smoke your turkey. Just bring them your turkey and they will charge you a per pound rate.
Call 828-395-3651
- Earthfare Grocery Store
This NC based natural foods grocery store chain provides an all natural Thanksgiving feast all packed up and ready for you.
- Bojangles
Bojangles fast food restaurant provides deep fried turkeys with their signature seasoning
Call 828-264-1849