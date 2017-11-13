Celebrating Thanksgiving in the High Country: Restaurants Serving Thanksgiving Meals

Published Monday, November 13, 2017 at 11:57 am

THANKSGIVING DINNER IN THE NC HIGH COUNTRY

By High Country Host

Having Thanksgiving Dinner in the NC High Country of Boone, Blowing Rock, West Jefferson NC is a great family tradition. Your family can choose and cut a Christmas tree at a local farm, take a hay ride, view a holiday light display and still have your Thanksgiving dinner! You have a variety of options for Thanksgiving dinner.  If you would like to dine out, choose from buffet style to a set menu, but all include a cozy atmosphere in the mountains and friendly staff. If you would prefer to have dinner in your cabin rental, there are a few places that can provide you with a freshly cooked turkey and sides.  See our suggestions below.

Here is a list of restaurants serving special Thanksgiving dinner in the NC High Country:

BLOWING ROCK

  • Chetola Resort (SOLD OUT):
    Seating: (reservations required)
    Traditional Buffet
    To be added to waiting list, call 828-295-5505

 

  • Green Park Inn
    Seating: (reservations required)
    Three course plated meal
    Price: $38 (adults), $17 (child)
    To be added to waiting list, call: 828-414-9230

 

  • Rowlands at Westglow (SOLD OUT):
    Seating: (reservations required)
    Traditional Thanksgiving buffet in the beautiful Westglow mansion.
    To be added to waiting list, call: 828-295-5141

BOONE AREA

  • Dan’l Boone Inn
    Hours: 11-9pm (reservations only available for groups of 15 or more)
    This family style meal begins with vegetable soup followed by three meats (including turkey), five vegetables, biscuits, dessert and beverage
    Price: $16.95 (adults), $9.95 (9-11), $7.95 (6-8), $5.95 (4-5)

 

 

  • Red Tail Mountain Golf Course & Resort
    Seating: (reservations required)
    Traditional Thanksgiving buffet
    To reserve, call: 423-727-7600

 

WEST JEFFERSON

  • The Winner’s Circle
    Seating: 11:30-3
    Traditional Thanksgiving buffet
    Price: $10.99
    For more information, call 336-246-4499

 

Here is a list of places that can provide items for Thanksgiving dinner in the NC High Country rental:

BOONE AREA

  • Stick Boy Kitchen
    This local bakery provides freshly baked breads and pies to make your Thanksgiving meal complete.

 

  • Woodlands Barbeque
    This local BBQ restaurant will smoke your turkey.  Just bring them your turkey and they will charge you a per pound rate.
    Call 828-395-3651

 

  • Earthfare Grocery Store
    This NC based natural foods grocery store chain provides an all natural Thanksgiving feast all packed up and ready for you.

 

